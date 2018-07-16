IAP Worldwide Services Hires Charles Cosgrove as Chief Financial Officer

Chuck has a career spanning over 30 years in senior finance roles in public and private companies and with private equity-backed enterprises ranging in size from early stage to over $7BN in revenues. He has demonstrated experience in providing strategic direction, advice on financing, capital needs, business planning, divestitures, acquisitions, and recapitalizations to companies serving the US Federal Government, including businesses providing national security technologies and services. Chuck's expertise also includes extensive knowledge of US government contracting, compliance, and operations.

Prior to joining IAP, Chuck served as Chief Financial Officer at STG, a leading provider of mission-critical technology, cyber and data solutions to more than 50 US Federal Agencies. STG was recently acquired by SOS International LLC. During his career, Chuck has worked with several Government Services companies including CRGT (currently Salient CRGT), Comtech Mobile Data Corp., KBR, Affiliated Computer Services (ACS) and Planning Research Corp.

About IAP

A leading international services company for more than 60 years, IAP provides a broad spectrum of services and solutions to U.S. and international government agencies and organizations. A world-class leader in providing seasoned program management, IAP leverages and integrates its capabilities to provide safe, innovative, and reliable solutions to meet customers' diverse and complex challenges. IAP maintains offices in the Washington, D.C. area, Florida, Maryland, Oklahoma, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, and operates in more than 110 locations in 27 countries. Learn more at www.iapws.com.

SOURCE IAP Worldwide Services

Related Links

http://www.iapws.com/

