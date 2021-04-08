IAR_Systems_appoints_Kazuhisa_Harabe_as_new_Country_Manager_for_Japan

TOKYO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, today announced that Kazuhisa Harabe has been appointed to Country Manager for IAR Systems Japan. Kiyofumi Uemura, who has served as Director for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and Country Manager for Japan since 2016, will continue to devote his efforts to business expansion as Director for the APAC region, which in addition to Japan also includes supporting the growing IAR Systems' offices in Taiwan, China and Korea.

"Since the founding of the Japanese office in 2001 and with the support of our customers and partners in Japan, we are able to celebrate our 20th anniversary in 2021," said Kiyofumi Uemura, APAC Director, IAR Systems. "During these two decades, we have experienced various changes in the business, but thankfully we have been able to increase revenue continuously over more than 18 years. In the midst of turbulent changes in recent years, leadership drawing on superior analytical skills and problem-solving abilities is essential, and Kazuhisa Harabe has been prominent among the employees who have worked in concert to grow our business. With the elevation of Kazuhisa Harabe to represent our company in Japan, I am certain that we will be able to build better relations with our customers and partners, contributing to expansion of our business into embedded systems in Japan."

"I take great pride in being appointed to a position from which, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Japanese office, I will be able to lead such a great team," said Kazuhisa Harabe, newly appointed Country Manager Japan. "Through my contact with over 300 customers in Japan, from major manufacturers to tech venture businesses, I have witnessed the impressive competitive power in Japanese manufacturing. In order to create revolutionary products while maintaining international competitiveness, it is vital that superior Japanese engineering ability can be made even smarter and faster. To this end, our company considers our grand mission to provide superior development tools with powerful features. In my new role, I will focus on driving our business forward and contribute to the further fortification and development of world-renowned Japanese manufacturing."

Harabe joined IAR Systems in 2010 as an account sales representative, and has contributed to business expansion and strengthened partnerships with semiconductor vendors in the fields of factory automation, medical equipment, and consumer products. Since 2018, he has been responsible for IAR Systems' sales in Japan and has been engaged in the reinforcement of marketing and cultivation of new markets, such as the Internet of Things and robotics. Prior to joining IAR Systems, he served in several roles in the IT industry, and after handling various corporate solution sales in the SoftBank Group and with foreign IT vendors as well as starting up new businesses, he gained further experience in consulting sales to support B2B sales and marketing process improvements, and was involved in business organization innovations.

With headquarters in Sweden, IAR Systems has offices all around the world. In APAC, IAR Systems serves its customers through sales and support offices in Japan, Korea, China and Taiwan, and is also represented in additional countries through distributors.

