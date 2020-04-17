IBERIABANK Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

News provided by

IBERIABANK Corporation

Apr 17, 2020, 07:00 ET

LAFAYETTE, La., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC), holding company of the 133-year-old IBERIABANK (www.iberiabank.com), reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the quarter, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $32.8 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"). On a non-GAAP basis, EPS excluding non-core revenues and non-core expenses ("Core EPS") in the first quarter of March 31, 2020 was $0.67 per common share, compared to $1.72 in the same quarter of 2019 (refer to press release supplemental tables for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).

Daryl G. Byrd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As we navigate the uncertain and unprecedented COVID-19 environment, the Company is highly focused on servicing the financial needs of our clients, ensuring the health and well-being of our associates, and supporting the communities in which we live and serve. Our teams have been working around the clock to assist clients with payment forbearance and other relief programs, including the SBA Paycheck Protection Program. At the same time, retail operations and branch facilities remain open and committed to serving our clients in a safe and responsible manner. This is truly a Herculean effort and our teams have made a tremendous amount of progress for our clients in a very short time period. I am very proud of the commitment of all our IBERIABANK associates."

"During the first quarter, our fundamental business model performed very well in the face of uncertain economic times. The Company was able to expand our client base, produce significant growth in our loan portfolio, increase core and non-interest bearing deposits, and grow tangible book value. The Company successfully delivered record non-interest income, held non-interest expense in check, and maintained already strong credit quality metrics. First quarter results included the adoption of CECL early in the quarter, and as a result we recorded an approximately $82 million increase in our allowance for expected credit losses and related book value write-down.  As we evaluated the economic uncertainties of the current pandemic, at the end of March we recorded an additional $69 million pre-tax increase in provision and other credit-related reserves that significantly impacted our financial results."

Byrd concluded, "We continue to diligently work on the merger planning process. Our employees remain engaged and committed to creating a top-tier regional banking institution and look forward to all we can accomplish for our clients and shareholders as a combined franchise."

First Quarter 2020 Highlights:

For the three months ended

GAAP

Non-GAAP Core

1Q20

4Q19

1Q20

4Q19

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$

0.62

$

1.48

$

0.67

$

1.59

Return on Average Assets

0.46

%

1.03

%

0.49

%

1.10

%

Return on Average Common Equity

3.21

%

7.58

%

3.47

%

8.13

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

N/A

N/A

5.53

%

12.39

%

Efficiency Ratio

60.1

%

61.8

%

59.1

%

58.0

%

Tangible Efficiency Ratio (TE)

N/A

N/A

57.4

%

56.2

%
  • Total loan growth was $520.1 million, or 9% annualized, on a linked quarter basis. Commercial and consumer line utilization was 52.4% and 64.0%, respectively, only slightly higher than at year-end 2019.
  • Total deposits increased $306.9 million compared to the prior quarter, or 5% annualized. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $309.1 million, or 5%, in the quarter, to 26% of total deposits.
  • Non-interest income increased $5.3 million, or 9%, on a linked quarter basis to $64.7 million, a record quarter on a core basis for the Company, primarily the result of a $7.9 million increase in mortgage income.
    • As of April 13, 2020, the Company's locked mortgage pipeline was $662.2 million, up 209% from $214.4 million at January 21, 2020.
  • Non-interest expense decreased $4.3 million, or 2%, on a linked quarter basis, primarily as a result of decreases in salaries and benefits and professional services expense, partially offset by a $7.3 million increase in credit valuation adjustments on derivatives and a $2.4 million increase in impairment related to mortgage servicing rights.
    • Non-interest expense included $3.0 million in merger-related expense and other non-core items, a decrease of $8.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding these non-core items, core non-interest expense increased $4.0 million, or 2%, on a linked quarter basis.
  • The Company's reported and cash net interest margins were down 4 and 2 basis points from the prior quarter at 3.17% and 3.06%, respectively. The lower net interest margin was primarily the result of a 20 basis point decrease in loan yield somewhat offset by a 13 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
  • Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss (CECL) methodology for estimating its credit losses, which resulted in an $82.3 million increase in the allowance for expected credit losses, increasing the allowance coverage of total loans and leases from 0.68% to 1.02% upon adoption. As of March 31, 2020, the allowance for expected credit losses totaled $305.0 million, or 1.24% of total loans and leases, and covered 172% of non-performing loans.
  • The provision for expected credit losses, using the baseline scenario published by a nationally recognized service dated March 27, 2020 (adjusted for alternative scenarios), totaled $69.0 million compared to $8.2 million in the prior quarter. The provision for expected credit losses was impacted by both the CECL methodology and the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on future losses.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis increased 5 basis points to 0.16% compared to the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.60% compared to 0.54% in the prior quarter.
  • Capital ratios remain strong. There were no share repurchases in the first quarter of 2020 due to the pending merger with First Horizon National Corporation.

COVID-19 Operational Update

  • The Company took early action by executing its proven business continuity plan to protect the health and welfare of its associates and to mitigate disruption.
  • The Company is operating 181 branches today, with only seven closed. There are approximately 2,000 associates working remotely, which is almost 60% of our total workforce.
  • We have modified our health care benefits plans to provide additional assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, we are offering pandemic benefits and bonus pay to eligible associates.
  • The Bank has established client assistance programs, including a payment forbearance plan that is available to assist consumer and commercial clients impacted by COVID-19, upon request. The Company is also waiving and reversing certain fees for impacted clients.
  • The Company is participating in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES") Act. As of April 16, 2020, the Company had processed nearly 9,000 loan applications for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, representing a total of $1.86 billion. The Company has secured funding for 92% of the funds applied for, funding payroll for more than 200,000 people. The Company remains ready to continue to fund eligible client requests if Congress appropriates additional funds.

Table A - Summary Financial Results

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

% Change

3/31/2019

% Change

GAAP BASIS:









Income available to common shareholders

$

32,827


$

78,120

(58.0)

$

96,533

(66.0)

Earnings per common share - diluted

0.62


1.48

(58.1)

1.75

(64.6)











Average loans and leases, net of unearned income

$

24,153,182


$

23,830,962

1.4

$

22,599,686

6.9

Average total deposits

25,454,630


25,227,462

0.9

23,678,400

7.5

Net interest margin (TE) (1)

3.17

%

3.21

%

3.59

%











Total revenues

$

294,998


$

293,842

0.4

$

302,993

(2.6)

Total non-interest expense

177,427


181,723

(2.4)

158,753

11.8

Efficiency ratio

60.1

%

61.8

%

52.4

%

Return on average assets

0.46


1.03



1.32


Return on average common equity

3.21


7.58



9.85













NON-GAAP BASIS (2):









Core revenues

$

294,998


$

293,828

0.4

$

302,993

(2.6)

Core non-interest expense

174,416


170,380

2.4

161,230

8.2

Core earnings per common share - diluted

0.67


1.59

(57.9)

1.72

(61.0)

Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (1) (3)

57.4

%

56.2

%

51.3

%

Core return on average assets

0.49


1.10



1.29


Core return on average common equity

3.47


8.13



9.66


Core return on average tangible common equity

5.53


12.39



15.03


Net interest margin (TE) - cash basis (1)

3.06


3.08



3.42













(1)  Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21%.

