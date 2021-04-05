iBASEt Named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced that iBASEt has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) for its offering, the iBASEt MES Solution, powered by Solumina iSeries.* This evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

iBASEt continues to advance its offerings with innovative technologies and deployment strategies. The recent launch of Solumina iSeries provides an ideal foundation for its MES, Supplier Quality Management (SQM), and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) solutions. As a cloud-native platform built with a microservices architecture, the iBASEt Digital Operations Suite simplifies how complex manufacturing operations are performed as part of a larger enterprise digital ecosystem – an integral foundation for an Industry 4.0 strategy.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner. At iBASEt, we envision a future where complex operations are managed with greater ease, efficiency, and quality. The cloud has opened new opportunities to deliver on this vision as a manufacturing ecosystem that challenges the status quo," said Naveen Poonian, CEO at iBASEt. "With this innovation comes the possibility for our customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey, which we believe contributed to our placement in this year's Magic Quadrant."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about iBASEt's strengths and cautions, among other providers' offerings, at https://info.ibaset.com/ibaset-named-visionary-in-2021-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-mes.

* Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems," Rick Franzosa, March 30, 2021

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

