IBERIABANK Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC), holding company of the 131-year-old IBERIABANK ( www.iberiabank.com ), reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. For the quarter, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $97.9 million, or $1.73 diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"). On a non-GAAP basis, EPS excluding non-core revenues and non-core expenses ("Core EPS") in the third quarter of 2018 was $1.74 per common share, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago period, an increase of 74% (refer to press release supplemental tables for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics). Excluding quarters where we had bargain purchase gains, Core EPS

was a record in the third quarter of 2018.

Daryl G. Byrd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial performance driven by loan growth, increased revenues, and a reduced expense base. Today, we are providing initial financial guidance for 2019. Our focus on delivering sustainable, profitable returns to our shareholders is reflected in our guidance as we continue to work toward achieving our 2020 Strategic Goals, which we expect to attain in 2019."

Highlights for the third quarter of 2018 and at September 30, 2018:

For the three months ended GAAP Non-GAAP Core 3Q18 2Q18 3Q18 2Q18 Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.73 $ 1.30 $ 1.74 $ 1.71 Return on Average Assets 1.34 % 1.01 % 1.35 % 1.32 % Return on Average Common Equity 10.21 % 7.87 % 10.27 % 10.30 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity N/A N/A 16.34 % 16.70 % Efficiency Ratio 54.2 % 63.5 % 54.0 % 56.6 % Tangible Efficiency Ratio (TE) N/A N/A 52.0 % 54.3 %

On a linked quarter basis, both GAAP and Core EPS improved driven by loan growth, margin stability and expense reduction.

Revenue growth and declining expense produced positive operating leverage in the quarter.

Solid returns in 3Q18 allowed the company to achieve previously announced 2020 Strategic Goals for the second consecutive quarter.

The Company's reported and cash net interest margins declined 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis, to 3.74% and 3.47%, respectively.

Non-interest expense declined $27.5 million on a linked quarter basis. On a core basis, non-interest expense decreased $6.8 million .

Total loan growth was $268.1 million, or 5% annualized.

Total deposits decreased $237.0 million, or -4% annualized. As of September, 30, 2018, total non-interest bearing deposits represented 28% of total deposits. Third quarter deposits were significantly influenced by several large commercial deposit outflows, which were expected.

, or -4% annualized. As of September, 30, 2018, total non-interest bearing deposits represented 28% of total deposits. Third quarter deposits were significantly influenced by several large commercial deposit outflows, which were expected. Credit metrics remained stable. Classified assets are down 20% from the same time a year ago.

As previously announced, during 3Q18 the Company closed 22 retail branches and expects to realize $2 million in operating expense savings per quarter.

in operating expense savings per quarter. During 3Q18, the Company repurchased 363,210 common shares at a weighted average price of $83.63 per common share.

The Company announced a third quarter cash dividend equal to $0.39 per common share, a 3% increase compared to the common dividend declared in June 2018.

On October 19, 2018, the Company announced a fourth quarter cash dividend equal to $0.41 per common share, payable on January 25, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2018. This equates to a 5% increase to the third quarter common dividend. This announcement marks the third common dividend increase in 2018.

4Q18 Special Items

In connection with filing its 2017 income tax returns, the Company anticipates recognizing a non-core, permanent net income tax benefit of approximately $55 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This anticipated benefit is based on the repricing of its current and deferred income tax position associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 following the filing of the Company's remaining state income tax returns and the receipt of written consent from the IRS on a tax accounting method change. The Company expects these items to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2018.

2019 Financial Guidance

The Company is providing initial financial guidance for 2019 as listed below:

2019 Guidance Average Earning Assets $28.6B ~ $28.9B Consolidated Loan Growth 5% ~ 7% Consolidated Deposit Growth 5% ~ 7% Provision Expense $35MM ~ $49MM Non-Interest Income (Core Basis) $215MM ~ $225MM Non-Interest Expense (Core Basis) $685MM ~ $700MM Net Interest Margin 3.60% ~ 3.70% Tax Rate 22.5% ~ 23.5% Preferred Dividend & Unrestricted Shares $12.5 ~ $13.5 Share Repurchase Activity $135MM ~ $150MM Credit Quality Stable

Guidance includes two interest rate increases in 2019.