(2)  See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(3)  Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

Operating Results

Net interest income decreased $4.1 million, or 2%, on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in net interest income reflects a 4 basis point decrease in the net interest margin to 3.17% compared to 3.21% in the prior quarter. The lower net interest margin was primarily the result of a 20 basis point decline in loan yield somewhat offset by a 13 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in loan yield was primarily attributable to the repricing of variable rate loans as a result of recent cuts to the targeted federal funds rate and the corresponding impact to LIBOR. Additionally, the loan yield was impacted by lower acquired loan accretion, partially the result of CECL implementation, as well as lower pay-offs in the acquired loan portfolio during the first quarter. The decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily attributable to recent interest rate cuts.

The provision for expected credit losses under the CECL methodology totaled $69.0 million compared to $8.2 million in the prior quarter under the incurred loss methodology. The provision for expected credit losses was impacted by both the CECL methodology and the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on future losses. Net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis increased 5 basis points to 0.16% when compared to the prior quarter.

Non-interest income increased $5.3 million, or 9%, on a linked quarter basis, primarily the result of a $7.9 million increase in mortgage income. This increase was partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in title revenue, a $0.5 million decrease in ATM and debit card fee income, and a $0.4 million decrease in service charges on deposit accounts.

Non-interest expense decreased $4.3 million, or 2%, compared to the linked quarter. Professional services expense decreased $10.9 million and salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $4.4 million when comparing the quarters. These decreases were partially offset by a $7.3 million increase in credit valuation adjustments on derivatives, a $2.4 million increase in impairment on mortgage servicing rights, and a $0.7 million increase in credit and other loan-related expense. Non-interest expense included $3.0 million in merger-related expense and other non-core items, a decrease of $8.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding these non-core items, total core non-interest expense increased $4.0 million, or 2%, on a linked quarter basis.

On a linked quarter basis, the efficiency ratio improved to 60.1% from 61.8%, while the non-GAAP core tangible efficiency ratio increased to 57.4% compared to 56.2%. Refer to Table A for a summary of financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

Table B - Summary Financial Condition Results

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















As of and For the Three Months Ended


3/31/2020

12/31/2019

%
Change

3/31/2019

%
Change

PERIOD-END BALANCES:












Total loans and leases, net of unearned income

$

24,541,632


$

24,021,499


2.2

$

22,968,295


6.9

Total deposits

25,526,237


25,219,349


1.2

24,092,062


6.0














ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:












Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans and leases (1)

0.33

%

0.28

%



0.20

%



Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans and leases (1)

0.04


0.01




0.02




Non-performing assets to total assets (1)(2)

0.60


0.54




0.58




Classified assets to total assets (3)

0.94


0.84




1.01

















CAPITAL RATIOS:












Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (4) (5)

9.13

%

9.24

%



9.01

%



Tier 1 leverage ratio (6)

9.93


9.90




9.67




Total risk-based capital ratio (6)

12.48


12.43




12.33

















PER COMMON SHARE DATA:












Book value

$

78.27


$

78.37


(0.1)

$

73.50


6.5

Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (4) (5)

53.70


53.63


0.1

49.48


8.5

Closing stock price

36.16


74.83


(51.7)

71.71


(49.6)

Cash dividends

0.47


0.45


4.4

0.43


9.3














(1)

For purposes of this table, for periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2020, past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans (formerly purchased credit impaired loans), even if contractually past due or if the Company did not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company was accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, NPAs included $16.4 million in PCD loans, of which $14.7 million were non-accrual, and loans 30-89 days past due included $4.0 million in PCD loans.

(2)

Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. Refer to Table 4 for further detail.

(3)

Classified assets include loans rated substandard or worse, non-performing mortgage and consumer loans, and OREO and foreclosed property and include PCD loans. Classified assets were $302.6 million, $265.2 million and $314.6 million at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.

(4)

See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(5)

Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

(6)

Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2020 are preliminary.

Loans and Leases

On a linked quarter basis, total loans and leases increased $520.1 million, or 9% annualized, to $24.5 billion at March 31, 2020. Growth during the first quarter of 2020 was strongest in the Corporate Asset Finance (equipment financing and leasing business) and Energy groups (reserve-based and midstream lending), as well as in the Houston, New Orleans, and New York markets.

Energy loans were 5.4% of total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2020. The E&P (60%) and midstream (38%) space comprise 98% of the Company's energy portfolio. The Company has had no new loan commitments in the past five years to the offshore or the oilfield services space.

Table C - Period-End Loans and Leases

(Dollars in thousands)


















As of and For the Three Months Ended







Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year
Change

Mix

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

3/31/2019

$

%

Annualized

$

%

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Commercial loans and leases

$

17,140,864

$

16,611,633

$

15,628,158

529,231

3.2

12.8

%

1,512,706

9.7

69.8

%

69.2

%

Residential mortgage loans

4,849,119

4,739,075

4,415,267

110,044

2.3

9.3

%

433,852

9.8

19.8

%

19.7

%

Consumer and other loans

2,551,649

2,670,791

2,924,870

(119,142)

(4.5)

(17.9)

%

(373,221)

(12.8)

10.4

%

11.1

%

Total loans and leases

$

24,541,632

$

24,021,499

$

22,968,295

520,133

2.2

8.7

%

1,573,337

6.9

100.0

%

100.0

%

Investment Securities

On a linked quarter basis, the investment portfolio decreased $23.4 million, or 2.3% annualized, to $4.1 billion, as a result of net principal payments, offset by fair value adjustments on AFS securities. At March 31, 2020, approximately 96% of the investment portfolio was in available-for-sale securities, which experience unrealized gains as interest rates fall. The investment portfolio had an effective duration of 2.0 years at March 31, 2020, down from 2.7 years at December 31, 2019, and a $133.0 million unrealized gain at March 31, 2020, up from $57.8 million at December 31, 2019. The average yield on investment securities increased five basis points to 2.56% in the first quarter of 2020. The investment portfolio primarily consists of government agency securities. Municipal securities comprised 8% of total investments at March 31, 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $306.9 million, or 5% annualized, to $25.5 billion at March 31, 2020. Growth during the first quarter of 2020 was strongest in the Energy group (primarily reserve-based lending) and the Palm Beach/Broward, Southwest Louisiana, and Birmingham markets.

