IBERIABANK Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Jan 24, 2020, 07:00 ET

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC), holding company of the 132-year-old IBERIABANK (www.iberiabank.com), reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the quarter, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $78.1 million, or $1.48 diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"). On a non-GAAP basis, EPS excluding non-core revenues and non-core expenses ("Core EPS") in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.59 per common share, compared to $1.86 in the same quarter of 2018 (refer to press release supplemental tables for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).

Daryl G. Byrd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We delivered a solid fourth quarter and a very successful 2019, continuing to execute on our strategic initiatives, grow our business and deliver a superior client experience throughout our franchise. During the fourth quarter, we incurred several items, both core and non-core that were merger-related expenses. Excluding these items, and assuming we had continued share repurchases as guided, Core EPS would have been in line with consensus analyst estimates. As we begin 2020, our Company continues to generate new opportunities in our markets, growing our loan and deposit base and increasing our fee revenues.  We are seeing great business momentum with attractive client growth, new relationship managers joining the Company, and a strong lending pipeline."

Byrd continued, "We are extremely pleased with the teamwork and tangible progress made in the initial months of our merger planning process.  Both institutions have similar cultures, bring significant experience to the transaction, and we have full confidence in our abilities to achieve targeted synergies. Our employees remain fully engaged and committed to creating a top tier regional banking institution. We are excited about the opportunities for clients and associates while increasing shareholder value, and look forward to all we can accomplish together as a combined franchise."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Highlights

For the three months ended

For the years ended December 31,

GAAP

Non-GAAP Core

GAAP

Non-GAAP Core

4Q19

3Q19

4Q19

3Q19

2019

2018

2019

2018

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$

1.48

$

1.82

$

1.59

$

1.82

$

6.92

$

6.46

$

7.01

$

6.69

Return on Average Assets

1.03

%

1.26

%

1.10

%

1.26

%

1.22

%

1.25

%

1.24

%

1.30

%

Return on Average Common Equity

7.58

%

9.46

%

8.13

%

9.46

%

9.22

%

9.63

%

9.33

%

9.97

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

N/A

N/A

12.39

%

14.48

%

N/A

N/A

14.35

%

16.01

%

Efficiency Ratio

61.8

%

55.2

%

58.0

%

55.2

%

55.8

%

62.0

%

55.0

%

55.9

%

Tangible Efficiency Ratio (TE)

N/A

N/A

56.2

%

53.4

%

N/A

N/A

53.2

%

53.7

%
  • Total loan growth of $345.0 million on a linked quarter basis, or 6% annualized. Total loan growth on a year-to-date basis was $1.5 billion, or 7%. The Company continues to see good loan growth throughout its footprint.

  • Total deposits increased $242.1 million compared to the prior quarter, or 4% annualized. Total deposit growth on a year-to-date basis was $1.5 billion, or 6%. In the fourth quarter, the Company paid off short-term borrowings of $275.0 million and reduced its balance of brokered deposits by $362.2 million.

  • The investment portfolio decreased $306.8 million to $4.1 billion as a result of normal cash flow activity. At December 31, 2019, investment securities were 13% of total assets, down from 16% at December 31, 2018.

  • Non-interest income decreased $4.3 million, or 7%, on a linked quarter basis. The decrease was primarily driven by a $2.1 million decrease in mortgage income and the third quarter $3.2 million gain on sale of non-mortgage loans. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded $4.3 million in swap income, a record quarter.

  • On a year-to-date basis, non-interest income was up $81.8 million, or 54%, primarily from lower losses on sales of securities during the year and a $16.6 million increase in mortgage income.
    • The locked mortgage pipeline at January 21, 2020 was $214.4 million, up 53% from the similar period a year ago. The Company continues to see strength in its mortgage originations.

  • Non-interest expense increased $9.1 million, or 5%, on a linked quarter basis, primarily as a result of a $9.9 million increase in professional services and a $3.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in credit and other loan-related expense.
    • Non-interest expense included $16.5 million in merger-related expense, of which $11.3 million was considered non-core and $5.2 million core. Core merger-related expense included $2.5 million in benefits, $2.4 million in compensation, and $0.3 million in marketing. Total core non-interest expense decreased $2.3 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis.

  • For the full-year 2019, non-interest expense decreased $40.1 million, or 6%, primarily as a result of branch closure and merger-related expense in 2018. On a core basis, non-interest expense was down $5.5 million, or 1%.

  • The Company's reported and cash net interest margins were down 23 and 16 basis points from the prior quarter at 3.21% and 3.08%, respectively. For the full-year 2019, net interest margin was 3.45% on a reported basis, and 3.28% on a cash basis.

  • Provision for credit losses totaled $8.2 million, compared to $9.0 million in the prior quarter. Asset quality measures remain strong and continue to improve.

  • Net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis decreased three basis points to 0.11% compared to the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.54% compared to 0.58% in the prior quarter.

  • Capital ratios remain strong and grew during the quarter. There were no share repurchases in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the pending merger with First Horizon National Corporation.

  • The Company will adopt CECL as of January 1, 2020 and expects to have an allowance for expected credit losses to loans of 0.90% to 1.05%. The final CECL allowance coverage ratio will depend on finalization of the methods and assumptions (including economic forecasts) used to derive the estimate of expected credit losses.

