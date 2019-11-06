IAR Systems Opens Office in Taiwan

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, is today proud to announce its expansion in Asia with the opening of an office in Taipei, Taiwan.

For many years, IAR Systems has served customers in Taiwan with high-performance tools and services through its other offices in Asia and a local distributor. With the opening of an office in Taiwan, IAR Systems is now strengthening its presence in the area to meet today's increasing market demands as well as future potential. In collaboration with the established distributor, IAR Systems will now be able to serve its customers in Taiwan on a closer and larger scale, and continue to evolve its local ecosystem of partners.

"Security and RISC-V are two of the major trends in the embedded market today, especially in Asia where many RISC-V suppliers and programming companies are based," comments Stefan Skarin, CEO and President, IAR Systems. "Taiwan is a strong economy for embedded development and programming services and we have established partnerships in place, and are also building new ones. Due to the fact that IAR Systems recently has launched tools for RISC-V and established its security offering together with Secure Thingz, we are keen on taking these strategic steps of opening an office in Taiwan to grow our ecosystem and in the long run grow as a company."

"Thanks to our local presence through distribution, we have been able to build strong relationships with our customers in Taiwan," comments Kiyofumi Uemura, APAC Director, IAR Systems. "Taiwan is an important market for us and I'm really excited to further extend our footprint in the APAC region with the opening of IAR Systems in Taiwan."

IAR Systems Taiwan will formally open in Taipei on January 2020.