Table D - Period-End Deposits

(Dollars in thousands)







Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year Change

Mix

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

3/31/2019

$

%

Annualized

$

%

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

6,628,901

$

6,319,806

$

6,448,613

309,095

4.9

19.7

%

180,288

2.8

26.0

%

25.1

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

5,046,434

4,821,252

4,452,966

225,182

4.7

18.8

%

593,468

13.3

19.8

%

19.1

%

Money market accounts

9,305,923

9,121,283

8,348,509

184,640

2.0

8.1

%

957,414

11.5

36.4

%

36.2

%

Savings accounts

703,862

683,366

770,754

20,496

3.0

12.1

%

(66,892)

(8.7)

2.8

%

2.7

%

Time deposits

3,841,117

4,273,642

4,071,220

(432,525)

(10.1)

(40.7)

%

(230,103)

(5.7)

15.0

%

16.9

%

Total deposits

$

25,526,237

$

25,219,349

$

24,092,062

306,888

1.2

4.9

%

1,434,175

6.0

100.0

%

100.0

%

Asset Quality

Credit quality remained strong. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.60% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.54% in the prior quarter. Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing represented 0.33% of total loans and leases compared to 0.28% in the prior quarter. The increase in non-performing assets and past due loans was partially driven by the implementation of CECL which requires purchased credit deteriorated loans to be classified as non-accrual or past due based on performance. As a percentage of average loans and leases, annualized net charge-offs for the quarter increased five basis points on a linked quarter basis to 0.16%.

The allowance for expected credit losses, which includes the reserve for unfunded commitments, was $163.2 million at December 31, 2019. Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the Company recognized an increase in the allowance of $82.3 million, as a cumulative effect adjustment, with a corresponding after-tax decrease of $67.6 million in retained earnings. At March 31, 2020, the allowance for expected credit losses, totaled $305.0 million, or 1.24% of total loans and leases. The increase in the allowance reflects a higher provision for expected credit losses in the first quarter of 2020 in response to the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on future losses. The allowance coverage of non-performing loans was 171.8% at March 31, 2020, compared to 114.8% at December 31, 2019.

Given the on-going and uncertain impact to the economy of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Company continues to monitor its portfolio as the potential exists for adverse events to impact credit quality trends.

Refer to Table 4 - Loans and Asset Quality Data for further information.

Capital Position

At March 31, 2020, the non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio was 9.13%, down 11 basis points compared to December 31, 2019, and the preliminary Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.93%, up 3 basis points compared to December 31, 2019. The preliminary calculation of the total risk-based capital ratio at March 31, 2020, was 12.48%, up 5 basis points compared to December 31, 2019. As part of its response to the impact of COVID-19, on March 31, 2020, the regulatory agencies issued an interim final rule that provided the option to temporarily delay the effects of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period. The Company's preliminary regulatory capital ratios have been calculated in accordance with this interim final rule.

At March 31, 2020, book value per common share was $78.27, down $0.10 per share, compared to December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per common share was $53.70, up $0.07 per share, compared to the prior quarter. Based on the closing stock price of the Company's common stock of $32.28 per share on April 16, 2020, this price equated to 0.41 times March 31, 2020 book value per common share and 0.60 times March 31, 2020 tangible book value per common share.

Dividends On Capital Stock The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Recent dividend declarations include the following:

Common Stock  On January 28, 2020, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, an increase of approximately 4% compared to the common dividend paid on January 24, 2020. The dividend was paid on April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020.

Preferred Stock  On April 3, 2020, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4125 per depositary share of Series C Preferred Stock that is payable on May 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 16, 2020. On April 3, 2020, the Company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.7625 per depositary share of Series D Preferred Stock that is payable on May 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 16, 2020.

Common Stock Repurchase Program  On July 17, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 1,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock. This repurchase authorization equated to approximately 3% of total common shares outstanding.  At March 31, 2020, the Company had approximately 1,165,000 remaining shares that could be repurchased under the current Board-approved plan. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company did not repurchase any common shares.  No further stock repurchases are expected due to the pending merger with First Horizon National Corporation.

IBERIABANK Corporation

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company with locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, commercial leasing and equipment financing, and title insurance services.

The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC". The Company's Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, and Series D Preferred Stock also trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "IBKCP", "IBKCO", and "IBKCN", respectively. The Company's common stock market capitalization was approximately $1.7 billion, based on the closing stock price on April 16, 2020.

The following 9 investment firms provide equity research coverage on the Company:

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC
  • Hovde Group, LLC
  • Jefferies & Co., Inc.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.
  • Raymond James & Associates, Inc.
  • Piper Sandler
  • Stephens, Inc.
  • SunTrust Robinson-Humphrey

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. Non-GAAP measures in this press release include, but are not limited to, descriptions such as core, tangible, and pre-tax pre-provision. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that in management's opinion can distort period-to-period comparisons of the Company's performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP performance measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank owned real estate, realized gains/losses on securities, income tax gains/losses, merger-related charges and recoveries, litigation charges and recoveries, debt repayment penalties, and gains, losses, and impairment charges on long-lived assets. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are presented in the supplemental tables at the end of this release. Please refer to the supplemental tables for these reconciliations.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Risk Factors" and "Regulation and Supervision" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in other documents, including the Company's proxy statement in the S-4 Registration Statement filed by First Horizon in connection with our pending merger, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and the Company's website, www.iberiabank.com. To the extent that statements in this press release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Table 1 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















As of and For the Three Months Ended

INCOME DATA:

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

%
Change

3/31/2019

%
Change

Net interest income

$

230,342


$

234,490


(1.8)

$

250,484


(8.0)

Net interest income (TE) (1)

231,653


235,858


(1.8)

251,833


(8.0)

Total revenues

294,998


293,842


0.4

302,993


(2.6)

Provision for expected credit losses

68,971


8,153


746.0

13,763


401.1

Non-interest expense

177,427


181,723


(2.4)

158,753


11.8

Net income available to common shareholders

32,827


78,120


(58.0)

96,533


(66.0)














PER COMMON SHARE DATA:












Earnings available to common shareholders - basic

$

0.62


$

1.49


(58.4)

$

1.76


(64.8)

Earnings available to common shareholders - diluted

0.62


1.48


(58.1)

1.75


(64.6)

Core earnings (Non-GAAP) (2)

0.67


1.59


(57.9)

1.72


(61.0)

Book value

78.27


78.37


(0.1)

73.50


6.5

Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (2) (3)

53.70


53.63


0.1

49.48


8.5

Closing stock price

36.16


74.83


(51.7)

71.71


(49.6)

Cash dividends

0.47


0.45


4.4

0.43


9.3














KEY RATIOS AND OTHER DATA (6):








Net interest margin (TE) (1)

3.17

%

3.21

%



3.59

%



Efficiency ratio

60.1


61.8




52.4




Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)

