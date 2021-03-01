IAR Systems adds Functional Safety certification for build tools for Linux

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announces that its build tools supporting deployment in Linux-based frameworks has been certified by TÜV SÜD for functional safety development. The certification covers IAR Build Tools for Linux for Arm®, and has been performed according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, as well as ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems. In addition, the certification covers the international standards IEC 62304 for medical software, IEC 60730 for Household Appliances, ISO 13849 and IEC 62061 for Machinery Control Systems, IEC 61511 for Process Industry, ISO 25119 for Agriculture and Forestry, and the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657.IAR Build Tools for Linux make it possible to optimize resources when it comes to the time developers spend in their projects, as well as to manage and utilize licenses and servers in an optimal way. The tools can be easily integrated into different build systems, such as CMake and Ninja, and the command line build utility IARBuild streamlines building for easy integration with Continuous Integration engines like Jenkins and Bamboo, or with docker containers. With the integrated static analysis tool C-STAT®, developers can ensure code quality throughout the development and testing process. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE).

IAR Build Tools for Linux include the highly optimizing IAR C/C++ Compiler™, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, IARBuild and runtime libraries. The IAR C/C++ Compiler adheres to a freestanding implementation of the C18 (ISO/IEC 9899:2018) programming language standard and supports all C++17 features. In addition, C++14 (ISO/IEC 14882:2015), C11 (ISO/IEC 9899:2012), C89 (ANSI X3.159-1989) and the IEEE 754 standard for floating-point arithmetic are supported. IAR Systems now also introduces 64-bit device support in IAR Build Tools for Linux. More information about the build tools is available at www.iar.com/bx.

The functional safety edition of IAR Build Tools for Linux includes a functional safety certificate, a safety report from TÜV SÜD and a Safety Manual. With the certified tools, IAR Systems provides a Functional Safety Support and Update Agreement with guaranteed support for the sold version for the longevity of the contract. Along with prioritized technical support, the agreement includes access to validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems. More information about the certification is available at www.iar.com/safety.

IAR Systems is participating in embedded world digital, March 1-5, 2021, to showcase its latest technology.