Impact of deployment alternatives related to the $55 million non-core permanent tax in 2018 are not included in the guidance at this time. Once received, management and the Board of Directors will evaluate deployment alternatives, which may include increased dividends, additional share repurchases, and/or balance sheet management strategies.

Table A - Summary Financial Results (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 % Change 9/30/2017 % Change GAAP BASIS: Income available to common shareholders $ 97,866 $ 74,175 31.9 $ 26,046 275.7 Earnings per common share - diluted 1.73 1.30 33.1 0.49 253.1 Average loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 22,162,373 $ 21,830,720 1.5 $ 18,341,154 20.8 Average total deposits 23,241,529 23,155,871 0.4 19,785,328 17.5 Net interest margin (TE) (1) 3.74 % 3.76 % 3.64 % Total revenues (2) $ 312,312 $ 310,053 0.7 $ 267,726 16.7 Total non-interest expense (2) 169,349 196,877 (14.0) 200,762 (15.6) Efficiency ratio (2) 54.2 % 63.5 % 75.0 % Return on average assets 1.34 1.01 0.45 Return on average common equity 10.21 7.87 2.92 NON-GAAP BASIS (3): Core revenues (2) $ 312,311 $ 310,050 0.7 $ 267,968 16.5 Core non-interest expense (2) 168,649 175,445 (3.9) 161,462 4.5 Core earnings per common share - diluted 1.74 1.71 1.8 1.00 74.0 Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (1) (2) (4) 52.0 % 54.3 % 57.9 % Core return on average assets 1.35 1.32 0.87 Core return on average common equity 10.27 10.30 5.99 Core return on average tangible common equity 16.34 16.70 8.95 Net interest margin (TE) - cash basis (1) 3.47 3.49 3.30

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21% for 2018 and a rate of 35% for 2017. (2) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. The adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.2 million and had no impact on net income. (3) See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (4) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

Operating Results

The Company's reported and cash net interest margins declined 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis, to 3.74% and 3.47%, respectively. The Company realized $1.1 million less in recoveries on acquired impaired loans compared to 2Q18.

Net interest income increased $3.1 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. Average loans increased $331.7 million, or 6% annualized, and the associated taxable-equivalent yield increased 11 basis points. All other average earning assets decreased by $52.1 million from the linked quarter. The yield on total earning assets was 11 basis points higher at 4.57% compared to 4.46% in the linked quarter.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased $197.2 million, or 5% annualized, and the average cost of interest-bearing deposits rose 17 basis points to 106 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Total average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $355.3 million, or 8% annualized, and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities rose 18 basis points to 120 basis points. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities rose primarily due to an upward repricing of deposits, brokered wholesale CD issuances, and increases in the average rate paid on short-term and long-term FHLB advances. The total cost of funding in 3Q18 was 89 basis points, compared to 75 basis points in 2Q18.

The Company's provision for loan losses increased to $11.1 million on a linked quarter basis and covered net charge-offs in 3Q18 by 124%. The overall increase in provision was mainly attributable to a $741.7 million increase in legacy loans.

In 3Q18, non-interest income decreased $0.9 million, or 2%, compared to 2Q18 primarily as a result of seasonal declines in the Company's fee income businesses. Non-interest income on a linked quarter basis included a decrease of $1.0 million in mortgage income, a decrease of $0.6 million in title revenue, and a decrease of $0.5 million in ATM/debit card fee income. These decreases were offset by an increase of $1.1 million in client derivative activity and $0.6 million in service charges on deposit accounts.

