IAR Systems extends development tools performance capabilities for Andes RISC-V cores

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, presented a new version of its professional development tools for RISC-V. With the latest release, the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench® for RISC-V adds support for latest Andes RISC-V extension and devices, enabling maximized performance in RISC-V-based applications.

Through its excellent optimization technology, IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V helps developers ensure the application fits the required needs and optimize the utilization of on-board memory. With the support of the AndeStar™ V5 RISC-V Performance Extension, developers can use IAR Embedded Workbench to create applications with increased performance and reduced code size. The toolchain supports all Andes 32-bit V5 RISC-V cores, including the N22, N25F, D25F, A25, A27, N45, D45 and A45. The RISC-V Packed SIMD/DSP extension specification (RVP draft) and the corresponding intrinsic functions as well as Andes DSP libraries are supported.

"AndeStar V5 RISC-V architecture brings the unique and competitive value to our RISC-V customers," said Dr. Charlie Su, Andes Technology President and CTO. "V5 offers full compatibility to the compact, modular and extensible RISC-V technology by supporting its standard instructions. In addition, it incorporates Andes-extended features already proven in 7+ billion AndeStar V3 processors, such as Performance extension and CoDense™ extension, to applications from edge to cloud. We welcome that IAR Systems provides full support to V5 processors and brings the benefits of IAR Embedded Workbench to the RISC-V community."

IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is a complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain with everything embedded developers need integrated in one single IDE. To ensure code quality, the toolchain includes C-STAT® for static code analysis. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE). For companies working with safety-critical applications, IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is available in a functional safety edition certified by TÜV SÜD according to IEC 61508, ISO 26262, IEC 62304, EN 50128, EN 50657, IEC 60730, ISO 13849, IEC 62061, IEC 61511 and ISO 25119, delivering qualified tools, simplified validation and guaranteed support through the product life cycle.