 

2019 Guidance Results

2019 Guidance

Actual

Results

Average Earning Assets

$28.7B ~ $29.0B

$28.8B

Consolidated Loan Growth %

6.50% ~ 7.25%

6.67%

Consolidated Deposit Growth %

6.50% ~ 7.25%

6.13%

x

Provision Expense

$38MM ~ $43MM

$42MM

Non-Interest Income (Non-GAAP Core)

$230MM ~ $235MM

$235MM

Non-Interest Expense (Non-GAAP Core)

$667MM ~ $673MM

$674MM

x

Net Interest Margin

3.43% ~ 3.47%

3.45%

Tax Rate (Non-GAAP Core)

23.5% ~ 24.0%

23.7%

Preferred Dividend and Unrestricted Shares

$16.0MM ~ $17.0MM

$16.2MM

Share Repurchase Activity

$235MM ~ $240MM

$205MM

x

Credit Quality

Stable

Improved

Guidance Notes

  • Deposit Growth: Consolidated deposit growth was slightly under guidance due to a reduction in brokered deposit balances of $362.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding this reduction, deposit growth would have been above the 2019 guidance range.
  • Core Non-Interest Expense: Slightly above the guidance range. However, excluding the $5.2 million of certain merger-related core expense, total core non-interest expense would have been at the bottom end of the guidance range.
  • Share Repurchases: There were no share repurchases in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the pending merger with First Horizon National Corporation.

                                                                        

Table A - Summary Financial Results

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












For the Three Months Ended

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

% Change

12/31/2018

% Change

GAAP BASIS:









Income available to common shareholders

$

78,120


$

96,251

(18.8)

$

129,090

(39.5)

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.48


1.82

(18.7)

2.32

(36.2)











Average loans and leases, net of unearned income

$

23,830,962


$

23,522,892

1.3

$

22,364,188

6.6

Average total deposits

25,227,462


24,588,346

2.6

23,484,576

7.4

Net interest margin (TE) (1)

3.21

%

3.44

%


3.81

%












Total revenues

$

293,842


$

313,007

(6.1)

$

265,990

10.5

Total non-interest expense

181,723


172,662

5.2

168,989

7.5

Efficiency ratio

61.8

%

55.2

%


63.5

%

Return on average assets

1.03


1.26



1.70


Return on average common equity

7.58


9.46



13.38













NON-GAAP BASIS (2):









Core revenues

$

293,828


$

313,007

(6.1)

$

316,249

(7.1)

Core non-interest expense

170,380


172,662

(1.3)

166,379

2.4

Core earnings per common share - diluted

1.59


1.82

(12.6)

1.86

(14.5)

Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (1) (3)

56.2

%

53.4

%


50.7

%

Core return on average assets

1.10


1.26



1.37


Core return on average common equity

8.13


9.46



10.75


Core return on average tangible common equity

12.39


14.48



16.98


Net interest margin (TE) - cash basis (1)

3.08


3.24



3.52



(1)  Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21%.

(2)  See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(3)  Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

Operating Results

Net interest income decreased $14.8 million, or 6%, on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in net interest income reflects a 23 basis point decline in the net interest margin to 3.21% compared to 3.44% in the prior quarter. The lower net interest margin was primarily the result of a 30 basis point decrease in loan yield somewhat offset by an 8 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in loan yield was primarily attributable to the repricing of variable rate loans, as well as origination rates below portfolio rates, as a result of recent cuts to the targeted federal funds rate and the corresponding impact to LIBOR. Additionally, the loan yield was impacted by lower pay-offs and related recoveries in the acquired loan portfolio during the fourth quarter. The decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily attributable to recent interest rate cuts.

The provision for credit losses totaled $8.2 million compared to $9.0 million in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis decreased 3 basis points to 0.11% compared to the prior quarter. At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.61% compared to 0.62% in the prior quarter and covered 103% of non-performing loans.

Non-interest income decreased $4.3 million, or 7%, on a linked quarter basis, primarily the result of a $2.1 million decrease in mortgage income in the current quarter and a $3.2 million gain on non-mortgage loan sales that occurred in the third quarter. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in swap income.

Non-interest expense increased $9.1 million, or 5%, compared to the linked quarter, primarily as a result of a $9.9 million increase in professional services expense and a $3.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense. These increases were partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in credit and other loan-related expense. Non-interest expense included $16.5 million in merger-related expense, of which $11.3 million was considered non-core and $5.2 million core. Core merger-related expense included $2.5 million in benefits, $2.4 million in compensation, and $0.3 million in marketing. Total core non-interest expense decreased $2.3 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis.

On a linked quarter basis, the efficiency ratio increased to 61.8% from 55.2%, primarily due to the decrease in net interest income and the impact of merger-related expense, while the non-GAAP core tangible efficiency ratio increased to 56.2% compared to 53.4%. Refer to Table A for a summary of financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

Table B - Summary Financial Condition Results

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















As of and For the Three Months Ended


12/31/2019

9/30/2019

%
Change

12/31/2018

%
Change

PERIOD-END BALANCES:












Total loans and leases, net of unearned income

$

24,021,499


$

23,676,537


1.5

$

22,519,815


6.7

Total deposits

25,219,349


24,977,285


1.0

23,763,431


6.1














ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:












Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1)

0.28

%

0.23

%



0.25

%



Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1)

0.01


0.02




0.01




Non-performing assets to total assets (1)(2)

0.54


0.58




0.55




Classified assets to total assets (3)

0.84


0.89




0.98

















CAPITAL RATIOS:












Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (4) (5)

9.24

%

9.05

%



8.84

%



Tier 1 leverage ratio (6)

9.90


9.78




9.63




Total risk-based capital ratio (6)

12.43


12.34




12.33

















PER COMMON SHARE DATA:












Book value

$

78.37


$

77.58


1.0

$

71.61


9.4

Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (4) (5)

53.63


52.68


1.8

47.61


12.6

Closing stock price

74.83


75.54


(0.9)

64.28


16.4

Cash dividends

0.45


0.45




0.41


9.8

(1)

Past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.

(2)

Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. Refer to Table 5 for further detail.

(3)

Classified assets include loans rated substandard or worse, non-performing mortgage and consumer loans, and OREO and foreclosed property and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30. Classified assets were $265 million, $283 million and $302 million at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(4)

See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(5)

Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

(6)

Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2019 are preliminary.