57.4


56.2




51.3




Return on average assets

0.46


1.03




1.32




Return on average common equity

3.21


7.58




9.85




Core return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (2)(3)

5.53


12.39




15.03




Effective tax rate

25.1


20.6




23.3




Full-time equivalent employees

3,399


3,401




3,384

















CAPITAL RATIOS:












Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (2) (3)

9.13

%

9.24

%



9.01

%



Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (3)

 

10.44


10.59




10.60




Tier 1 leverage ratio (4)

9.93


9.90




9.67




Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio (4)

10.43


10.52




10.73




Tier 1 capital ratio (4)

11.28


11.38




11.25




Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

12.48


12.43




12.33




Common stock dividend payout ratio

75.3


30.2




24.3




Classified assets to Tier 1 capital (7)

9.9


8.8




11.2

















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:








Non-performing assets to total assets (5)

0.60

%

0.54

%



0.58

%



Allowance for expected credit losses to total loans and leases

1.17


0.61




0.62




Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.16


0.11




0.13




Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (5)

0.79


0.71




0.79

















(1)

Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21%.

(2)

See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(3)

Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

(4)

Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2020 are preliminary.

(5)

Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. The Company's adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020 resulted in a change in the accounting for purchased credit impaired loans, which are considered purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans under CECL. Prior to January 1, 2020, past due and non-accrual loan amounts excluded purchased credit impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company did not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company was accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, NPAs included $16.4 million in PCD loans, of which $14.7 million were non-accrual, and loans 30-89 days past due included $4.0 million in PCD loans.

(6)

All ratios are calculated on an annualized basis for the periods indicated.

(7)

Classified assets include loans rated substandard or worse, non-performing mortgage and consumer loans, and OREO and foreclosed property and include PCD loans.

Table 2 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















For the Three Months Ended





Linked Qtr
Change






Year/Year Change

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

$

%

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

$

%

Interest income

$

302,929

$

314,779

(11,850)

(3.8)

$

333,178

$

335,967

$

326,084

(23,155)

(7.1)

Interest expense

72,587

80,289

(7,702)

(9.6)

83,845

80,628

75,600

(3,013)

(4.0)

Net interest income

230,342

234,490

(4,148)

(1.8)

249,333

255,339

250,484

(20,142)

(8.0)

Provision for expected credit losses

68,971

8,153

60,818

746.0

8,986

10,755

13,763

55,208

401.1

Net interest income after provision for expected credit losses

161,371

226,337

(64,966)

(28.7)

240,347

244,584

236,721

(75,350)

(31.8)

Mortgage income

23,245

15,305

7,940

51.9

17,432

18,444

11,849

11,396

96.2

Service charges on deposit accounts

12,525

12,970

(445)

(3.4)

13,209

12,847

12,810

(285)

(2.2)

Title revenue

5,936

6,638

(702)

(10.6)

7,170

6,895

5,225

711

13.6

Broker commissions

2,127

2,483

(356)

(14.3)

1,800

2,044

1,953

174

8.9

ATM/debit card fee income

2,838

3,309

(471)

(14.2)

2,948

3,032

2,582

256

9.9

Income from bank owned life insurance

1,822

1,887

(65)

(3.4)

1,760

1,750

1,797

25

1.4

Gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities



8

(8)

(100.0)

27

(1,014)





Trust department income

4,226

4,222

4

0.1

4,281

4,388

4,167

59

1.4

Other non-interest income

11,937

12,530

(593)

(4.7)

15,047

10,439

12,126

(189)

(1.6)

Total non-interest income

64,656

59,352

5,304

8.9

63,674

58,825

52,509

12,147

23.1

Salaries and employee benefits

102,545

106,941

(4,396)

(4.1)

103,257

103,375

98,296

4,249

4.3

Occupancy and equipment

19,984

20,894

(910)

(4.4)

21,316

18,999

18,564

1,420

7.6

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

4,187

4,259

(72)

(1.7)

4,410

4,786

5,009

(822)

(16.4)

Computer services expense

10,167

9,930

237

2.4

9,638

9,383

9,157

1,010

11.0

Professional services

5,322

16,267

(10,945)

(67.3)

6,323

6,244

4,450

872

19.6

Credit and other loan-related expense

3,643

2,916

727

24.9

4,532

4,141

2,859

784

27.4

Other non-interest expense

31,579

20,516

11,063

53.9

23,186

22,690

20,418

11,161

54.7

Total non-interest expense

177,427

181,723

(4,296)

(2.4)

172,662

169,618

158,753

18,674

11.8

Income before income taxes

48,600

103,966

(55,366)

(53.3)

131,359

133,791

130,477

(81,877)

(62.8)

Income tax expense

12,175

21,390

(9,215)

(43.1)

31,509

32,193

30,346

(18,171)

(59.9)

Net income

36,425

82,576

(46,151)

(55.9)

99,850

101,598

100,131

(63,706)

(63.6)

Less: Preferred stock dividends

3,598

4,456

(858)

(19.3)

3,599

949

3,598



Net income available to common shareholders

$

32,827

$

78,120

(45,293)

(58.0)

$

96,251

$

100,649

$

96,533

(63,706)

(66.0)
















Income available to common shareholders - basic

$

32,827

$

78,120

(45,293)

(58.0)

$

96,251

$

100,649

$

96,533

(63,706)

(66.0)

Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock

367

752

(385)

(51.2)

874

999

933

(566)

(60.7)

Earnings allocated to common shareholders

$

32,460

$

77,368

(44,908)

(58.0)

$

95,377

$

99,650

$

95,600

(63,140)

(66.0)
















Earnings per common share - basic

$

0.62

$

1.49

(0.87)

(58.4)

$

1.83

$

1.87

$

1.76

(1.14)

(64.8)
















Earnings per common share - diluted

0.62

1.48

(0.86)

(58.1)

1.82

1.86

1.75

(1.13)

(64.6)

Impact of non-core items (Non-GAAP) (1)

0.05

0.11

(0.06)

100.0



0.01

(0.03)

0.08

266.7

Earnings per share - diluted, excluding non-core items (Non-GAAP)(1)

$

0.67

$

1.59

(0.92)

(57.9)

$

1.82

$

1.87

$

1.72

(1.05)

(61.0)
















NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)














Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

51,979

51,835

144

0.3

51,984

53,345

54,177

(2,198)

(4.1)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

52,196

52,142

54

0.1

52,292

53,674

54,539

(2,343)

(4.3)

Book value shares (period end)

52,618

52,420

198

0.4

52,266

52,805

54,551

(1,933)

(3.5)
















(1)  See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

TABLE 3 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)















PERIOD-END BALANCES


Linked Qtr Change






Year/Year Change

ASSETS

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

$

%

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

$

%

Cash and due from banks

$

279,388

$

289,794

(10,406)

(3.6)

