iBASEt Improves Manufacturing Intelligence Application to Accelerate Dynamic Decision Support

In today's digital environments where data is collected at an accelerating pace, manufacturers are challenged with how to best analyze and act upon this wealth of knowledge. As part of iBASEt's continued focus on simplifying the complex, the company's Manufacturing Intelligence application now provides a faster comparison of real-time and historical activity to unlock future performance gains.

As a value-added application in iBASEt's Digital Operations Suite, Manufacturing Intelligence provides out-of-the-box analytical capabilities with comprehensive reporting, a data warehouse, Extract, Transfer and Load (ETL) scripts, and pre-configured dashboards for manufacturers using iBASEt's Solumina. Manufacturing Intelligence now provides greater contextual visibility into operations processes to help drive decisions and streamline production, quality, and MRO workflows, improving overall efficiency and quality performance.

"We continue to invest in adding functionality across our product suite. Manufacturing Intelligence now provides more value to our customers with real-time, contextual measurement capabilities and more useful dashboards, ideal for frontline workers, supervisors and managers," said John Fishell, Vice President, Product Development at iBASEt. "Manufacturing Intelligence is an ideal complement for customers leveraging the iBASEt Digital Operations Suite and can be provided at a fraction of the cost of an internally built solution."

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a leading provider of manufacturing, quality and MRO solutions that enable digital continuity across the enterprise. With 30+ years of experience in highly engineered, regulated industries, iBASEt simplifies the complex by empowering customers to gain real-time visibility, take control, and drive velocity across their operations and extended value chain. iBASEt works closely with industry leaders, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Patricia Belgian Engine Center. Learn more at iBASEt.com .

Media Contact

Gordon Benzie

(949) 958-5200

[email protected]

SOURCE iBASEt

Related Links

https://www.ibaset.com