Loans and Leases

On a linked quarter basis, total loans and leases increased $345.0 million, or 6% annualized, to $24.0 billion at December 31, 2019. Growth during the fourth quarter of 2019 was strongest in the Birmingham, Houston, Atlanta, and New York markets. The Company believes it is well-positioned for diversified loan growth based on our strategic presence in significant MSAs in the Southeastern United States.

Table C - Period-End Loans and Leases

(Dollars in thousands)


















As of and For the Three Months Ended







Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year
Change

Mix

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018

$

%

Annualized

$

%

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Commercial loans and leases

$

16,611,633

$

16,299,881

$

15,125,322

311,752

1.9

7.6

%

1,486,311

9.8

69.2

%

68.9

%

Residential mortgage loans

4,739,075

4,649,745

4,359,156

89,330

1.9

7.6

%

379,919

8.7

19.7

%

19.6

%

Consumer and other loans

2,670,791

2,726,911

3,035,337

(56,120)

(2.1)

(8.2)

%

(364,546)

(12.0)

11.1

%

11.5

%

Total loans and leases

$

24,021,499

$

23,676,537

$

22,519,815

344,962

1.5

5.8

%

1,501,684

6.7

100.0

%

100.0

%

Investment Securities

On a linked quarter basis, the investment portfolio decreased $306.8 million, or 28% annualized, to $4.1 billion, as a result of normal cash flow activity. At December 31, 2019, approximately 96% of the investment portfolio was in available-for-sale securities, which experience unrealized gains as interest rates fall. The investment portfolio had an effective duration of 2.7 years at December 31, 2019, up from 2.5 years at September 30, 2019, and a $57.8 million unrealized gain at December 31, 2019, down from $70.1 million at September 30, 2019. The average yield on investment securities decreased 20 basis points to 2.51% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The investment portfolio primarily consists of government agency securities. Municipal securities comprised 8% of total investments at December 31, 2019.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $242.1 million, or 4% annualized, to $25.2 billion at December 31, 2019. Growth during the fourth quarter of 2019 was strongest in the New Orleans, Acadiana, and Miami-Dade markets. Deposit growth during the quarter was partially offset by a $362.2 million reduction in brokered time deposits.

Table D - Period-End Deposits

(Dollars in thousands)







Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year Change

Mix

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018

$

%

Annualized

$

%

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Non-interest-bearing

$

6,319,806

$

6,518,783

$

6,542,490

(198,977)

(3.1)

(12.1)

%

(222,684)

(3.4)

25.1

%

26.1

%

NOW accounts

4,821,252

4,503,353

4,514,113

317,899

7.1

28.0

%

307,139

6.8

19.1

%

18.0

%

Money market accounts

9,121,283

8,654,605

8,237,291

466,678

5.4

21.4

%

883,992

10.7

36.2

%

34.7

%

Savings accounts

683,366

671,156

828,914

12,210

1.8

7.2

%

(145,548)

(17.6)

2.7

%

2.7

%

Time deposits

4,273,642

4,629,388

3,640,623

(355,746)

(7.7)

(30.5)

%

633,019

17.4

16.9

%

18.5

%

Total deposits

$

25,219,349

$

24,977,285

$

23,763,431

242,064

1.0

3.8

%

1,455,918

6.1

100.0

%

100.0

%

Asset Quality

Credit quality remained strong and continued to improve. Classified assets decreased $17.4 million, or 6%, from September 30, 2019 and were 0.84% of total assets compared to 0.89% in the prior quarter and 0.98% in the prior year. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.54% at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.58% in the prior quarter and 0.55% in the prior year. Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing represented 0.28% of total loans and leases compared to 0.23% in the prior quarter and 0.25% one year ago. As a percentage of average loans and leases, annualized net charge-offs for the quarter decreased three basis points on a linked quarter basis to 0.11% and year-to-date net charge-offs decreased to 0.13%, down two basis points from the prior year.

The allowance for loan and lease losses was $146.6 million and represented 0.61% of total loans and leases compared to 0.62% as of September 30, 2019.

Refer to Table 5 - Loans and Asset Quality Data for further information.

Capital Position

At December 31, 2019, the non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio was 9.24%, up 19 basis points compared to September 30, 2019, and the preliminary Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.90%, up 12 basis points compared to September 30, 2019. The preliminary calculation of the total risk-based capital ratio at December 31, 2019, was 12.43%, up 9 basis points compared to September 30, 2019.

At December 31, 2019, book value per common share was $78.37, up $0.79 per share, compared to September 30, 2019. Tangible book value per common share was $53.63, up $0.95 per share, compared to September 30, 2019. Based on the closing stock price of the Company's common stock of $77.05 per share on January 23, 2020, this price equated to 0.98 times December 31, 2019 book value per common share and 1.44 times December 31, 2019 tangible book value per common share.

Dividends On Capital Stock The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Recent dividend declarations include the following:

Common Stock On December 19, 2019, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, consistent with the common dividend declared in July. The dividend is payable on January 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019.

Preferred Stock On January 6, 2020, the Company announced a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.8281 per depositary share of Series B Preferred Stock that is payable on February 3, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 17, 2020. On January 6, 2020 the Company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4125 per depositary share of Series C Preferred Stock that is payable on February 3, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 17, 2020.

Common Stock Repurchase Program On July 17, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 1,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock. This repurchase authorization equated to approximately 3% of total common shares outstanding. At December 31, 2019, the Company had approximately 1,165,000 remaining shares that may be repurchased under the current Board-approved plan. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company did not repurchase any common shares. No further stock repurchases are expected due to the pending merger with First Horizon National Corporation.

IBERIABANK Corporation

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company with locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, commercial leasing and equipment financing, and title insurance services.

