IBC Clarifies Representations Made by Ucore Rare Metals

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc. ("IBC") is responding to the Press Release of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. ("Ucore), dated November 7, 2018, purporting to express an intention to exercise an option to purchase IBC. It is IBC's position that Ucore's Press Release contains a number of misrepresentations of fact regarding Ucore's relationship with IBC.

As an example, Ucore's statement that the resignation of Reed Izatt and Steve Izatt from Ucore's Advisory Board was somehow "necessary" because of Steve Izatt's personal actions is patently incorrect. IBC reaffirms the statement in its Press Release of November 6, 2018 that the resignations of Reed and Steve Izatt were required because of major differences between IBC and Ucore.

IBC provides proprietary, green chemistry and green engineering SuperLig® Molecular Recognition Technology products and processes worldwide. More information can be found at: www.ibcmrt.com.