$

353,346

$

289,502

$

280,680

(1,292)

(0.5)

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

665,674

604,929

60,745

10.0

577,587

499,813

391,217

274,457

70.2

Total cash and cash equivalents

945,062

894,723

50,339

5.6

930,933

789,315

671,897

273,165

40.7

Investment securities available for sale

3,914,960

3,933,360

(18,400)

(0.5)

4,238,082

4,455,308

4,873,778

(958,818)

(19.7)

Investment securities held to maturity

177,960

182,961

(5,001)

(2.7)

185,007

192,917

198,958

(20,998)

(10.6)

Total investment securities

4,092,920

4,116,321

(23,401)

(0.6)

4,423,089

4,648,225

5,072,736

(979,816)

(19.3)

Mortgage loans held for sale

207,845

213,357

(5,512)

(2.6)

255,276

187,987

128,451

79,394

61.8

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

24,541,632

24,021,499

520,133

2.2

23,676,537

23,355,311

22,968,295

1,573,337

6.9

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(286,685)

(146,588)

140,097

95.6

(146,235)

(146,386)

(142,966)

143,719

100.5

Loans and leases, net

24,254,947

23,874,911

380,036

1.6

23,530,302

23,208,925

22,825,329

1,429,618

6.3

Premises and equipment, net

297,551

296,688

863

0.3

298,309

295,897

297,342

209

0.1

Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,307,673

1,312,701

(5,028)

(0.4)

1,314,676

1,317,151

1,319,992

(12,319)

(0.9)

Other assets

1,133,985

1,004,749

129,236

12.9

982,013

999,032

944,442

189,543

20.1

Total assets

$

32,239,983

$

31,713,450

526,533

1.7

$

31,734,598

$

31,446,532

$

31,260,189

979,794

3.1


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

6,628,901

$

6,319,806

309,095

4.9

$

6,518,783

$

6,474,394

$

6,448,613

180,288

2.8

Interest-bearing demand deposits

5,046,434

4,821,252

225,182

4.7

4,503,353

4,610,577

4,452,966

593,468

13.3

Savings and money market accounts

10,009,785

9,804,649

205,136

2.1

9,325,761

8,895,463

9,119,263

890,522

9.8

Time deposits

3,841,117

4,273,642

(432,525)

(10.1)

4,629,388

4,314,897

4,071,220

(230,103)

(5.7)

Total deposits

25,526,237

25,219,349

306,888

1.2

24,977,285

24,295,331

24,092,062

1,434,175

6.0

Short-term borrowings

218,000



218,000

100.0

275,000

813,000

845,000

(627,000)

(74.2)

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

172,747

204,208

(31,461)

(15.4)

223,049

184,507

261,131

(88,384)

(33.8)

Trust preferred securities

120,110

120,110





120,110

120,110

120,110




Other long-term debt

1,168,062

1,223,577

(55,515)

(4.5)

1,274,092

1,254,649

1,355,345

(187,283)

(13.8)

Other liabilities

687,720

609,472

78,248

12.8

581,762

540,935

444,710

243,010

54.6

Total liabilities

27,892,876

27,376,716

516,160

1.9

27,451,298

27,208,532

27,118,358

774,518

2.9

Total shareholders' equity

4,347,107

4,336,734

10,373

0.2

4,283,300

4,238,000

4,141,831

205,276

5.0

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

32,239,983

$

31,713,450

526,533

1.7

$

31,734,598

$

31,446,532

$

31,260,189

979,794

3.1

TABLE 3 Continued - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)


















AVERAGE BALANCES

Linked Qtr Change






Year/Year Change

ASSETS

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

$

%

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

$

%

Cash and due from banks

$

304,733

$

294,487

10,246

3.5

$

272,273

$

275,917

$

291,659

13,074

4.5

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

796,980

756,223

40,757

5.4

531,665

436,948

332,638

464,342

139.6

Total cash and cash equivalents

1,101,713

1,050,710

51,003

4.9

803,938

712,865

624,297

477,416

76.5

Investment securities available for sale

3,949,555

4,095,950

(146,395)

(3.6)

4,365,558

4,650,757

4,816,855

(867,300)

(18.0)

Investment securities held to maturity

180,689

184,272

(3,583)

(1.9)

189,400

195,639

202,601

(21,912)

(10.8)

Total investment securities

4,130,244

4,280,222

(149,978)

(3.5)

4,554,958

4,846,396

5,019,456

(889,212)

(17.7)

Mortgage loans held for sale

189,597

239,346

(49,749)

(20.8)

209,778

159,931

95,588

94,009

98.3

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

24,153,182

23,830,962

322,220

1.4

23,522,892

23,120,689

22,599,686

1,553,496

6.9

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(231,914)

(147,641)

(84,273)

57.1

(148,203)

(145,854)

(140,915)

(90,999)

64.6

Loans and leases, net

23,921,268

23,683,321

237,947

1.0

23,374,689

22,974,835

22,458,771

1,462,497

6.5

Premises and equipment, net

299,096

299,607

(511)

(0.2)

298,055

298,119

299,741

(645)

(0.2)

Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,310,237

1,313,169

(2,932)

(0.2)

1,315,359

1,318,182

1,322,288

(12,051)

(0.9)

Other assets

1,033,984

971,873

62,111

6.4

997,514

961,494

1,013,359

20,625

2.0

Total assets

$

31,986,139

$

31,838,248

147,891

0.5

$

31,554,291

$

31,271,822

$

30,833,500

1,152,639

3.7


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

6,540,532

$

6,501,529

39,003

0.6

$

6,425,026

$

6,442,217

$

6,271,313

269,219

4.3

Interest-bearing demand deposits

4,834,171

4,526,694

307,477

6.8

4,451,579

4,488,691

4,458,634

375,537

8.4

Savings and money market accounts

9,930,353

9,708,541

221,812

2.3

9,188,186

9,014,822

9,089,099

841,254

9.3

Time deposits

4,149,574

4,490,698

(341,124)

(7.6)

4,523,555

4,156,974

3,859,354

290,220

7.5

Total deposits

25,454,630

25,227,462

227,168

0.9

24,588,346

24,102,704

23,678,400

1,776,230

7.5

Short-term borrowings

19,626

118,557

(98,931)

(83.4)

606,739

782,516

859,576

(839,950)

(97.7)

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

207,039

207,478

(439)

(0.2)

187,305

214,090

291,643

(84,604)

(29.0)

Trust preferred securities

120,110

120,110





120,110

120,110

120,110




Other long-term debt

1,221,833

1,265,077

(43,244)

(3.4)

1,240,382

1,345,575

1,343,752

(121,919)

(9.1)