Non-interest expense decreased $27.5 million, or 14%, on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to decreased merger and conversion-related expenses and reduced salaries and employee benefits expenses. During 3Q18, non-interest expense included $3.3 million in branch closure and other impairment expenses, a $2.7 million gain on the early termination of loss share agreements, $1.1 million in compensation-related expenses, and $1.0 million in merger and conversion-related expenses that are considered non-core items by management.

Excluding these items, core non-interest expense decreased $6.8 million, or 4%, primarily driven by decreases of $1.4 million in salary and employee benefits expenses, $1.4 million in occupancy and equipment expenses, $1.3 million in the accrual for mortgage loan repurchase reserves, $1.3 million in professional services expenses, and $0.8 million in marketing and business development expenses.

Branch closure expenses were partially offset by gains on sales of branches previously closed and gains on the termination of loss share agreements acquired in the Sabadell United Bank acquisition and made up the majority of the variance between GAAP and Core EPS.

On a linked quarter basis, the efficiency ratio improved to 54.2% from 63.5%, while the non-GAAP core tangible efficiency ratio improved to 52.0% from 54.3%. The Company continues to focus on cost containment and revenue enhancement efforts to deliver positive operating leverage. Refer to Table A for a summary of financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

Table B - Summary Financial Condition Results (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 % Change 9/30/2017 % Change PERIOD-END BALANCES: Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 22,343,906 $ 22,075,783 1.2 $ 19,795,085 12.9 Total deposits 23,193,446 23,430,458 (1.0) 21,334,271 8.7 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1) 0.32 % 0.20 % 0.29 % Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1) 0.06 0.04 0.01 Non-performing assets to total assets (1)(2) 0.63 0.54 0.63 Classified assets to total assets (3) 1.09 1.26 1.47 CAPITAL RATIOS: Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (4) (5) 8.69 % 8.56 % 8.68 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (6) 9.65 9.54 10.17 Total risk-based capital ratio (6) 12.42 12.37 12.78 PER COMMON SHARE DATA: Book value $ 68.03 $ 67.06 1.4 $ 66.74 1.9 Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (4) (5) 44.72 43.75 2.2 43.04 3.9 Closing stock price 81.35 75.80 7.3 82.15 (1.0) Cash dividends 0.39 0.38 2.6 0.37 5.4

(1) Past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans. (2) Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. Refer to Table 5 for further detail. (3) Classified assets include commercial loans rated substandard or worse and non-performing mortgage and consumer loans and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30. Classified assets were $328 million, $379 million and $410 million at September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2017, respectively. (4) See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable. (6) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2018 are preliminary.

Loans and Other Assets

Total loans increased $268.1 million, or 5% annualized, to $22.3 billion at September 30, 2018. Period-end loan growth during 3Q18 was strongest in the Energy Group (reserve-based lending), South Florida Commercial, Corporate Asset Finance Group (equipment financing business), and the Birmingham, Tampa and Dallas markets. The Company believes it is well-positioned for diversified loan growth based on our strategic presence in significant MSAs in the Southeastern United States.

Table C - Period-End Loans (Dollars in thousands) As of and For the Three Months Ended Linked Qtr Change Year/Year Change Mix 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2017 $ % Annualized $ % 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Legacy loans: Commercial(1) $ 11,971,771 $ 11,500,907 $ 10,295,455 470,864 4.1 16.2 % 1,676,316 16.3 73.2 % 73.7 % Residential mortgage 1,836,119 1,534,294 1,040,990 301,825 19.7 78.0 % 795,129 76.4 11.2 % 9.8 % Consumer 2,543,872 2,574,834 2,496,701 (30,962) (1.2) (4.8) % 47,171 1.9 15.6 % 16.5 % Total legacy loans 16,351,762 15,610,035 13,833,146 741,727 4.8 18.9 % 2,518,616 18.2 100.0 % 100.0 % Acquired loans: Balance at beginning of period 6,465,748 6,792,168 2,062,606 (326,420) (4.8) 4,403,142 213.5 Loans acquired during the period — — 4,026,020 — — (4,026,020) N/M Net paydown activity (473,604) (326,420) (126,687) (147,184) 45.1 (346,917) 273.8 Total acquired loans 5,992,144 6,465,748 5,961,939 (473,604) (7.3) 30,205 0.5 Total loans $ 22,343,906 $ 22,075,783 $ 19,795,085 268,123 1.2 2,548,821 12.9

