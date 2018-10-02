IAOP Announces 2019 Leadership Hall of Fame Inductees

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IAOP® today announced that Dave Brown, Global Head, Shared Service & Outsourcing Advisory and Principal, KPMG in the U.S., and Manjit Singh, GVP & Chief Information Officer, Toyota Motor North America, Inc., will be inducted into its prestigious Leadership Hall of Fame. They will be honored this February at a luncheon ceremony during the 2019 Outsourcing World Summit in Orlando, Florida.

"Through their vision and leadership, Dave Brown and Manjit Singh's work has profoundly shaped our industry's landscape," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "It is visionaries like Dave and Manjit who innovate and inspire. On behalf of all of us at IAOP, we are honored to induct them both to the Leadership Hall of Fame."

"The Advocacy and Outreach Committee is very pleased to induct these two very distinguished industry leaders, representing both the buyer and advisory communities," said Jan Erik Aase, Research Director, ISG, and Chairman of IAOP's Advocacy & Outreach Committee. "Dave and Manjit have been both in the weeds and at the helm of the outsourcing industry from its beginning. They understand the challenges companies engaged in outsourcing have faced and have had a positive influence on the industry throughout their careers. It is our privilege to recognize them and their amazing contributions."

As global lead of KPMG's Shared Services and Outsourcing Advisory practice, Dave collaborates with large, complex clients to create an optimized, sustainable and transformative service delivery model that exploits technological and operational disruptors to meet their business goals.

He has more than two decades of experience in IT and business process outsourcing, shared services design/build/implementation, sourcing management, contract renegotiations and financial budgeting, planning, and analysis. Whether delivering hands-on client support or advising his team members on their client engagements, Dave views each client situation through a holistic lens, exploring every solution within KPMG's global advisory ecosystem as well as its extended network of technology partners to identify and create the right business solution.

"This is one of the highest honors an individual in our industry can receive and I'm truly honored for this induction into IAOP's Leadership Hall of Fame," said Dave Brown. "However, I can't claim this honor alone. It belongs to all the team members I've worked with over the years – and for their hard work, passion for, commitment to, and knowledge of how to deliver the results that assist our clients in achieving their goals."

Manjit Singh is group vice president and chief information officer of Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) overseeing the strategy, development and operations of all systems and technology for Toyota's North American operations. Singh is focused on aligning the efforts of business operations, strategic planning, and technology to drive business innovation and efficiency.

Before joining Toyota, Singh served as senior vice president and chief information officer at The Clorox Company, where he was responsible for leading the company's strategic technology initiatives. Prior to his time at The Clorox Company, he led the industry solutions group at Box, Inc. Additionally, Singh has held CIO positions for Las Vegas Sands, Chiquita Brand International, as well as Gillette in Singapore. Early in his career, he worked at Procter & Gamble, pioneering the company's digital marketing footprint and setting up early e-commerce capabilities.

"I am honored to be inducted into the IAOP Leadership Hall of Fame," said Singh. "I am humbled to be included alongside past recipients as a member of a group of talented individuals that have been recognized for their incredible contributions to both business and our communities."

Established by IAOP in 2006, The Hall of Fame continues to grow globally and now has more than 40 members in its ranks. The unique honor recognizes individuals for their outsourcing achievements as well as their contributions to community-based economic development and socially-directed investments, career development, education and training through outsourcing. Recipients of The Leadership Hall of Fame are selected by IAOP's Advocacy & Outreach Committee and include buyers, advisors and outsourcing service providers from around the world. Visit IAOP's website for our Wall of Fame, which includes all inductees.