The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC". The Company's Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, and Series D Preferred Stock also trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "IBKCP", "IBKCO", and "IBKCN", respectively. The Company's common stock market capitalization was approximately $4.0 billion, based on the closing stock price on January 23, 2020.

The following 9 investment firms currently provide equity research coverage on the Company:

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC
  • Hovde Group, LLC
  • Jefferies & Co., Inc.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.
  • Raymond James & Associates, Inc.
  • Piper Sandler
  • Stephens, Inc.
  • SunTrust Robinson-Humphrey

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. Non-GAAP measures in this press release include, but are not limited to, descriptions such as core, tangible, and pre-tax pre-provision. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that in management's opinion can distort period-to-period comparisons of the Company's performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP performance measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank owned real estate, realized gains/losses on securities, income tax gains/losses, merger-related charges and recoveries, litigation charges and recoveries, debt repayment penalties, and gains, losses, and impairment charges on long-lived assets. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are presented in the supplemental tables at the end of this release. Please refer to the supplemental tables for these reconciliations.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Risk Factors" and "Regulation and Supervision" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and the Company's website, www.iberiabank.com. To the extent that statements in this press release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Table 1 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















As of and For the Three Months Ended

INCOME DATA:

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

%
Change

12/31/2018

%
Change

Net interest income

$

234,490


$

249,333


(6.0)

$

265,021


(11.5)

Net interest income (TE) (1)

235,858


250,653


(5.9)

266,448


(11.5)

Total revenues

293,842


313,007


(6.1)

265,990


10.5

Provision for credit losses

8,153


8,986


(9.3)

13,094


(37.7)

Non-interest expense

181,723


172,662


5.2

168,989


7.5

Net income available to common shareholders

78,120


96,251


(18.8)

129,090


(39.5)














PER COMMON SHARE DATA:












Earnings available to common shareholders - basic

$

1.49


$

1.83


(18.6)

$

2.33


(36.1)

Earnings available to common shareholders - diluted

1.48


1.82


(18.7)

2.32


(36.2)

Core earnings (Non-GAAP) (2)

1.59


1.82


(12.6)

1.86


(14.5)

Book value

78.37


77.58


1.0

71.61


9.4

Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (2) (3)

53.63


52.68


1.8

47.61


12.6

Closing stock price

74.83


75.54


(0.9)

64.28


16.4

Cash dividends

0.45


0.45




0.41


9.8














KEY RATIOS AND OTHER DATA (6):








Net interest margin (TE) (1)

3.21

%

3.44

%



3.81

%



Efficiency ratio

61.8


55.2




63.5




Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)

56.2


53.4




50.7




Return on average assets

1.03


1.26




1.70




Return on average common equity

7.58


9.46




13.38




Core return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (2)(3)

12.39


14.48




16.98




Effective tax rate

20.6


24.0




(55.0)




Full-time equivalent employees

3,401


3,397




3,403

















CAPITAL RATIOS:












Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (2) (3)

9.24

%

9.05

%



8.84

%



Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (3)

10.59


10.51




10.43




Tier 1 leverage ratio (4)

9.90


9.78




9.63




Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio(4)

10.52


10.41




10.72




Tier 1 capital ratio (4)

11.38


11.28




11.25




Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

12.43


12.34




12.33




Common stock dividend payout ratio

30.2


24.4




17.8




Classified assets to Tier 1 capital (7)

8.8


9.6




10.7

















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:








Non-performing assets to total assets (5)

0.54

%

0.58

%



0.55

%



ALLL to total loans and leases

0.61


0.62




0.62




Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.11


0.14




0.14




Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (5)

0.71


0.78




0.75




(1)

Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21%.

(2)

See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(3)

Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

(4)

Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2019 are preliminary.

(5)

Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. For purposes of this table, past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.

(6)

All ratios are calculated on an annualized basis for the periods indicated.

(7)

Classified assets include loans rated substandard or worse, non-performing mortgage and consumer loans, and OREO and foreclosed property and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30.

Table 2 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















For the Three Months Ended





Linked Qtr
Change






Year/Year Change

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

$

%

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

$

%

Interest income

$

314,779

$

333,178

(18,399)

(5.5)

$

335,967

$

326,084

$

330,196

(15,417)

(4.7)

Interest expense

80,289

83,845

(3,556)

(4.2)

80,628

75,600

65,175

15,114

23.2

Net interest income

234,490

249,333

(14,843)

(6.0)

255,339

250,484

265,021

(30,531)

(11.5)

Provision for credit losses

8,153

8,986

(833)

(9.3)

10,755

13,763

13,094

(4,941)

(37.7)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

226,337

240,347

(14,010)

(5.8)

244,584

236,721

251,927

(25,590)

(10.2)

Mortgage income

15,305

17,432

(2,127)

(12.2)

18,444

11,849

10,379

4,926

47.5

Service charges on deposit accounts

12,970

13,209

(239)

(1.8)

12,847

12,810

13,425

(455)

(3.4)

Title revenue

6,638

7,170

(532)

(7.4)

6,895

5,225

5,996

642

10.7

Broker commissions

2,483

1,800

683

37.9

2,044

1,953

1,951

532

27.3

ATM/debit card fee income

3,309

2,948

361

12.2

3,032

2,582

2,267

1,042

46.0

Income from bank owned life insurance

1,887

1,760

127

7.2

1,750

1,797

2,023

(136)

(6.7)

Gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

8

27

(19)

(70.4)

(1,014)



(49,844)

49,852

NM

Trust department income

4,222

4,281

(59)

(1.4)

4,388

4,167

4,319

(97)

(2.2)

Other non-interest income

12,530

15,047

(2,517)

(16.7)

10,439

12,126

10,453

2,077

19.9

Total non-interest income

59,352

63,674

(4,322)

(6.8)