(1) Includes equipment financing leases. N/M= not meaningful

On an average balance and linked quarter basis, the investment portfolio increased $37.9 million, or 3% annualized, to $4.9 billion, mainly due to purchases of additional investment securities. Approximately 96% of the Company's investment portfolio is in available-for-sale securities, which experience unrealized losses as interest rates rise. On a period-end basis, the investment portfolio equated to $4.8 billion, or 16% of total assets at September 30, 2018. The investment portfolio had an effective duration of 4.0 years at September 30, 2018, up from 3.9 years at June 30, 2018, and a $181.1 million unrealized loss at September 30, 2018, up from an $151.4 million loss at June 30, 2018. The average yield on investment securities increased 1 basis point to 2.43% in 3Q18. The Company holds in its investment portfolio primarily government agency securities. Municipal securities comprised 8% of total investments at September 30, 2018.

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits decreased $237.0 million, or 1%, to $23.2 billion at September 30, 2018. Deposit growth during 3Q18 was strongest in the Dallas, Baton Rouge and New York markets. Third quarter deposits were significantly influenced by several large commercial deposit outflows, which were expected. During the quarter, the Company had continued growth in its number of deposit

accounts, and expects positive deposit trends to resume moving forward. Periodic lumpy inflows and outflows are not unusual given the commercial nature of our franchise.

Table D - Period-End Deposits (Dollars in thousands) Linked Qtr Change Year/Year Change Mix 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2017 $ % Annualized $ % 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Non-interest-bearing $ 6,544,926 $ 6,814,441 $ 5,963,943 (269,515) (4.0) (15.9) % 580,983 9.7 28.2 % 29.1 % NOW accounts 4,247,533 4,453,152 3,547,761 (205,619) (4.6) (18.3) % 699,772 19.7 18.3 % 19.0 % Money market accounts 8,338,682 8,467,906 8,321,755 (129,224) (1.5) (6.0) % 16,927 0.2 36.0 % 36.1 % Savings accounts 820,354 850,425 843,662 (30,071) (3.5) (13.9) % (23,308) (2.8) 3.5 % 3.6 % Time deposits 3,241,951 2,844,534 2,657,150 397,417 14.0 55.5 % 584,801 22.0 14.0 % 12.2 % Total deposits $ 23,193,446 $ 23,430,458 $ 21,334,271 (237,012) (1.0) (4.0) % 1,859,175 8.7 100.0 % 100.0 %

Asset Quality

Credit quality remains stable and reflects strength in the economy. On a linked quarter basis, classified assets decreased $51.6 million and were down $82.9 million, or 20%, from the same time a year ago. The Company's classified assets to total assets were 1.09% in 3Q18, down from 1.26% at 2Q18 and 1.47% at 3Q17.

Refer to Table 5 - Loans and Asset Quality Data for further information.

Capital Position

At September 30, 2018, the Company reported a non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio of 8.69%, up 13 basis points compared to June 30, 2018, and the preliminary Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.65%, up 11 basis points compared to June 30, 2018. The Company's preliminary calculation of its total risk-based capital ratio at September 30, 2018, was 12.42%, up 5 basis points compared to June 30, 2018.

At September 30, 2018, book value per common share was $68.03, up $0.97 per share, compared to June 30, 2018. Tangible book value per common share was $44.72, up $0.97 per share, compared to June 30, 2018. Based on the closing stock price of the Company's common stock of $75.30 per share on October 18, 2018, this price equated to 1.11 times September 30, 2018 book value per common share and 1.68 times September 30, 2018 tangible book value per common share.

