iAnthus to Present at 2020 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida

Chief Executive Officer, Hadley Ford, to provide company update and outlook on Tuesday, January 14 at 3 p.m.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class regulated cannabis operations across the United States, is pleased to announce its participation at the 2020 ICR Conference in Orlando, Fla., January 13-15.

During the conference, Hadley Ford, CEO of iAnthus, will provide an update on the Company's current operations and outlook for 2020. The iAnthus presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 14, at 3 p.m. ET. The Company will also be hosting one-on-one meetings and breakout sessions over the course of the three-day conference.

The presentation will be available via webcast. To register for the webcast, please visit http://wsw.com/webcast/icr6/ithuf/ . The webcast will also be available on the investor page of the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

The ICR Conference is one of the largest investment conferences of the year featuring presentations by more than 200 public and private companies, with attendance by institutional investors, private equity professionals, equity research analysts and select media, approximating 2,500 in total. To learn more about ICR, visit https://icrconference.com/.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, including 29 dispensaries (FL-11, AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, NY-2, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in iAnthus' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should, our vision" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements including dispensary locations, facility build-outs, and other statements of fact.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. iAnthus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and iAnthus does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

