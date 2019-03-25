iAnthus Receives Approval to Dispense Flower in Florida; Plans to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on April 1, 2019

NEW YORK and TORONTO, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN, OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class regulated cannabis operations across the United States, is pleased to announce today that it has received approval from the Florida Department of Health to sell whole flower smokable product to its Florida patients. iAnthus will source flower from its state-of-the-art 240,000 square foot cultivation facility in Lake Wales, Florida. iAnthus currently serves Florida's 246,000 registered patients through delivery and three open dispensaries in West Palm Beach, Brandon, and Lake Worth, and plans to open 17 additional locations in the state in 2019.

Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast Details

iAnthus plans to release its audited fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Monday April 1, 2019 after market close. The Company will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors at 8:30am ET on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results. The call will be archived and available on iAnthus' website for replay. Please visit https://www.ianthuscapital.com/investors to access the archived conference call.

Dial-In Number: (888) 231-8191 or international: (647) 427-7450

Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1970056/D6B5590CEDB38FB318157CACA1A00980

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days by dialing: (855) 859-2056 and entering password 6689825.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, and operates 21 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-3, NY-2, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthusCapital.com.

