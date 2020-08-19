IAS Now Offers Fraud & Viewability Measurement Across Pinterest

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (IAS) today announced the launch of its new Pinterest integration, which delivers viewability and fraud measurement for Pinterest's mobile app inventory.

IAS's Pinterest solution delivers marketers unprecedented access to IAS viewability and invalid traffic reporting for their mobile in-app campaigns. The IAS reporting includes standard and video Pinterest ads for in-app inventory, all refreshed on a daily basis.

The launch of this new solution follows reports that Pinterest is observing an all-time record level of user engagement as people seek creative solutions to 'life-at-home'. Pinterest searches for "work from home" are up 1,411% and searches for "children's activities" are up 4,055%, globally. The ability for advertisers to accurately measure their Pinterest campaigns within mobile environments is more important than ever considering that 82% of these users access the platform via a mobile device.

As advertising activity continues to shift onward content that aggregates users, measurement is increasingly critical to evaluating and optimizing both advertising quality and related media spend.

"IAS is excited to partner with Pinterest to offer marketers a mobile viewability and fraud measurement solution that works in-app, where people are engaging," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "This partnership helps provide the transparency that marketers need to optimize their campaigns on the popular network."

With this new integration, advertisers will now have access to:

Viewability and invalid traffic monitoring & reporting across promoted pins and videos

Independent, third-party reporting by IAS

Global measurement for a holistic view across their entire Pinterest campaign

Interested in the IAS + Pinterest Viewability and Invalid Traffic measurement solution? Contact us at [email protected].

About IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 18 offices across 13 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com.

