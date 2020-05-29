IBERIABANK Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

LAFAYETTE, La., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 12, 2020.

This quarterly dividend level equates to an annualized dividend rate of $1.88 per common share. Based on the closing common stock price on May 29, 2020 of $42.41 per common share, the indicated dividend yield on the Company's common stock would be 4.4%.

The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC". The Company's common stock market capitalization was approximately $2.4 billion, based on the NASDAQ Global Select Market closing common stock price on May 29, 2020.

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company with locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, and title insurance services.

