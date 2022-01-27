IAS Powers Industry's First Live Media Quality Measurement for CTV

"We're transforming the way marketers measure media quality for CTV campaigns with granular insights and greater transparency in IAS Signal that will help bring more dollars from linear to CTV," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "After acquiring Publica, this is just the first example of how we're building technology to revolutionize CTV advertising, while providing marketers with a new level of data to inform their strategies and budgets."

IAS Signal now offers advanced tools for managing media quality across CTV including:

A single dashboard to easily view live data for real-time insights and reporting on all CTV campaigns

Revolutionary transparency on where CTV ads run, based on the device, app, channel, genre, content category, and rating, subject to publisher disclosure

Real-time media quality alerts based on adjustable risk thresholds for campaign KPIs, making it easier to quickly optimize campaigns based on these metrics

This advanced CTV reporting makes IAS Signal an even more powerful platform for advertisers, delivering the most critical data and insights to easily manage their digital campaigns, with plans to expand these capabilities globally this year. Additionally, IAS is enhancing CTV reporting capabilities for publishers by rolling out access to metrics across invalid traffic and video completion rates for their media within IAS Signal, currently available in beta. IAS also plans to launch content level brand safety and suitability that provides advertisers with even greater control of their CTV campaigns.