58,825

52,509

969

58,383

NM

Salaries and employee benefits

106,941

103,257

3,684

3.6

103,375

98,296

101,551

5,390

5.3

Occupancy and equipment

20,894

21,316

(422)

(2.0)

18,999

18,564

18,379

2,515

13.7

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

4,259

4,410

(151)

(3.4)

4,786

5,009

5,083

(824)

(16.2)

Computer services expense

9,930

9,638

292

3.0

9,383

9,157

8,942

988

11.0

Professional services

16,267

6,323

9,944

157.3

6,244

4,450

8,628

7,639

88.5

Credit and other loan-related expense

2,916

4,532

(1,616)

(35.7)

4,141

2,859

4,776

(1,860)

(38.9)

Other non-interest expense

20,516

23,186

(2,670)

(11.5)

22,690

20,418

21,630

(1,114)

(5.2)

Total non-interest expense

181,723

172,662

9,061

5.2

169,618

158,753

168,989

12,734

7.5

Income before income taxes

103,966

131,359

(27,393)

(20.9)

133,791

130,477

83,907

20,059

23.9

Income tax expense (benefit)

21,390

31,509

(10,119)

(32.1)

32,193

30,346

(46,132)

67,522

146.4

Net income

82,576

99,850

(17,274)

(17.3)

101,598

100,131

130,039

(47,463)

(36.5)

Less: Preferred stock dividends

4,456

3,599

857

23.8

949

3,598

949

3,507

369.5

Net income available to common shareholders

$

78,120

$

96,251

(18,131)

(18.8)

$

100,649

$

96,533

$

129,090

(50,970)

(39.5)
















Income available to common shareholders - basic

$

78,120

$

96,251

(18,131)

(18.8)

$

100,649

$

96,533

$

129,090

(50,970)

(39.5)

Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock

752

874

(122)

(14.0)

999

933

1,214

(462)

(38.1)

Earnings allocated to common shareholders

$

77,368

$

95,377

(18,009)

(18.9)

$

99,650

$

95,600

$

127,876

(50,508)

(39.5)
















Earnings per common share - basic

$

1.49

$

1.83

(0.34)

(18.6)

$

1.87

$

1.76

$

2.33

(0.84)

(36.1)
















Earnings per common share - diluted

1.48

1.82

(0.34)

(18.7)

1.86

1.75

2.32

(0.84)

(36.2)

Impact of non-core items (Non-GAAP) (1)

0.11



0.11

100.0

0.01

(0.03)

(0.46)

0.57

123.9

Earnings per share - diluted, excluding non-core items (Non-GAAP)(1)

$

1.59

$

1.82

(0.23)

(12.6)

$

1.87

$

1.72

$

1.86

(0.27)

(14.5)
















NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)














Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

51,835

51,984

(149)

(0.3)

53,345

54,177

54,892

(3,057)

(5.6)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

52,142

52,292

(150)

(0.3)

53,674

54,539

55,215

(3,073)

(5.6)

Book value shares (period end)

52,420

52,266

154

0.3

52,805

54,551

54,796

(2,376)

(4.3)

(1)  See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

NM - not meaningful

Table 3 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








For the Years Ended





Change

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

$

%

Interest income

$

1,310,008

$

1,221,629

88,379

7.2

Interest expense

320,362

208,381

111,981

53.7

Net interest income

989,646

1,013,248

(23,602)

(2.3)

Provision for credit losses

41,657

40,385

1,272

3.1

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

947,989

972,863

(24,874)

(2.6)

Mortgage income

63,030

46,424

16,606

35.8

Service charges on deposit accounts

51,836

52,803

(967)

(1.8)

Title revenue

25,928

24,149

1,779

7.4

Broker commissions

8,280

9,195

(915)

(10.0)

ATM/debit card fee income

11,871

10,295

1,576

15.3

Income from bank owned life insurance

7,194

6,310

884

14.0

Loss on sale of available-for-sale securities

(979)

(49,900)

48,921

NM

Trust department income

17,058

15,981

1,077

6.7

Other non-interest income

50,142

37,305

12,837

34.4

Total non-interest income

234,360

152,562

81,798

53.6

Salaries and employee benefits

411,869

414,741

(2,872)

(0.7)

Occupancy and equipment

79,773

77,246

2,527

3.3

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

18,464

21,678

(3,214)

(14.8)

Computer services expense

38,108

39,680

(1,572)

(4.0)

Professional services

33,284

28,698

4,586

16.0

Credit and other loan-related expense

14,448

19,088

(4,640)

(24.3)

Other non-interest expense

86,810

121,767

(34,957)

(28.7)

Total non-interest expense

682,756

722,898

(40,142)

(5.6)

Income before income taxes

499,593

402,527

97,066

24.1

Income tax expense

115,438

32,278

83,160

257.6

Net income

384,155

370,249

13,906

3.8

Less: Preferred stock dividends

12,602

9,095

3,507

38.6

Net income available to common shareholders

$

371,553

$

361,154

10,399

2.9







Income available to common shareholders - basic

$

371,553

$

361,154

10,399

2.9

Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock

3,559

3,583

(24)

(0.7)

Earnings allocated to common shareholders

$

367,994

$

357,571

10,423

2.9







Earnings per common share - basic

$

6.97

$

6.50

0.47

7.2







Earnings per common share - diluted

6.92

6.46

0.46

7.1

Impact of non-core items (Non-GAAP) (1)

0.09

0.23

(0.14)

(60.9)

Earnings per share - diluted, excluding non-core items (Non-GAAP) (1)

$

7.01

$

6.69

0.32

4.8







NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)





Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

52,826

55,008

(2,182)

(4.0)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

53,153

55,360

(2,207)

(4.0)

Book value shares (period end)

52,420

54,796

(2,376)

(4.3)

(1)See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

NM - not meaningful

TABLE 4 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)















