Ian Green Joins 4Stop as Chief Sales Officer

COLOGNE, Germany, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Stop ("FourStop GmbH"), a leading global KYB, KYC, compliance and fraud prevention provider, welcomes to their executive team Ian Green as their new chief sales officer.

FourStop GmbH

Ingo Ernst, CEO, 4Stop says, "We're excited to have Ian join our executive team during a period of significant growth and innovation. As we continuously look to enhance our technology and address significant global risk management challenges for businesses in multiple markets online, Ian's expertise in sales execution will help us improve our value proposition and deliver relevant and actionable insights."

Ian brings with him 17-plus years of experience driving revenue, profitability and performance. During this time, Ian has been extensively involved within the risk management industry and is very passionate about working with companies that drive innovations to secure our online environment.

At 4Stop, Ian will lead the global sales organisation, providing leadership, direction and an executive vision to ensure alignment with 4Stop's financial and strategic goals. As a member of the senior executive team, Ian will also help to set the company's strategy moving forward.

"We are seeing a global market trend in the convergence between acquiring, payments, transaction fraud monitoring, KYC, AML, merchant on-boarding and authentication. Seamless, global, super-compliant, low-risk on-boarding is what many companies striving to achieve. The 4Stop team, platform technology and its aggregation strategy are already proving to be a winner in who manages the identity and anti-fraud aggregation space – with a fantastic team and single API connecting all endpoints of the customer identity, merchant on-boarding and anti-fraud workflow," states Ian Green, CSO, 4Stop.

"As many companies seek a single provider to manage all parts of the cycle, 4Stop will become a key part of the payments ecosystem and the central aggregation hub in the market. As an industry veteran of over 30 years in the business, consumer identity and the anti-fraud market, I'm very proud to be invited into the 4Stop team as CSO as it's a wonderful opportunity for me to help develop and build the growth phase of a fantastic business," Green says.

Previously, Ian held senior-level positions at an array of global identity and risk-centric businesses including vice president of global business development at Aristotle; co-founder, Veridu.com; sales director, 192.com; and global business development, Dun & Bradstreet. His experience includes defining and executing go-to-market strategies, building international sales teams and developing strategic partnerships. For more information, please visit Ian's LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/ian-green-29783 or contact him directly at ian@4stop.com.

For business inquiries, please contact sales@4stop.com.

For marketing inquiries, please contact marketing@4stop.com.

