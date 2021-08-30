Ian Somerhalder's and Paul Wesley's Brother's Bond Bourbon is one of the fastest selling ultra-premium Bourbon brands

Brother's Bond is now one of the fastest selling ultra-premium bourbon brands shipping 50,000 cases in first 4 months

"50,000 cases shipping in the first four months, is well ahead of plan," says Vincent Hanna, CEO. "The response with roll outs in every market is overwhelming, the ReserveBar presales sold a retail value of over $1.4 M, within 2 x 24-hour periods, these record-breaking presales set the stage for unprecedented demand. Production has been scaled up to accommodate demand and reorders as online and instore retailers continue to sell out due to the consumer frenzy.

Brother's Bond is the most followed alcohol brand on Instagram, with over 1.58 million followers. The Brother's Bond IG Live session with Ian and Paul was Whisky Advocate's most viewed session, surpassing 20,000k views. This trend of exceeding expectations continues in many other media experiences, even the Whiskey Neat Podcast has well over 400,000 views to date.

September is National Bourbon Heritage month and Brother's Bond will be part of Bourbon Heritage history. Rolling into many markets with the Time to Bond™ campaign through social media will drive excitement to the bourbon category. By September 1, 2021, the brand will be available in 27 states including: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin

About Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Hand-selected and rooted in the desire to create the perfect bourbon. Brother's Bond Bourbon is elegant and exceptionally smooth, complex, and balanced with a touch of sweetness and spice. The four-grain, high rye bourbon has a mash bill that is 65% corn, 22% rye with the percentage of wheat and barley kept a secret. Aged for a minimum of four years in virgin American oak barrels, the barrel staves with #4 char and the barrel heads with #2 char.

ABV: 40%

Bottle sizes available: 750ml

Suggested retail price: 39.99

For more information, visit brothersbondbourbon.com and follow-on Instagram and Facebook @brothersbondbourbon and Twitter @brothersbond

SOURCE Brother's Bond Bourbon