Dividends On Capital Stock . The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. The following details the recent dividend declarations:

Common Stock . On August 2, 2018, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share, a 3% increase compared to the common dividend declared in June 2018. The dividend is payable on October 26, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2018.

On October 19, 2018, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.41 per common share, payable on January 25, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2018. This equated to a 5% increase to the common dividend declared in August 2018. This announcement marks the third common dividend increase in 2018.

Preferred Stock . On July 6, 2018, the Company declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.8281 per depositary share of Series B Preferred Stock that was paid on August 1, 2018. On August 2, 2018, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4125 per depositary share of Series C Preferred Stock that is payable on November 1, 2018.

Common Stock Repurchase Program . On May 10, 2018, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 1,137,500 shares of the Company's common stock. This repurchase authorization equated to approximately 2% of total common shares outstanding. Stock repurchases under this program will be made from time to time, on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions at the discretion of the management of the Company. The timing of these repurchases will depend on market conditions and other requirements. The Company anticipates executing an active quarterly share repurchase. During 3Q18, the Company repurchased 363,210 common shares, at a weighted average price of $83.63 per common share. At September 30, 2018, there were approximately 709,290 remaining shares that may be repurchased under the current Board-approved plan.

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company with locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, and title insurance services.

The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC". The Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock also trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "IBKCP" and "IBKCO", respectively. The Company's common stock market capitalization was approximately $4.2 billion, based on the NASDAQ Global Select Market closing stock price on October 18, 2018.

Table 1 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and For the Three Months Ended INCOME DATA: 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 % Change 9/30/2017 % Change Net interest income $ 259,225 $ 256,113 1.2 $ 216,883 19.5 Net interest income (TE) (1) 260,727 257,562 1.2 219,463 18.8 Total revenues (2) 312,312 310,053 0.7 267,726 16.7 Provision for loan losses 11,097 7,595 46.1 18,514 (40.1) Non-interest expense (2) 169,349 196,877 (14.0) 200,762 (15.6) Net income available to common shareholders 97,866 74,175 31.9 26,046 275.7 PER COMMON SHARE DATA: Earnings available to common shareholders - basic $ 1.74 $ 1.31 32.8 $ 0.49 255.1 Earnings available to common shareholders - diluted 1.73 1.30 33.1 0.49 253.1 Core earnings (Non-GAAP) (3) 1.74 1.71 1.8 1.00 74.0 Book value 68.03 67.06 1.4 66.74 1.9 Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (3) (4) 44.72 43.75 2.2 43.04 3.9 Closing stock price 81.35 75.80 7.3 82.15 (1.0) Cash dividends 0.39 0.38 2.6 0.37 5.4 KEY RATIOS AND OTHER DATA (7): Net interest margin (TE) (1) 3.74 % 3.76 % 3.64 % Efficiency ratio (2) 54.2 63.5 75.0 Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) (4) 52.0 54.3 57.9 Return on average assets 1.34 1.01 0.45 Return on average common equity 10.21 7.87 2.92 Core return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (3)(4) 16.34 16.70 8.95 Effective tax rate 23.1 28.8 38.8 Full-time equivalent employees 3,429 3,543 3,646 CAPITAL RATIOS: Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (3) (4) 8.69 % 8.56 % 8.68 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (4) 10.17 10.18 10.56 Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 9.65 9.54 10.17 Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio (5) 10.79 10.72 10.93 Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 11.33 11.27 11.53 Total risk-based capital ratio (5) 12.42 12.37 12.78 Common stock dividend payout ratio 21.8 28.9 76.5 Classified assets to Tier 1 capital (8) 11.7 13.9 16.2 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Non-performing assets to total assets (6) 0.63 % 0.54 % 0.63 % ALLL to total loans and leases 0.61 0.62 0.69 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.16 0.21 0.62 Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (6) 0.84 0.74 0.89

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21% for 2018 and a rate of 35% for 2017. (2) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. The adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.2 million and had no impact on net income. (3) See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (4) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable. (5) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2018 are preliminary. (6) Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. For purposes of this table, past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans. (7) All ratios are calculated on an annualized basis for the periods indicated. (8) Classified assets include commercial loans rated substandard or worse and non-performing mortgage and consumer loans and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30.