PERIOD-END BALANCES


Linked Qtr Change






Year/Year Change

ASSETS

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

$

%

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

$

%

Cash and due from banks

$

289,794

$

353,346

(63,552)

(18.0)

$

289,502

$

280,680

$

294,186

(4,392)

(1.5)

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

604,929

577,587

27,342

4.7

499,813

391,217

396,267

208,662

52.7

Total cash and cash equivalents

894,723

930,933

(36,210)

(3.9)

789,315

671,897

690,453

204,270

29.6

Investment securities available for sale

3,933,360

4,238,082

(304,722)

(7.2)

4,455,308

4,873,778

4,783,579

(850,219)

(17.8)

Investment securities held to maturity

182,961

185,007

(2,046)

(1.1)

192,917

198,958

207,446

(24,485)

(11.8)

Total investment securities

4,116,321

4,423,089

(306,768)

(6.9)

4,648,225

5,072,736

4,991,025

(874,704)

(17.5)

Mortgage loans held for sale

213,357

255,276

(41,919)

(16.4)

187,987

128,451

107,734

105,623

98.0

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

24,021,499

23,676,537

344,962

1.5

23,355,311

22,968,295

22,519,815

1,501,684

6.7

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(146,588)

(146,235)

353

0.2

(146,386)

(142,966)

(140,571)

6,017

4.3

Loans and leases, net

23,874,911

23,530,302

344,609

1.5

23,208,925

22,825,329

22,379,244

1,495,667

6.7

Premises and equipment, net

296,688

298,309

(1,621)

(0.5)

295,897

297,342

300,507

(3,819)

(1.3)

Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,312,701

1,314,676

(1,975)

(0.2)

1,317,151

1,319,992

1,324,269

(11,568)

(0.9)

Other assets

1,004,749

982,013

22,736

2.3

999,032

944,442

1,039,783

(35,034)

(3.4)

Total assets

$

31,713,450

$

31,734,598

(21,148)

(0.1)

$

31,446,532

$

31,260,189

$

30,833,015

880,435

2.9


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

6,319,806

$

6,518,783

(198,977)

(3.1)

$

6,474,394

$

6,448,613

$

6,542,490

(222,684)

(3.4)

NOW accounts

4,821,252

4,503,353

317,899

7.1

4,610,577

4,452,966

4,514,113

307,139

6.8

Savings and money market accounts

9,804,649

9,325,761

478,888

5.1

8,895,463

9,119,263

9,066,205

738,444

8.1

Time deposits

4,273,642

4,629,388

(355,746)

(7.7)

4,314,897

4,071,220

3,640,623

633,019

17.4

Total deposits

25,219,349

24,977,285

242,064

1.0

24,295,331

24,092,062

23,763,431

1,455,918

6.1

Short-term borrowings



275,000

(275,000)

(100.0)

813,000

845,000

1,167,000

(1,167,000)

(100.0)

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

204,208

223,049

(18,841)

(8.4)

184,507

261,131

315,882

(111,674)

(35.4)

Trust preferred securities

120,110

120,110





120,110

120,110

120,110




Other long-term debt

1,223,577

1,274,092

(50,515)

(4.0)

1,254,649

1,355,345

1,046,041

177,536

17.0

Other liabilities

609,472

581,762

27,710

4.8

540,935

444,710

364,274

245,198

67.3

Total liabilities

27,376,716

27,451,298

(74,582)

(0.3)

27,208,532

27,118,358

26,776,738

599,978

2.2

Total shareholders' equity

4,336,734

4,283,300

53,434

1.2

4,238,000

4,141,831

4,056,277

280,457

6.9

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

31,713,450

$

31,734,598

(21,148)

(0.1)

$

31,446,532

$

31,260,189

$

30,833,015

880,435

2.9

TABLE 4 Continued - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)


















AVERAGE BALANCES

Linked Qtr Change






Year/Year Change

ASSETS

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

$

%

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

$

%

Cash and due from banks

$

294,487

$

272,273

22,214

8.2

$

275,917

$

291,659

$

281,509

12,978

4.6

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

756,223

531,665

224,558

42.2

436,948

332,638

385,619

370,604

96.1

Total cash and cash equivalents

1,050,710

803,938

246,772

30.7

712,865

624,297

667,128

383,582

57.5

Investment securities available for sale

4,095,950

4,365,558

(269,608)

(6.2)

4,650,757

4,816,855

4,567,564

(471,614)

(10.3)

Investment securities held to maturity

184,272

189,400

(5,128)

(2.7)

195,639

202,601

211,333

(27,061)

(12.8)

Total investment securities

4,280,222

4,554,958

(274,736)

(6.0)

4,846,396

5,019,456

4,778,897

(498,675)

(10.4)

Mortgage loans held for sale

239,346

209,778

29,568

14.1

159,931

95,588

63,033

176,313

279.7

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

23,830,962

23,522,892

308,070

1.3

23,120,689

22,599,686

22,364,188

1,466,774

6.6

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(147,641)

(148,203)

562

(0.4)

(145,854)

(140,915)

(138,675)

(8,966)

6.5

Loans and leases, net

23,683,321

23,374,689

308,632

1.3

22,974,835

22,458,771

22,225,513

1,457,808

6.6

Premises and equipment, net

299,607

298,055

1,552

0.5

298,119

299,741

302,956

(3,349)

(1.1)

Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,313,169

1,315,359

(2,190)

(0.2)

1,318,182

1,322,288

1,318,200

(5,031)

(0.4)

Other assets

971,873

997,514

(25,641)

(2.6)

961,494

1,013,359

977,740

(5,867)

(0.6)

Total assets

$

31,838,248

$

31,554,291

283,957

0.9

$

31,271,822

$

30,833,500

$

30,333,467

1,504,781

5.0


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

6,501,529

$

6,425,026

76,503

1.2

$

6,442,217

$

6,271,313

$

6,646,071

(144,542)

