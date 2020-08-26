iBASEt Shifts to Virtual for Excelerate Conference with Launch of Excelerate Innovation 2020 Series

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --iBASEt, a leading provider of manufacturing, quality, and MRO solutions, today announced the migration of Excelerate, its marquee business conference, to an online, virtual format. Renamed Excelerate Innovation 2020, this global business conference will be the first in a series of virtual events highlighting the investment in innovation the company is delivering its customers. The marquee event is scheduled for October 6 and 7, 2020. Taking centerstage will be the unveiling of iBASEt's iSeries, the latest enterprise manufacturing solution from iBASEt.

Given the continued uncertainty surrounding business travel, social distancing, and maintaining the safety of iBASEt's customers, partners, and employees, the decision was made to migrate to a virtual conference. Previously registered Excelerate attendees will be refunded the full amount of their ticket price.

Much innovation is being delivered via iBASEt's product development, technology integration, and user testing and acceptance of the company's new iSeries solution portfolio based on its core platform, Solumina. The timely nature of this information necessitated hosting an online conference for customers and partners looking to quickly leverage the most advanced manufacturing operations capabilities available.

Conference attendees will hear from industry leaders and company executives, including lessons learned over the past six months while operating in a global pandemic. A comprehensive discussion of the new iSeries will be followed by educational tracks presented by industry-leading manufacturing professionals. A key focus will be the greater operational agility and resiliency that is now possible to accelerate iBASEt customer's digital transformation journey.

"The global pandemic has underscored the need for business leaders to simplify complex manufacturing with digital solutions," said Naveen Poonian, President of iBASEt. "With a strong lineup of speakers and workshops, this year's attendees can learn from informative presentations coupled with real-world case studies. We're excited to share with attendees practical, applicable strategies to maximize the value of their iBASEt investment."

Learn more about this conference here: https://excelerate.ibaset.com/.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a leading provider of manufacturing, quality, and MRO solutions that enable digital continuity across the enterprise. With 30+ years of experience in highly engineered, regulated industries, iBASEt simplifies the complex by empowering customers to gain real-time visibility, take control, and drive velocity across their operations and extended value chain. iBASEt works closely with industry leaders, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Patria Belgium Engine Center. Learn more at www.ibaset.com.