Other liabilities

623,868

582,643

41,225

7.1

545,838

463,803

434,516

189,352

43.6

Total liabilities

27,647,106

27,521,327

125,779

0.5

27,288,720

27,028,798

26,727,997

919,109

3.4

Total shareholders' equity

4,339,033

4,316,921

22,112

0.5

4,265,571

4,243,024

4,105,503

233,530

5.7

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

31,986,139

$

31,838,248

147,891

0.5

$

31,554,291

$

31,271,822

$

30,833,500

1,152,639

3.7

Table 4 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Dollars in thousands)













Linked Qtr Change






Year/Year Change

LOANS

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

$

%

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

$

%

Commercial loans and leases:
















Real estate- construction

$

1,322,627

$

1,321,663

964

0.1

$

1,330,014

$

1,342,984

$

1,219,647

102,980

8.4

Real estate- owner-occupied (1)

2,424,139

2,475,326

(51,187)

(2.1)

2,468,061

2,373,143

2,408,079

16,060

0.7

Real estate- non-owner occupied

6,484,257

6,267,106

217,151

3.5

6,011,681

6,102,143

6,147,864

336,393

5.5

Commercial and industrial (6)

6,909,841

6,547,538

362,303

5.5

6,490,125

6,161,759

5,852,568

1,057,273

18.1

Total commercial loans and leases

17,140,864

16,611,633

529,231

3.2

16,299,881

15,980,029

15,628,158

1,512,706

9.7


















Residential mortgage loans

4,849,119

4,739,075

110,044

2.3

4,649,745

4,538,194

4,415,267

433,852

9.8


















Consumer and other loans:
















Home equity

1,926,753

1,987,336

(60,583)

(3.0)

2,053,588

2,147,897

2,220,648

(293,895)

(13.2)

Other

624,896

683,455

(58,559)

(8.6)

673,323

689,191

704,222

(79,326)

(11.3)

Total consumer and other loans

2,551,649

2,670,791

(119,142)

(4.5)

2,726,911

2,837,088

2,924,870

(373,221)

(12.8)

Total loans and leases

$

24,541,632

$

24,021,499

520,133

2.2

$

23,676,537

$

23,355,311

$

22,968,295

1,573,337

6.9













Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

(286,685)

$

(146,588)

140,097

95.6

$

(146,235)

$

(146,386)

$

(142,966)

143,719

100.5

Loans and leases, net

24,254,947

23,874,911

380,036

1.6

23,530,302

23,208,925

22,825,329

1,429,618

6.3


















Reserve for unfunded commitments

(18,302)

(16,637)

1,665

10.0

(16,144)

(15,281)

(15,981)

2,321

14.5

Allowance for expected credit losses (2)

(304,987)

(163,225)

141,762

86.9

(162,379)

(161,667)

(158,947)

146,040

91.9


















ASSET QUALITY DATA















Non-accrual loans (3)

$

166,563

$

138,905

27,658

19.9

$

153,113

$

158,992

$

148,056

18,507

12.5

Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets

15,893

27,985

(12,092)

(43.2)

27,075

28,106

30,606

(14,713)

(48.1)

Accruing loans more than 90 days past due (3)

10,963

3,257

7,706

236.6

4,790

851

4,111

6,852

166.7

Total non-performing assets (3)(4)

$

193,419

$

170,147

23,272

13.7

$

184,978

$

187,949

$

182,773

10,646

5.8


















Loans 30-89 days past due (3)

$

80,702

$

68,204

12,498

18.3

$

54,618

$

43,021

$

45,334

35,368

78.0


















Non-performing assets to total assets (3)(4)

0.60

%

0.54

%




0.58

%

0.60

%

0.58

%



Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (3)(4)

0.79

0.71





0.78

0.80

0.79




ALLL to non-performing loans (3)(5)

161.5

103.1





92.6

91.6

94.0




ALLL to non-performing assets (3)(4)

148.2

86.2





79.1

77.9

78.2




ALLL to total loans and leases

1.17

0.61





0.62

0.63

0.62






















Quarter-to-date charge-offs

$

12,119

$

8,398

3,721

44.3

$

10,777

$

10,275

$

8,918

3,201

35.9

Quarter-to-date recoveries

(2,591)

(1,683)

908

54.0

(2,336)

(2,218)

(1,586)

1,005

63.4

Quarter-to-date net charge-offs

$

9,528

$

6,715

2,813

41.9

$

8,441

$

8,057

$

7,332

2,196

30.0


















Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.16

%

0.11

%




0.14

%

0.14

%

0.13

%




(1) Real estate- owner-occupied is defined as loans with a "1E1" call report code (loans secured by owner-occupied non-farm non-residential properties).

(2) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the CECL accounting guidance, which resulted in an $82.3 million increase in the allowance upon adoption.

(3) Amounts are not comparative due to the Company's adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020. The adoption resulted in a change in the accounting for purchased credit impaired loans, which are considered purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans under CECL. Prior to January 1, 2020, past due and non-accrual loan amounts excluded purchased credit impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company did not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company was accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, NPAs included $16.4 million in PCD loans, of which $14.7 million were non-accrual, and loans 30-89 days past due included $4.0 million in PCD loans.

(4) Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets.

(5) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.

(6) Includes equipment financing leases.

TABLE 5 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND YIELDS/RATES

(Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Basis Point
Change

ASSETS

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/Expense

Yield/Rate
(TE)(1)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/Expense

Yield/Rate
(TE)(1)

Yield/Rate
(TE)(1)

Earning assets:








Commercial loans and leases

$

16,791,766

$

188,063

4.52

%

$

16,441,658

$

195,487

4.74

%

(22)

Residential mortgage loans

4,800,131

50,457

4.20

4,706,745

50,879

4.32

(12)

Consumer and other loans

2,561,285

33,226

5.22

2,682,559

36,198

5.35

(13)

Total loans and leases

24,153,182

271,746

4.53

23,830,962

282,564

4.73

(20)

Mortgage loans held for sale

189,597

1,678

3.54

239,346

2,132

3.56

(2)

Investment securities (2)

4,035,469

25,403

2.56

4,218,720

25,926

2.51

5

Other earning assets

960,762

4,102

1.72

937,076

4,157

1.76

(4)

Total earning assets

29,339,010

302,929

4.17

29,226,104

314,779

4.30

(13)

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(231,914)



(147,641)




Non-earning assets

2,879,043



2,759,785




Total assets

$

31,986,139



$

31,838,248














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:








Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

4,834,171

$

9,962

0.83

%

$

4,526,694

$

10,091

0.88

%

(5)

Savings and money market accounts

9,930,353

31,244

1.27

9,708,541

34,422

1.41

(14)

Time deposits

4,149,574

22,470

2.18

4,490,698

25,860

2.28

(10)

Total interest-bearing deposits (3)

18,914,098

63,676

1.35

18,725,933

70,373

1.49

(14)

Short-term borrowings

226,665

266

0.47

326,035

946

1.15

(68)

Long-term debt

1,341,943

8,645

2.59

1,385,187

8,970

2.57

2

Total interest-bearing liabilities

20,482,706

72,587

1.43

20,437,155

80,289

1.56

(13)

Non-interest-bearing deposits

6,540,532



6,501,529




Non-interest-bearing liabilities

623,868



582,643




Total liabilities

27,647,106



27,521,327




Total shareholders' equity

4,339,033



4,316,921




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

31,986,139



$

31,838,248














Net interest income/Net interest spread

$

230,342

2.74

%

$

234,490

2.74

%

Taxable equivalent benefit

1,311

0.02

%

1,368

0.02

Net interest income (TE)/Net interest margin (TE) (1)

$

231,653

3.17

%

$

235,858

3.21

%

(4)

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21%.