Table 2 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended Linked Qtr

Change Year/Year

Change 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 $ % 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 $ % Interest income $ 317,067 $ 303,823 13,244 4.4 $ 270,543 $ 269,703 $ 246,972 70,095 28.4 Interest expense 57,842 47,710 10,132 21.2 37,654 34,201 30,089 27,753 92.2 Net interest income 259,225 256,113 3,112 1.2 232,889 235,502 216,883 42,342 19.5 Provision for loan losses 11,097 7,595 3,502 46.1 7,986 14,393 18,514 (7,417) (40.1) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 248,128 248,518 (390) (0.2) 224,903 221,109 198,369 49,759 25.1 Mortgage income 12,732 13,721 (989) (7.2) 9,595 13,675 16,050 (3,318) (20.7) Service charges on deposit accounts 13,520 12,950 570 4.4 12,908 12,581 12,534 986 7.9 Title revenue 6,280 6,846 (566) (8.3) 5,027 5,398 5,643 637 11.3 Broker commissions(1) 2,627 2,396 231 9.6 2,221 1,958 2,094 533 25.5 ATM/debit card fee income(1) 2,470 2,925 (455) (15.6) 2,633 2,583 2,486 (16) (0.6) Income from bank owned life insurance 1,744 1,261 483 38.3 1,282 1,267 1,263 481 38.1 Gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities — 3 (3) (100.0) (59) 35 (242) 242 100.0 Trust department income 3,993 4,243 (250) (5.9) 3,426 3,081 2,686 1,307 48.7 Other non-interest income(1) 9,721 9,595 126 1.3 7,533 11,764 8,329 1,392 16.7 Total non-interest income(1) 53,087 53,940 (853) (1.6) 44,566 52,342 50,843 2,244 4.4 Salaries and employee benefits 101,159 107,445 (6,286) (5.9) 104,586 104,387 106,970 (5,811) (5.4) Occupancy and equipment 18,889 19,931 (1,042) (5.2) 20,047 19,211 19,139 (250) (1.3) Amortization of acquisition intangibles 5,382 6,111 (729) (11.9) 5,102 4,642 4,527 855 18.9 Data processing(1) 9,036 9,309 (273) (2.9) 12,393 11,416 12,300 (3,264) (26.5) Professional services 5,519 7,160 (1,641) (22.9) 7,391 9,441 22,550 (17,031) (75.5) Credit and other loan related expense 5,117 5,190 (73) (1.4) 4,618 3,170 7,532 (2,415) (32.1) Other non-interest expense(1) 24,247 41,731 (17,484) (41.9) 34,159 29,798 27,744 (3,497) (12.6) Total non-interest expense(1) 169,349 196,877 (27,528) (14.0) 188,296 182,065 200,762 (31,413) (15.6) Income before income taxes 131,866 105,581 26,285 24.9 81,173 91,386 48,450 83,416 172.2 Income tax expense 30,401 30,457 (56) (0.2) 17,552 81,108 18,806 11,595 61.7 Net income 101,465 75,124 26,341 35.1 63,621 10,278 29,644 71,821 242.3 Less: Preferred stock dividends 3,599 949 2,650 279.2 3,598 949 3,598 1 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 97,866 $ 74,175 23,691 31.9 $ 60,023 $ 9,329 $ 26,046 71,820 275.7 Income available to common shareholders - basic $ 97,866 $ 74,175 23,691 31.9 $ 60,023 $ 9,329 $ 26,046 71,820 275.7 Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock 908 767 141 18.4 639 101 283 625 220.8 Earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 96,958 $ 73,408 23,550 32.1 $ 59,384 $ 9,228 $ 25,763 71,195 276.3 Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.74 $ 1.31 0.43 32.8 $ 1.11 $ 0.17 $ 0.49 1.25 255.1 Earnings per common share - diluted 1.73 1.30 0.43 33.1 1.10 0.17 0.49 1.24 253.1 Impact of non-core items (Non-GAAP) (2) 0.01 0.41 (0.40) (97.6) 0.27 1.16 0.51 (0.50) (98.0) Earnings per share - diluted, excluding non-core items (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 1.74 $ 1.71 0.03 1.8 $ 1.37 $ 1.33 $ 1.00 0.74 74.0 NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 55,571 55,931 (360) (0.6) 53,616 53,287 52,424 3,147 6.0 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 55,945 56,287 (342) (0.6) 53,967 53,621 52,770 3,175 6.0 Book value shares (period end) 56,007 56,390 (383) (0.7) 56,779 53,872 53,864 2,143 4.0

