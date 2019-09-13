IBC 2019: Sony Reveals the PXW-FX9 6K Full-Frame Camera System; More Info at B&H

Key Features

6K Full-Frame Exmor R CMOS Sensor

Full-Frame Exmor R CMOS Sensor Sony E-Mount

DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) up to 60p

(4096 x 2160) up to 60p UHD up to 60 fps, HD up to 180 fps

New Cine-Style FE C 16-35mm T3.1 G Zoom Lens

To complement the PXW-FX9 and Sony's other cine-style cameras, Sony has also introduced the E-mount FE C 16-35mm T3.1 G, the first in its new Cinema Lens Series. Designed for pro cine users, this compact and lightweight zoom is also well suited for documentary and event projects. It's large T3.1 aperture and an 11-blade circular aperture produce smooth bokeh effects, especially when used with the large-format PXW-FX9 or VENICE cameras.

Sony FE C 16-35mm T/3.1 G E-Mount Lens

Key Features

Full-Frame Format E-Mount Cine Lens

Large T3.1 Aperture

Detachable Servo Zoom

Two Extra-Low Dispersion Elements

It combines full manual control for use with follow focus systems with E-mount electronic features like Enhanced Hybrid AF (autofocus) and a detachable servo zoom control. Inside the lens, two XA (extreme aspherical) and three aspheric elements minimize distortion while two ED (extreme low-dispersion) elements maintain color accuracy. The front element features advanced nano AR (anti-reflective) coatings to minimize flares and ghosting. Industry standard 0.8 mod gears, 120° of focus rotation, and a 114mm lens front enable the FE C 16-35mm to fit standard cine-style follow focus systems and matte boxes.

Sony E Lens Mount

The Sony FX9 incorporates an E lens mount capable of supporting the 53 native Sony E-mount lenses available, of which 32 cover full-frame capture. It can also be used with adapters for Canon EF and select other lens types. The full-frame Sony FE PZ 28-135mm f/4 G OSS zoom lens is a compact, cine-style lens featuring independent focus, iris, and zoom rings and a smooth, servo drive.

Exmor R Sensor with 15+ Stops of Dynamic Range

Befitting a camera produced by Sony, the world's largest manufacturer of image sensors, the Exmor R sensor at the heart of the PXW-FX9 offers more than 15 stops of dynamic range, enables users to nail their framing on set while worrying less about exposure and highlights by providing a vast canvas on which colorists can grade in post-production. Those 15+ stops of dynamic range produce colors and details not readily discernible on set but are available to create precisely the look you want in post. Not only does this full-frame sensor produce shallower depth of field, it has more than twice the area of a 4K Super 35 sensor. The back-illuminated design of the Exmor R increases the amount of light striking the pixels while using less power and has been optimized to reduce noise.

Capture Rates & Media

Choose between internal 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording or up to 16-bit raw capture to an external device via the XDCA-FX9 and a compatible recorder. While detailed data rates have yet to be released, it looks like the PXW-FX9 records up to 30p in Full Frame, Super 35, and HD and will bump that up to 60p with a future upgrade. Undercranked and high-speed frame rates include 1 to 120 fps with up to 180 fps in HD also coming in a future release. In a boost for current FS7 users, the PXW-FX9 will initially offer the same XAVC-I and XAVC-L codecs as the PXW-FS7 with more to come down the road. The PXW-FX9 also uses the same secure XQD memory cards as the PXW-FS7, no need to buy an entire fleet of new cards.

Proxy video can be recorded to an SD card, enabling your team to create a highlight reel of an event's intro while continuing to capture the rest of the occasion, perfect for sports or wedding videos. Dual card slots enable simultaneous HD recording on two cards or 4K capture to one card and MPEG HD capture to the other. Additional capture options include XAVC proxy recording at 9Mb/s that can easily be sent on your network, and a 28-second cache recording feature to help capture unpredictable yet crucial moments.