(2) Balances exclude unrealized gain or loss on securities available for sale and the impact of trade date accounting.

(3) Total deposit costs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019  were 1.01% and 1.11%, respectively.

















































TABLE 5 Continued - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND YIELDS/RATES

(Dollars in thousands)













For the Three Months Ended

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

ASSETS

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/Expense

Yield/
Rate
(TE)(1)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/Expense

Yield/
Rate
(TE)(1)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/Expense

Yield
/Rate
(TE)(1)

Earning assets:










Commercial loans and leases

$

16,155,962

$

205,350

5.06

%

$

15,766,423

$

205,093

5.24

%

$

15,253,655

$

194,510

5.19

%

Residential mortgage loans

4,588,549

50,939

4.44

4,482,150

49,388

4.41

4,385,634

47,829

4.36

Consumer and other loans

2,778,381

40,501

5.78

2,872,116

42,205

5.89

2,960,397

42,540

5.83

Total loans and leases

23,522,892

296,790

5.03

23,120,689

296,686

5.16

22,599,686

284,879

5.11

Mortgage loans held for sale

209,778

1,936

3.69

159,931

1,588

3.97

95,588

1,054

4.41

Investment securities (2)

4,493,789

29,932

2.71

4,853,858

33,803

2.83

5,052,922

36,125

2.90

Other earning assets

733,305

4,520

2.44

639,232

3,890

2.44

533,745

4,026

3.06

Total earning assets

28,959,764

333,178

4.59

28,773,710

335,967

4.70

28,281,941

326,084

4.68

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(148,203)



(145,854)



(140,915)


Non-earning assets

2,742,730



2,643,966



2,692,474


Total assets

$

31,554,291



$

31,271,822



$

30,833,500














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Interest-bearing liabilities:










Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

4,451,579

$

11,305

1.01

%

$

4,488,691

$

11,623

1.04

%

$

4,458,634

$

11,396

1.04

%

Savings and money market accounts

9,188,186

32,959

1.42

9,014,822

30,845

1.37

9,089,099

28,762

1.28

Time deposits

4,523,555

26,489

2.32

4,156,974

23,398

2.26

3,859,354

20,077

2.11

Total interest-bearing deposits (3)

18,163,320

70,753

1.55

17,660,487

65,866

1.50

17,407,087

60,235

1.40

Short-term borrowings

794,044

3,880

1.94

996,606

5,197

2.09

1,151,219

5,716

2.01

Long-term debt

1,360,492

9,212

2.69

1,465,685

9,565

2.62

1,463,862

9,649

2.67

Total interest-bearing liabilities

20,317,856

83,845

1.64

20,122,778

80,628

1.61

20,022,168

75,600

1.53

Non-interest-bearing deposits

6,425,026



6,442,217



6,271,313


Non-interest-bearing liabilities

545,838



463,803



434,516


Total liabilities

27,288,720



27,028,798



26,727,997


Total shareholders' equity

4,265,571



4,243,024



4,105,503


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

31,554,291



$

31,271,822



$

30,833,500














Net interest income/Net interest spread

$

249,333

2.95

%

$

255,339

3.09

%

$

250,484

3.15

%

Taxable equivalent benefit

1,320

0.02


1,338

0.02


1,349

0.02

Net interest income (TE)/Net interest margin (TE) (1)

$

250,653

3.44

%

$

256,677

3.57

%

$

251,833

3.59

%












(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21%.

(2) Balances exclude unrealized gain or loss on securities available for sale and the impact of trade date accounting.

(3) Total deposit costs for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019 were 1.14%, 1.10% and 1.03%, respectively.

Table 6 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

LEGACY AND ACQUIRED LOAN PORTFOLIO VOLUMES AND YIELDS

(Dollars in millions)





















For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2`020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

AS REPORTED (US GAAP)

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Legacy loans and leases, net

$

220

$

19,936

4.43

%

$

225

$

19,374

4.60

%

$

229

$

18,721

4.86

%

$

225

$

17,984

5.00

%

$

213

$

17,192

5.02

%

Acquired loans

52

4,217

4.94

58

4,457

5.18

68

4,802

5.62

72

5,137

5.64

72

5,408

5.35

Total loans and leases

$

272

$

24,153

4.52

%

$

283

$

23,831

4.71

%

$

297

$

23,523

5.01

%

$

297

$

23,121

5.14

%

$

285

$

22,600

5.10

%





















3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

ADJUSTMENTS

Income

Average

Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average Balance

Yield

Income

Average Balance

Yield

Income

Average Balance

Yield

Legacy loans and leases, net

$


$


%

$


$


%

$


$


%

$


$


%

$


$


%

Acquired loans

(8)

95

(0.79)

(9)

97

(0.90)

(14)

111

(1.24)

(14)

124

(1.15)

(11)

136

(0.92)

Total loans and leases

$

(8)

$

95

(0.14)

%

$

(9)

$

97

(0.17)

%

$

(14)

$

111

(0.25)

%

$

(14)

$

124

(0.25)

%

$

(11)

$

136

(0.22)

%





















3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

AS ADJUSTED (CASH YIELD, NON-GAAP)

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average Balance

Yield

Income

Average Balance

Yield

Income

Average Balance

Yield

Legacy loans and leases, net

$

220

$

19,936

4.43

%

$

225

$

19,374

4.60

%

$

229

$

18,721

4.86

%

$

225

$

17,984

5.00

%

$

213

$

17,192

5.02

%

Acquired loans

44

4,312

4.15

49

4,554

4.28

54

4,913

4.38

58

5,261

4.49

61

5,544

4.43

Total loans and leases

$

264

$

24,248

4.38

%

$

274

$

23,928

4.54

%

$

283

$

23,634

4.76

%

$

283

$

23,245

4.89

%

$

274

$

22,736

4.88

%

Table 7 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



















For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share(2)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share(2)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share(2)