(2.2)

NOW accounts

4,526,694

4,451,579

75,115

1.7

4,488,691

4,458,634

4,212,304

314,390

7.5

Savings and money market accounts

9,708,541

9,188,186

520,355

5.7

9,014,822

9,089,099

9,169,184

539,357

5.9

Time deposits

4,490,698

4,523,555

(32,857)

(0.7)

4,156,974

3,859,354

3,457,017

1,033,681

29.9

Total deposits

25,227,462

24,588,346

639,116

2.6

24,102,704

23,678,400

23,484,576

1,742,886

7.4

Short-term borrowings

118,557

606,739

(488,182)

(80.5)

782,516

859,576

602,593

(484,036)

(80.3)

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

207,478

187,305

20,173

10.8

214,090

291,643

386,563

(179,085)

(46.3)

Trust preferred securities

120,110

120,110





120,110

120,110

120,110




Other long-term debt

1,265,077

1,240,382

24,695

2.0

1,345,575

1,343,752

1,308,086

(43,009)

(3.3)

Other liabilities

582,643

545,838

36,805

6.7

463,803

434,516

470,501

112,142

23.8

Total liabilities

27,521,327

27,288,720

232,607

0.9

27,028,798

26,727,997

26,372,429

1,148,898

4.4

Total shareholders' equity

4,316,921

4,265,571

51,350

1.2

4,243,024

4,105,503

3,961,038

355,883

9.0

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

31,838,248

$

31,554,291

283,957

0.9

$

31,271,822

$

30,833,500

$

30,333,467

1,504,781

5.0

Table 5 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Dollars in thousands)













Linked Qtr

Change






Year/Year Change

LOANS

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

$

%

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

$

%

Commercial loans and leases:
















Real estate- construction

$

1,321,663

$

1,330,014

(8,351)

(0.6)

$

1,342,984

$

1,219,647

$

1,196,366

125,297

10.5

Real estate- owner-occupied (1)

2,475,326

2,468,061

7,265

0.3

2,373,143

2,408,079

2,395,822

79,504

3.3

Real estate- non-owner occupied

6,267,106

6,011,681

255,425

4.2

6,102,143

6,147,864

5,796,117

470,989

8.1

Commercial and industrial (6)

6,547,538

6,490,125

57,413

0.9

6,161,759

5,852,568

5,737,017

810,521

14.1

Total commercial loans and leases

16,611,633

16,299,881

311,752

1.9

15,980,029

15,628,158

15,125,322

1,486,311

9.8


















Residential mortgage loans

4,739,075

4,649,745

89,330

1.9

4,538,194

4,415,267

4,359,156

379,919

8.7


















Consumer and other loans:
















Home equity

1,987,336

2,053,588

(66,252)

(3.2)

2,147,897

2,220,648

2,304,694

(317,358)

(13.8)

Other

683,455

673,323

10,132

1.5

689,191

704,222

730,643

(47,188)

(6.5)

Total consumer and other loans

2,670,791

2,726,911

(56,120)

(2.1)

2,837,088

2,924,870

3,035,337

(364,546)

(12.0)

Total loans and leases

$

24,021,499

$

23,676,537

344,962

1.5

$

23,355,311

$

22,968,295

$

22,519,815

1,501,684

6.7













Allowance for loan and lease losses (2)

$

(146,588)

$

(146,235)

353

0.2

$

(146,386)

$

(142,966)

$

(140,571)

6,017

4.3

Loans and leases, net

23,874,911

23,530,302

344,609

1.5

23,208,925

22,825,329

22,379,244

1,495,667

6.7


















Reserve for unfunded commitments

(16,637)

(16,144)

493

3.1

(15,281)

(15,981)

(14,830)

1,807

12.2

Allowance for credit losses

(163,225)

(162,379)

846

0.5

(161,667)

(158,947)

(155,401)

7,824

5.0


















ASSET QUALITY DATA















Non-accrual loans (3)

$

138,905

$

153,113

(14,208)

(9.3)

$

158,992

$

148,056

$

137,184

1,721

1.3

Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets

27,985

27,075

910

3.4

28,106

30,606

30,394

(2,409)

(7.9)

Accruing loans more than 90 days past due (3)

3,257

4,790

(1,533)

(32.0)

851

4,111

2,128

1,129

53.1

Total non-performing

assets (3)(4)

$

170,147

$

184,978

(14,831)

(8.0)

$

187,949

$

182,773

$

169,706

441

0.3


















Loans 30-89 days past due (3)

$

68,204

$

54,618

13,586

24.9

$

43,021

$

45,334

$

57,332

10,872

19.0


















Non-performing assets to total

assets (3)(4)

0.54

%

0.58

%




0.60

%

0.58

%

0.55

%



Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (3)(4)

0.71

0.78





0.80

0.79

0.75




ALLL to non-performing

loans (3)(5)

103.1

92.6





91.6

94.0

100.9




ALLL to non-performing

assets (3)(4)

86.2

79.1





77.9

78.2

82.8




ALLL to total loans and leases

0.61

0.62





0.63

0.62

0.62






















Quarter-to-date charge-offs

$

8,398

$

10,777

(2,379)

(22.1)

$

10,275

$

8,918

$

10,806

(2,408)

(22.3)

Quarter-to-date recoveries

(1,683)

(2,336)

(653)

(28.0)

(2,218)

(1,586)

(3,097)

(1,414)

(45.7)

Quarter-to-date net charge-offs

$

6,715

$

8,441

(1,726)

(20.4)

$

8,057

$

7,332

$

7,709

(994)

(12.9)


















Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.11

%

0.14

%




0.14

%

0.13

%

0.14

%




(1) Real estate- owner-occupied is defined as loans with a "1E1" call report code (loans secured by owner-occupied non-farm non-residential properties).

