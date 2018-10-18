iAnthus to Release Q3 Financial and Operational Results on November 27

Company to hold conference call to discuss earnings and operational updates following earnings announcement

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company"), (CSE: IAN, OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with licensed cannabis operations throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that the company will release financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018 ("Q3 2018") on November 27, 2018.

Following the release of the company's Q3 results, iAnthus executives will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and relevant company updates.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The conference call for financial analysts and investors will take place at 8:45am ET on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. The call will be archived and available on iAnthus' website for replay. Please visit http://ir.ianthuscapital.com/ to access the archived conference call.

Dial-In Number: (888) 231-8191 or international: (647) 427-7450

Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1889512/1562D59327CD38BF301362408447E66F

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days by dialing: (855) 859-2056 and entering password 9087447

Additional information about iAnthus may be accessed on the Company's website at www.ianthuscapital.com and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company uses these skills to support operations across six states. For more information, visit www.iAnthusCapital.com.

SOURCE iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ianthuscapital.com/

