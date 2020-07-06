IASA Announces Laurie Macklosky as IASA President 2020-2021

DURHAM, N.C., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Laurie Macklosky is a dynamic leader within the Insurance Industry and has made countless contributions to IASA, and she will be a tremendous asset to IASA during transitional times in her role as President," said Kerry Crockett, IASA Chief Executive Officer. "She is taking the helm during unprecedented times, and her vision coupled with calm and steadfast leadership is paramount to IASA's continued growth and successes for our members. I look forward to partnering with her as, together with the IASA Board of Directors, we will create a new vision and strategies that will chart a new path for IASA and our community for years to come."

IASA President 2020-2021

Laurie Macklosky has expertise in launching Lean Portfolio Execution practices, including Strategy, Capability Management, Business Architecture, and Product Management. Macklosky is currently AVP of Business Execution at The Hartford leading Small Commercial and Personal Lines portfolios with a focus on the adoption of Agile practices. Prior to joining The Hartford, she helped build a Business Insurance Operating Model organization leading transformation initiatives for CMP, Property, GL, and Umbrella through multi-year scaled Agile programs. Macklosky has been an IASA volunteer for well over ten years, most recently holding VP of Executive Education, CIO, and President-Elect positions. She resides in Bristol CT with her husband of 32 years, Rick, and they have two adult children, of which they are extremely proud.

"I am excited to be IASA President during this amazing time of change we are about to embark on. We are identifying new opportunities for growth, innovation, efficiency, and engagement, and I look forward to seeing our plans come to fruition," said Laurie Macklosky, IASA President. "We are focused on providing more services to our members with enhanced high-quality education programs. We will expand on these while introducing new initiatives, as we further define IASA as the leader in sharing industry trends. By building new and strengthening existing relationships with like-minded insurance organizations throughout the US, we will expand our footprint by developing cutting-edge educational content presented by the leading experts in their fields for new sectors of the insurance industry."

IASA is a non-profit, education association that promotes and encourages the knowledge of insurance professionals, and industry partners by facilitating the exchange of ideas and information. IASA is one of the insurance industry's largest, and most well-represented trade associations. IASA's membership consists of thousands of individual members and nationally recognized insurance companies of all types (Property & Casualty, Life, Health, Fraternal, HMO and others), as well as industry partners serving the insurance industry, regulators and other organizations more broadly representative of the financial services industry, including banks and investment brokerage firms.

