Ian Necus Named to Inteleos Board of Directors

"The Board of Directors is excited to add Ian to our team," said Heather Richoux, RT, RDMS, RDCS, CRGS, CRCS, Chair, Inteleos Board of Directors . "We believe his technology insights and how they may be incorporated into driving our mission forward will create new opportunities for our organization to reach far beyond its traditional boundaries and help provide certified medical care access to previously underserved areas."

Necus brings over 30 years of experience in technology, assessment, and education to his position on the Board. Some of his most recent work includes serving as an executive consultant to the CIO's at the USC Keck School of Medicine and Colibri Training, as well as serving as Chief Information Officer (CIO) at PSI, an assessment and talent management solutions provider.

"Ian's knowledge, skills and experience in the education, business and technology arenas will greatly assist Inteleos as global demands for healthcare certifications across most clinical specialties continue to rise," said Dale Cyr, Inteleos CEO and Executive Director. "We are pleased to have Ian's support as we carry forward our mission of expanding knowledge, proficiency, patient safety and equality in healthcare."

Necus' current role as a principal consultant with Shields Advisory, also includes advising private equity companies in education technology on market opportunities and potential acquisitions.

"I am excited to join the Inteleos Board. I have admired the work that Dale, and the Inteleos Board have achieved over the last decade," said Necus. "I have great respect for the forward thinking approaches they have applied to their programs."

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 117,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world.

SOURCE Inteleos

