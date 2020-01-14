Ian Rankin, Alexander McCall Smith and Prue Leith to Headline Cunard's Literature Festival at Sea

The voyage will be headlined by award-winning authors Ian Rankin, Alexander McCall Smith and Prue Leith, who will host talks, workshops and Q&As on board. Guests will be able to listen to some of literature's greatest writers in conversation about their life and work and get the chance to meet them at intimate author signings.

Alexander McCall Smith said, "On the great liners of the past, people had time to read books and talk about them. What a magnificent thing it is that Cunard has decided to recreate this. I look forward immensely to meeting readers, talking about books, and watching the broad Atlantic go by."

Prue Leith commented, "It's been a dream to cross the pond on Queen Mary 2. I love literary festivals because the audience are interesting readers, and one's fellow speakers are, like me, delighted to take a break from solitary writing and join the chatting, eating, drinking real world — if a luxury liner par excellence can be called the real world."

In addition, they will be joined by Kate Mosse OBE, Joanne Harris, Simon Armitage, Pam Ayers and Alan Johnson, among others. Columnists from The Times will be onboard to analyze the latest headlines and the biggest news stories of the year. There will be a program of workshops and master classes for budding writers; literary editors and critics pick their best books of the year; and onboard bibliotherapists will be available to create hand-crafted reading lists for guests.

Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America, said, "We are excited to once again offer a celebration for book-lovers in a unique setting as they sail across the Atlantic on board our stunning flagship Queen Mary 2. The Transatlantic crossing on Cunard is the perfect time for authors, poets, and artists to gather for readings, discussion and creative ideas."

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, visit Cunard.com. For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

