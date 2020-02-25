IAOP Includes IBA Group in The 2020 Global Outsourcing 100

PRAGUE, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 17, IAOP® unveiled The 2020 Global Outsourcing 100® list at the Outsourcing World Summit held in Orlando, Florida, the United States. The Global Outsourcing 100 features IBA Group – www.ibagroupit.com - for the eighth consecutive year.

"Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models, are scrutinizing their providers very closely, which is why choosing the right partners is more important than ever," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."

The 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

For 2020, the judging panel considered companies' achievements in the following areas:

Customer References as demonstrated through value being created at the company's top customers. Awards and Certifications as demonstrated through the value being created through industry recognition, and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications. Programs for Innovation as demonstrated through specific programs and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as shown through corporate programs and outcomes that address such topics as community involvement and development, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, and organizational governance.

In 2019, IAOP® compiled the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 list to mark the organizations' tenth anniversary. The list comprised companies that were at the top of The Global Outsourcing 100 for a decade. Summarizing results over the entirety of The Global Outsourcing 100, the list distinguished IBA Group among Top Leaders, for Customer References, for Top Innovation, for Top CSR, and for Multiple Appearances.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About IBA Group

IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 3,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, South Africa, Cyprus, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and Bulgaria. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, SAP solutions, and CAMSS (cloud, analytics, mobility, social media, and security), as well as IoT and RPA / ML / AI technologies. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

