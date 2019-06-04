IAOP® Recognizes IBA Group Among Best of The Global Outsourcing 100®

PRAGUE, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1, IAOP® unveiled the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 list in the special advertising section of the 2019 FORTUNE 500 issue of FORTUNE magazine.

IBA Group – www.ibagroupit.com - is included in the list and recognized in the following categories.

In celebration of its tenth anniversary, IAOP showcased how the outsourcing industry has evolved through the special Best of The GO100 program, creating the list of companies that have been at the top of The Global Outsourcing 100 for a decade.

Results were based on an evaluation of the scoring results over the entirety of The Global Outsourcing 100.

"The Global Outsourcing 100 showcases the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of the best of the best in the outsourcing industry," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "I congratulate IBA Group for being recognized on IAOP's 2019 Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 as they are, year-after-year, among the highest-rated companies in customer references, programs for innovation, corporate social responsibility, and multiple appearances."

Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman, added: "IBA Group was listed among The Global Outsourcing 100 companies in the Leader category for six consecutive years and is included in the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 this year. It is a great honor for us. We have repeatedly demonstrated commitment to the highest standards of excellence, customer service, innovation, and social responsibility. This achievement inspires us and motivates to keep moving forward, going to the next level of excellence and performance."

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information, visit www.IAOP.org.

About IBA Group

IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with more than 2,500 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, South Africa, Cyprus, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and Bulgaria. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, SAP solutions, CAMSS (cloud, analytics, mobility, social media, and security), ECM solutions, and RPA / ML / AI technologies. IBA Group is recognized by IAOP as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category and ranks as one of the world's largest software companies in the Software Magazine's Software 500. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

SOURCE IBA Group