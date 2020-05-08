iAnthus Announces Resignation of Mark Dowley from Board of Directors

NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN,OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, announces the resignation of Mark Dowley from its Board of Directors. Mr. Dowley joined the Company on December 5, 2019 as part of the formation of the Company's independent Board of Directors, which includes Joy Chen, Diane M. Ellis, Michael P. Muldowney, and Robert M. Whelan, Jr.

"On behalf of the entire iAnthus team, I want to thank Mark for his contributions as we navigate through these unprecedented times," said Randy Maslow, iAnthus President and Interim CEO. "Mark is one of the most savvy business and marketing strategists. As a founder and Chairman of Art and Science Partners, Mark brought keen insights on strategic brand planning, creative strategy and execution. The entire iAnthus team wishes Mark our best in all his endeavors."

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has a presence in 11 states, and operates 33 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-14, NY-3, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

