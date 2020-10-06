iBASEt Launches Solumina iSeries at Excelerate Innovation 2020

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, a leading provider of manufacturing, quality and MRO solutions, today officially launched Solumina iSeries, the industry's first agile platform for industrial manufacturers that leverages dozens of pre-configured microservices to simplify how complex manufacturing operations are executed. The iSeries Software Developer Kit (SDK), a new feature to easily create Application Protocol Interfaces (APIs), offers a critical capability when it comes to simplifying how to manage and expand a digital ecosystem.

The unveiling took place at the company's marquee event, Excelerate Innovation 2020, which brings together like-minded users, industry leaders, and iBASEt subject matter experts to educate and collaborate about the digital transformation impacting the manufacturing industry.

"Unlike traditional applications on a three-tier architecture, the iSeries leverages microservices to deliver superior flexibility in design and integration while enabling continuous delivery of new features and capabilities," said Sung Kim, Chief Technology Officer, iBASEt.

"The iSeries captures our vision of helping manufacturers better adapt, add performance, and roll out new features faster," said Naveen Poonian, CEO, iBASEt. "Solumina has leap-frogged the competition by delivering a way to simplify how complex manufacturing is performed as part of a larger enterprise digital ecosystem – capturing the essence of an Industry 4.0 strategy."

As a cloud-native solution, Solumina iSeries offers compelling benefits beyond easing how new features and updates are deployed. The iSeries can accelerate adoption of new transformative technologies, including augmented reality and artificial intelligence, as an operations platform to continuously drive performance and efficiency on an ongoing basis. Couple this benefit with a superior UX already validated by frontline connected workers, and it is clear how wide the scope of impact can be for manufacturers adopting this latest MES solution from iBASEt.

The Solumina iSeries version i030 will be Generally Available on December 4, 2020.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a leading provider of manufacturing, quality and MRO solutions that enable digital continuity across the enterprise. With 30+ years of experience in highly engineered, regulated industries, iBASEt simplifies the complex by empowering its customers to gain real-time visibility, take control, and drive velocity across their operations. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, has a microservices architecture with open APIs that extends a digital ecosystem to drive innovation, simplify hardware and software systems integration, and deploy advanced technologies. iBASEt works closely with many industry leaders, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com .