Dual Base ISOs

Integrating technology gleaned from Sony's 6K VENICE and its Alpha a7 series cameras, the PXW-FX9 was also designed with feedback from longtime Sony customers to produce an adaptive, ergonomic experience. Chief among these is dual base ISOs (derived from film sensitivity ratings with higher numbers denoting more sensitivity to light). For daylight exteriors or brightly lit interiors, choose the PXW-FX9's ISO 800 base or switch to ISO 4000 to maintain excellent image quality even at dawn/dusk or when using slow aperture lenses.

Full-Frame Variable ND

In an industry first, Sony has developed an electronically variable ND filter compatible with full-frame capture. This hybrid ND functions like that of the FS7, but is activated by a button, not a dial, making it easier to use while holding the camera on your shoulder. Choose between auto or manual mode with the ability to dial to between ¼ to 1/128 increments as you shoot. These Neutral Density filtering enables you to maintain your aperture setting and depth-of-field even as lighting conditions change rapidly.

S-Cinetone for Out-of-the Box Cinematic Color

Two "look" scenarios are possible with the PXW-FX9 to best suit your project: the default mode capturing the S-Cinetone VENICE look in-camera and a custom mode in which you can apply your chosen LUTs and further hone your look with grading time in post. Sony's S-Cinetone promises to deliver the same rich, mid-range colors, attractive skin tones, and softer tonal look as the 6K VENICE camera. The S-Cinetone mode seems perfect when using the PXW-FX9 as a VENICE B-camera or any time you want a vivid cinematic look with plenty of latitude out of the gate (so to speak).

Fast Hybrid Auto Focus

Developed by Sony Alpha engineers, Fast Hybrid AF combines the quick, accurate subject-tracking of phase-detection AF with the accuracy of contrast focusing, enabling precise autofocusing even with fast-moving subjects. Phase detection now covers an expansive 96% vertically and 94% horizontally of the sensor with 561 points. Seven levels of AF speeds enable you to adjust the focus response to suit the slower look desired for dramas or the rapid response demanded by sports coverage.

Image Stabilization with Correction

With the PXW-FX9, image stabilization info from the built-in gyro is stored in your recording's metadata so now you can choose to turn stabilization on/off or adjust the level of stabilization for each shot when using E-mount lenses, Sony's Catalyst Browse (v. 2019.2) clip-organizing tool, and most popular NLE systems. Designed to smooth handheld shots to the look of a stabilized gimbal, this feature offers impressive stabilization control.

4-Channel Audio with On-Camera Control

Listening to feedback from PXW-FS7 users, PXW-FX9 users can now individually adjust levels for audio channels 3 and 4 directly using the pots on the camera, eliminating the time previously spent going into the camera's menu. The PXW-FX9 is compatible with several optional Sony XLR adapters and has a built-in mic to enable audio memo recording by the camera operator. A MI (multi-interface) shoe enables you to power and control select Sony accessories including UWP-D wireless mic systems.

Multiple Connectors

The PXW-FX9 sports a variety of connectors including 12G-SDI and HDMI for 4K output, 3G-SDI for flexible HD monitoring, and now has timecode and genlock built in for easier multi-cam use.

Ergonomic Design

Feedback from Sony users led to the development of several new physical features on the PXW-FX9. A new, higher-resolution 1280 x 720 panel provides improved viewing while a new, one-piece EVF support rod/monitor shade combo offers easier setup compared to the two separate pieces used with the PXW-FS7.

Operators will also appreciate the combing of the smaller handgrip from the FS5 with the full-length arm from the FS7 for comfortable, secure handheld operating. The PXW-FX9 also inherits the FS5's direct menu access from the handgrip—a huge convenience for individual operators. A quick dial on the camera body now enables you to easily adjust White Balance, Gain, or ISO, no need to go into the menu.

Sony FX9 Full Frame Digital Cinema Camera | First Look