Net income

$

48,600

$

36,425

$

0.69

$

103,966

$

82,576

$

1.57

$

131,359

$

99,850

$

1.89

Less: Preferred stock dividends



3,598

0.07



4,456

0.09



3,599

0.07

Income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$

48,600

$

32,827

$

0.62

$

103,966

$

78,120

$

1.48

$

131,359

$

96,251

$

1.82


















Non-interest income adjustments (1)(3):













(Gain) loss on sale of investments







(14)

(11)


























Non-interest expense adjustments (1)(3):













Merger-related expense

2,734

2,157

0.04

11,321

10,828

0.21






Hazard-related expense

281

213














Impairment of long-lived assets, net of (gain) loss on sale

(4)

(3)



30

23








Other non-core non-interest expense







(8)

(6)








Total non-interest expense adjustments

3,011

2,367

0.04

11,343

10,845

0.21






Income tax expense (benefit) - other



241

0.01



(5,209)

(0.10)






Core earnings (Non-GAAP)

51,611

35,435

0.67

115,295

83,745

1.59

131,359

96,251

1.82

Provision for expected credit losses(1)

68,971

52,418



8,153

6,196



8,986

6,829


Pre-provision earnings, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (3)

$

120,582

$

87,853



$

123,448

$

89,941



$

140,345

$

103,080

























































For the Three Months Ended






6/30/2019

3/31/2019






Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share(2)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share(2)





Net income

$

133,791

$

101,598

$

1.88

$

130,477

$

100,131

$

1.82






Less: Preferred stock dividends



949

0.02



3,598

0.07






Income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$

133,791

$

100,649

$

1.86

$

130,477

$

96,533

$

1.75
























Non-interest income adjustments (1)(3):













Loss on sale of investments

1,012

769

0.01






























Non-interest expense adjustments (1)(3):













Merger-related expense

(10)

(7)



(334)

(254)








Compensation-related expense







(9)

(7)








Impairment of long-lived assets, net of (gain) loss on sale

(22)

(17)



986

749

0.01






Other non-core non-interest expense

107

81



(3,129)

(2,378)

(0.04)






Total non-interest expense adjustments

75

57



(2,486)

(1,890)

(0.03)






Core earnings (Non-GAAP)

134,878

101,475

1.87

127,991

94,643

1.72






Provision for credit losses (1)

10,755

8,174



13,763

10,460








Pre-provision earnings, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (3)

$

145,633

$

109,649



$

141,754

$

105,103









(1) Excluding preferred stock dividends and merger-related expense, after-tax amounts are calculated using a tax rate of 24%, which approximates the marginal tax rate.

(2) Diluted per share amounts may not appear to foot due to rounding.

(3) Adjustments to GAAP results include certain significant activities or transactions that, in management's opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of the Company's performance. These adjustments include, but are not limited to, realized gains or losses on the sale of investment securities, merger-related expenses, hazard-related expenses, including those incurred as a result of the Company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, realized or unrealized gains or losses on former bank-owned real estate, and gains, losses, and impairment charges on long-lived assets.

Table 8 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

230,342

$

234,490

$

249,333

$

255,339

$

250,484

Taxable equivalent benefit

1,311

1,368

1,320

1,338

1,349

Net interest income (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1)

231,653

235,858

250,653

256,677

251,833










Non-interest income (GAAP)

64,656

59,352

63,674

58,825

52,509

Taxable equivalent benefit

484

502

468

465

478

Non-interest income (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1)

65,140

59,854

64,142

59,290

52,987

Taxable equivalent revenues (Non-GAAP) (1)

296,793

295,712

314,795

315,967

304,820

Securities (gains) losses and other non-interest income



(14)



1,012


Core taxable equivalent revenues (Non-GAAP) (1)

$

296,793

$

295,698

$

314,795

$

316,979

$

304,820










Total non-interest expense (GAAP)

$

177,427

$

181,723

$

172,662

$

169,618

$

158,753

Less: Intangible amortization expense

4,187

4,259

4,410

4,786

5,009

Tangible non-interest expense (Non-GAAP) (2)

173,240

177,464

168,252

164,832

153,744

Less: Merger-related expense

2,734

11,321



(10)

(334)

         Hazard-related expense

281








  Compensation-related expense









(9)

         Impairment of long-lived assets, net of (gain) loss on sale

(4)

30



(22)

986

         Other non-core non-interest expense



(8)



107

(3,129)

Core tangible non-interest expense (Non-GAAP) (2)

$

170,229

$

166,121

$

168,252

$

164,757

$

156,230

Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.46

%

1.03

%

1.26

%

1.30

%

1.32

%

Effect of non-core revenues and expenses

0.03

0.07



0.01

(0.03)

Core return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.49

%

1.10

%

1.26

%

1.31

%

1.29

%

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

60.1

%

61.8

%

55.2

%

54.0

%

52.4

%

Effect of tax benefit related to tax-exempt income

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.3)

Efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1)

59.8

%

61.5

%

54.9

%

53.7

%

52.1

%

Effect of amortization of intangibles

(1.3)

(1.5)

(1.5)

(1.5)

(1.6)

Effect of non-core items

(1.1)

(3.8)



(0.2)

0.8

Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2)

57.4

%

56.2

%

53.4

%

52.0

%

51.3

%

Return on average common equity (GAAP)

3.21

%

7.58

%

9.46

%

10.05

%

9.85

%

Effect of non-core revenues and expenses

0.26

0.55



0.08

(0.19)

Core return on average common equity (Non-GAAP)

3.47

%

8.13

%

9.46

%

10.13

%

9.66

%

Effect of intangibles (2)

2.06

4.26

5.02

5.45

5.37

Core return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)(2)

5.53

%

12.39

%

14.48

%

15.58

%

15.03

%

Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

4,347,107

$

4,336,734

$

4,283,300

$

4,238,000

$

4,141,831

Less:  Goodwill and other intangibles

1,292,910

1,297,095

1,301,348

1,305,752

1,310,458

           Preferred stock

228,485

228,485

228,485

228,485

132,097

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (2)

$

2,825,712

$

2,811,154

$

2,753,467

$

2,703,763

$

2,699,276

Total assets (GAAP)

$

32,239,983

$

31,713,450

$

31,734,598

$

31,446,532

$

31,260,189

Less:  Goodwill and other intangibles

1,292,910

1,297,095

1,301,348

1,305,752

1,310,458

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (2)

$

30,947,073

$

30,416,355

$

30,433,250

$

30,140,780

$

29,949,731

Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (2)

9.13

%

9.24

%

9.05

%

8.97

%

9.01

%

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21%.

(2) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangibles and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

















































SOURCE IBERIABANK Corporation

Related Links

http://www.iberiabank.com

Also from this source

IBERIABANK Corporation Declares Cash Dividends on Series C and...

IBERIABANK Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

IBERIABANK Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

News provided by

IBERIABANK Corporation

Apr 17, 2020, 07:00 ET