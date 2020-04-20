IAPMO Makes Standards Free to Aid Fight Against COVID-19

ONTARIO, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help plumbing and mechanical professionals perform their essential duty — protecting the public's health and safety — without incurring unnecessary financial hardship, the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) has made some critical standards available free of charge.

"Because we know the challenges many in our industry now face include financial uncertainty, IAPMO is temporarily providing free remote access to the standards most vital in dealing with such viral threats as COVID-19," said IAPMO CEO GP Russ Chaney. "IAPMO understands we are all working together to combat COVID-19; access to codes and standards should not represent a roadblock in that battle."

The standards and codes available support the services essential to responding to COVID-19 and include performance and installation requirements for plumbing and mechanical systems. By granting free access, IAPMO hopes to enhance public understanding of how the proper functioning of these systems protects the health of the people they serve.

They are available at: https://www.iapmo.org/code-standard-development/covid-19-resources

Available standards and codes include:

ASSE 1044, Trap Seal Primer-Drainage Types and Electric Design Types

ASSE 1072, Barrier Type Floor Drain Trap Seal Protection Devices

ASSE 6000, Infection Control Risk Assessment for All Building Systems

ASSE 12000, Infection Control Risk Assessment for All Building Systems

ASSE 13000, Service Plumber and Residential Mechanical Services Technician

ASSE 15000, Inspection, Testing and Maintenance of Water-Based Fire Protection Systems

ASSE 16000, Inspector and Plans Examiner

IGC 127, Combined Hand-Washing Systems

IGC 156, Wash Fountains and Lavatory Systems with or without Water Closets

IGC 278, Concealed Type Waterless Urinals

IGC 289, Portable Sealed Personal Showering Systems

IGC 305, ABS and PVC Horizontal Backwater Valves with Lifting Devices

IGC 316, Self-Cleaning Water Closets

IGC 361, Flexible Corrugated Drain Connectors for Lavatories and Sinks

Uniform Plumbing Code

Uniform Mechanical Code

Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code

The White House and the Department of Homeland Security identified plumbing industry professionals as indispensable in their Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce: Ensuring Community and National Resilience in COVID-19 Response. IAPMO published a guidance for plumbing professionals working under the threat of COVID-19 authored by Peter DeMarco, Executive Vice President of Advocacy and Research for The IAPMO Group: https://www.iapmo.org/media/23453/coronavirus_guidance_for_plumbers.pdf

For more information on IAPMO and its proactive initiatives in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, direct your web browser to https://www.iapmo.org/ibu/whats-new/coronavirus-resources.

SOURCE International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO)

Related Links

https://www.iapmo.org