(2) The allowance for loan and lease losses includes impairment reserves attributable to acquired impaired loans.

(3) For purposes of this table, past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.

(4) Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets.

(5) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.

(6) Includes equipment financing leases.

TABLE 6 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND YIELDS/RATES

(Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Basis Point
Change

ASSETS

Average
Balance

Interest

Income/Expense

Yield/Rate
(TE)(1)

Average
Balance

Interest

Income/Expense

Yield/Rate
(TE)(1)

Yield/Rate
(TE)(1)

Earning assets:








Commercial loans and leases

$

16,441,658

$

195,487

4.74

%

$

16,155,962

$

205,350

5.06

%

(32)

Residential mortgage loans

4,706,745

50,879

4.32

4,588,549

50,939

4.44

(12)

Consumer and other loans

2,682,559

36,198

5.35

2,778,381

40,501

5.78

(43)

Total loans and leases

23,830,962

282,564

4.73

23,522,892

296,790

5.03

(30)

Mortgage loans held for sale

239,346

2,132

3.56

209,778

1,936

3.69

(13)

Investment securities (2)

4,218,720

25,926

2.51

4,493,789

29,932

2.71

(20)

Other earning assets

937,076

4,157

1.76

733,305

4,520

2.44

(68)

Total earning assets

29,226,104

314,779

4.30

28,959,764

333,178

4.59

(29)

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(147,641)



(148,203)




Non-earning assets

2,759,785



2,742,730




Total assets

$

31,838,248



$

31,554,291














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:








NOW accounts

$

4,526,694

$

10,091

0.88

%

$

4,451,579

$

11,305

1.01

%

(13)

Savings and money market accounts

9,708,541

34,422

1.41

9,188,186

32,959

1.42

(1)

Time deposits

4,490,698

25,860

2.28

4,523,555

26,489

2.32

(4)

Total interest-bearing deposits (3)

18,725,933

70,373

1.49

18,163,320

70,753

1.55

(6)

Short-term borrowings

326,035

946

1.15

794,044

3,880

1.94

(79)

Long-term debt

1,385,187

8,970

2.57

1,360,492

9,212

2.69

(12)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

20,437,155

80,289

1.56

20,317,856

83,845

1.64

(8)

Non-interest-bearing deposits

6,501,529



6,425,026




Non-interest-bearing liabilities

582,643



545,838




Total liabilities

27,521,327



27,288,720




Total shareholders' equity

4,316,921



4,265,571




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

31,838,248



$

31,554,291














Net interest income/Net interest spread

$

234,490

2.74

%

$

249,333

2.95

%

(21)

Taxable equivalent benefit

1,368

0.02


1,320

0.02

Net interest income (TE)/Net interest margin (TE) (1)

$

235,858

3.21

%

$

250,653

3.44

%

(23)

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21%.

(2) Balances exclude unrealized gain or loss on securities available for sale and the impact of trade date accounting.

(3) Total deposit costs for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 were 1.11% and 1.14%, respectively.

TABLE 6 Continued - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND YIELDS/RATES

(Dollars in thousands)













For the Three Months Ended

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

ASSETS

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/Expense

Yield/Rate
(TE)(1)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/Expense

Yield/Rate

(TE)(1)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/Expense

Yield/Rate
(TE)(1)

Earning assets:










Commercial loans and leases

$

15,766,423

$

205,093

5.24

%

$

15,253,655

$

194,510

5.19

%

$

14,978,169

$

196,881

5.24

%

Residential mortgage loans

4,482,150

49,388

4.41

4,385,634

47,829

4.36

4,345,811

53,836

4.96

Consumer and other loans

2,872,116

42,205

5.89

2,960,397

42,540

5.83

3,040,208

44,275

5.78

Total loans and leases

23,120,689

296,686

5.16

22,599,686

284,879

5.11

22,364,188

294,992

5.26

Mortgage loans held for sale

159,931

1,588

3.97

95,588

1,054

4.41

63,033

721

4.58

Investment securities (2)

4,853,858

33,803

2.83

5,052,922

36,125

2.90

4,782,844

30,559

2.61

Other earning assets

639,232

3,890

2.44

533,745

4,026

3.06

581,673

3,924

2.68

Total earning assets

28,773,710

335,967

4.70

28,281,941

326,084

4.68

27,791,738

330,196

4.74

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(145,854)



(140,915)



(138,675)


Non-earning assets

2,643,966



2,692,474



2,680,404


Total assets

$

31,271,822



$

30,833,500



$

30,333,467














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Interest-bearing liabilities:










NOW accounts

$

4,488,691

$

11,623

1.04

%

$

4,458,634

$

11,396

1.04

%

$

4,212,304

$

9,420

0.89

%

Savings and money market accounts

9,014,822

30,845

1.37

9,089,099

28,762

1.28

9,169,184

26,062

1.13

Time deposits

4,156,974

23,398

2.26

3,859,354

20,077

2.11

3,457,017

16,666

1.91

Total interest-bearing deposits (3)

17,660,487

65,866

1.50

17,407,087

60,235

1.40

16,838,505

52,148

1.23

Short-term borrowings

996,606

5,197

2.09

1,151,219

5,716

2.01

989,156

4,104

1.65

Long-term debt

1,465,685

9,565

2.62

1,463,862

9,649

2.67

1,428,196

8,923

2.48

Total interest-bearing liabilities

20,122,778

80,628

1.61

20,022,168

75,600

1.53

19,255,857

65,175

1.34

Non-interest-bearing deposits

6,442,217



6,271,313



6,646,071


Non-interest-bearing liabilities

463,803



434,516



470,501


Total liabilities

27,028,798



26,727,997



26,372,429


Total shareholders' equity

4,243,024



4,105,503



3,961,038


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

31,271,822



$

30,833,500