(1) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. On average, the adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.3 million on a quarterly basis, and had no impact on net income. (2) See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

Table 3 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Nine Months Ended Change 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 $ % Interest income $ 891,433 $ 644,080 247,353 38.4 Interest expense 143,206 70,736 72,470 102.5 Net interest income 748,227 573,344 174,883 30.5 Provision for loan losses 26,678 36,718 (10,040) (27.3) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 721,549 536,626 184,923 34.5 Mortgage income 36,048 49,895 (13,847) (27.8) Service charges on deposit accounts 39,378 35,097 4,281 12.2 Title revenue 18,153 16,574 1,579 9.5 Broker commissions (1) 7,244 7,203 41 0.6 ATM/debit card fee income (1) 8,028 7,615 413 5.4 Income from bank owned life insurance 4,287 3,815 472 12.4 (Loss) gain on sale of available-for-sale securities (56) (183) 127 69.4 Trust department income 11,662 6,625 5,037 76.0 Other non-interest income (1) 26,849 23,164 3,685 15.9 Total non-interest income (1) 151,593 149,805 1,788 1.2 Salaries and employee benefits 313,190 275,140 38,050 13.8 Occupancy and equipment 58,867 51,452 7,415 14.4 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 16,595 7,948 8,647 108.8 Data processing (1) 30,738 25,374 5,364 21.1 Professional services 20,070 39,104 (19,034) (48.7) Credit and other loan related expense 14,925 15,838 (913) (5.8) Other non-interest expense (1) 100,137 70,082 30,055 42.9 Total non-interest expense (1) 554,522 484,938 69,584 14.3 Income before income taxes 318,620 201,493 117,127 58.1 Income tax expense 78,410 69,358 9,052 13.1 Net income 240,210 132,135 108,075 81.8 Less: Preferred stock dividends 8,146 8,146 — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 232,064 $ 123,989 108,075 87.2 Income available to common shareholders - basic $ 232,064 $ 123,989 108,075 87.2 Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock 2,341 1,052 1,289 122.5 Earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 229,723 $ 122,937 106,786 86.9 Earnings per common share - basic $ 4.17 $ 2.47 1.70 68.8 Earnings per common share - diluted 4.14 2.45 1.69 68.9 Impact of non-core items (Non-GAAP) (2) 0.69 0.68 0.01 1.5 Earnings per share - diluted, excluding non-core items (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 4.83 $ 3.13 1.70 54.3 NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 55,047 49,749 5,298 10.6 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 55,407 50,106 5,301 10.6 Book value shares (period end) 56,007 53,864 2,143 4.0

(1) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. The adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $6.6 million and had no impact on net income. (2) See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.