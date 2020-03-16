iAnthus Provides Update on Litigation Against Oasis Investments II Master Fund Ltd.

NEW YORK and TORONTO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN,OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class regulated cannabis operations across the United States, announced today that it is in receipt of a statement of defence and counterclaim filed by Oasis Investments II Master Fund Ltd. ("Oasis"), the holder of an unsecured debenture of the Company in the principal amount of US$25 million (the "Unsecured Debenture"), in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in connection with the Company's previously disclosed litigation against Oasis.

Remedies sought by Oasis pursuant to the counterclaim include, among other things, a declaration that iAnthus is in breach of its obligations under the Unsecured Debenture (and related purchase agreement), a declaration that iAnthus has acted in a manner that is oppressive to Oasis, and an order for payment of funds sufficient to repay the Unsecured Debenture, plus any applicable interest, expenses and fees, in full.

iAnthus considers the counterclaim to be entirely without merit and intends to vigorously defend against the counterclaim.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has a presence in 11 states, and operates 31 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-12, NY-3, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in iAnthus' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should, our vision" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the merits of and expected outcome of the counterclaim and the Company's future financial performance, business development, regulatory developments and results of operations.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. iAnthus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and iAnthus does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ianthus.com/

