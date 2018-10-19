IBERIABANK Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC), holding company of the 131-year-old IBERIABANK (www.iberiabank.com), reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. For the quarter, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $97.9 million, or $1.73 diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"). On a non-GAAP basis, EPS excluding non-core revenues and non-core expenses ("Core EPS") in the third quarter of 2018 was $1.74 per common share, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago period, an increase of 74% (refer to press release supplemental tables for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics). Excluding quarters where we had bargain purchase gains, Core EPS
was a record in the third quarter of 2018.

Daryl G. Byrd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial performance driven by loan growth, increased revenues, and a reduced expense base. Today, we are providing initial financial guidance for 2019.  Our focus on delivering sustainable, profitable returns to our shareholders is reflected in our guidance as we continue to work toward achieving our 2020 Strategic Goals, which we expect to attain in 2019."

Highlights for the third quarter of 2018 and at September 30, 2018:

For the three months ended

GAAP

Non-GAAP Core

3Q18

2Q18

3Q18

2Q18

Earnings Per Common Share

$

1.73

$

1.30

$

1.74

$

1.71

Return on Average Assets

1.34

%

1.01

%

1.35

%

1.32

%

Return on Average Common Equity

10.21

%

7.87

%

10.27

%

10.30

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

N/A

N/A

16.34

%

16.70

%

Efficiency Ratio

54.2

%

63.5

%

54.0

%

56.6

%

Tangible Efficiency Ratio (TE)

N/A

N/A

52.0

%

54.3

%
  • On a linked quarter basis, both GAAP and Core EPS improved driven by loan growth, margin stability and expense reduction. 
  • Revenue growth and declining expense produced positive operating leverage in the quarter.
  • Solid returns in 3Q18 allowed the company to achieve previously announced 2020 Strategic Goals for the second consecutive quarter.
  • The Company's reported and cash net interest margins declined 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis, to 3.74% and 3.47%, respectively.
  • Non-interest expense declined $27.5 million on a linked quarter basis. On a core basis, non-interest expense decreased $6.8 million.
  • Total loan growth was $268.1 million, or 5% annualized.
  • Total deposits decreased $237.0 million, or -4% annualized. As of September, 30, 2018, total non-interest bearing deposits represented 28% of total deposits. Third quarter deposits were significantly influenced by several large commercial deposit outflows, which were expected.
  • Credit metrics remained stable. Classified assets are down 20% from the same time a year ago.
  • As previously announced, during 3Q18 the Company closed 22 retail branches and expects to realize $2 million in operating expense savings per quarter.
  • During 3Q18, the Company repurchased 363,210 common shares at a weighted average price of $83.63 per common share.
  • The Company announced a third quarter cash dividend equal to $0.39 per common share, a 3% increase compared to the common dividend declared in June 2018.
  • On October 19, 2018, the Company announced a fourth quarter cash dividend equal to $0.41 per common share, payable on January 25, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2018.  This equates to a 5% increase to the third quarter common dividend. This announcement marks the third common dividend increase in 2018.

4Q18 Special Items

In connection with filing its 2017 income tax returns, the Company anticipates recognizing a non-core, permanent net income tax benefit of approximately $55 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This anticipated benefit is based on the repricing of  its current and deferred income tax position associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 following the filing of the Company's remaining state income tax returns and the receipt of written consent from the IRS on a tax accounting method change.  The Company expects these items to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2018.

2019 Financial Guidance

The Company is providing initial financial guidance for 2019 as listed below:

2019 Guidance

Average Earning Assets

$28.6B ~ $28.9B

Consolidated Loan Growth

5% ~ 7%

Consolidated Deposit Growth

5% ~ 7%

Provision Expense

$35MM ~ $49MM

Non-Interest Income (Core Basis)

$215MM ~ $225MM

Non-Interest Expense (Core Basis)

$685MM ~ $700MM

Net Interest Margin

3.60% ~ 3.70%

Tax Rate

22.5% ~ 23.5%

Preferred Dividend & Unrestricted Shares

$12.5 ~ $13.5

Share Repurchase Activity

$135MM ~ $150MM

Credit Quality

Stable
  • Guidance includes two interest rate increases in 2019.
  • Impact of deployment alternatives related to the $55 million non-core permanent tax in 2018 are not included in the guidance at this time. Once received, management and the Board of Directors will evaluate deployment alternatives, which may include increased dividends, additional share repurchases, and/or balance sheet management strategies.

Table A - Summary Financial Results

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

% Change

9/30/2017

% Change

GAAP BASIS:

Income available to common shareholders

$

97,866

$

74,175

31.9

$

26,046

275.7

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.73

1.30

33.1

0.49

253.1

Average loans and leases, net of unearned income

$

22,162,373

$

21,830,720

1.5

$

18,341,154

20.8

Average total deposits

23,241,529

23,155,871

0.4

19,785,328

17.5

Net interest margin (TE) (1)

3.74

%

3.76

%

3.64

%

Total revenues (2)

$

312,312

$

310,053

0.7

$

267,726

16.7

Total non-interest expense (2)

169,349

196,877

(14.0)

200,762

(15.6)

Efficiency ratio (2)

54.2

%

63.5

%

75.0

%

Return on average assets

1.34

1.01

0.45

Return on average common equity

10.21

7.87

2.92

NON-GAAP BASIS (3):

Core revenues (2)

$

312,311

$

310,050

0.7

$

267,968

16.5

Core non-interest expense (2)

168,649

175,445

(3.9)

161,462

4.5

Core earnings per common share - diluted

1.74

1.71

1.8

1.00

74.0

Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (1) (2) (4)

52.0

%

54.3

%

57.9

%

Core return on average assets

1.35

1.32

0.87

Core return on average common equity

10.27

10.30

5.99

Core return on average tangible common equity

16.34

16.70

8.95

Net interest margin (TE) - cash basis (1)

3.47

3.49

3.30

(1)  Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21% for 2018 and a rate of 35% for 2017.

(2)  Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. The adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.2 million and had no impact on net income.

(3)  See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(4)  Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

Operating Results

The Company's reported and cash net interest margins declined 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis, to 3.74% and 3.47%, respectively. The Company realized $1.1 million less in recoveries on acquired impaired loans compared to 2Q18.

Net interest income increased $3.1 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. Average loans increased $331.7 million, or 6% annualized, and the associated taxable-equivalent yield increased 11 basis points. All other average earning assets decreased by $52.1 million from the linked quarter. The yield on total earning assets was 11 basis points higher at 4.57% compared to 4.46% in the linked quarter.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased $197.2 million, or 5% annualized, and the average cost of interest-bearing deposits rose 17 basis points to 106 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Total average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $355.3 million, or 8% annualized, and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities rose 18 basis points to 120 basis points. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities rose primarily due to an upward repricing of deposits, brokered wholesale CD issuances, and increases in the average rate paid on short-term and long-term FHLB advances. The total cost of funding in 3Q18 was 89 basis points, compared to 75 basis points in 2Q18.

The Company's provision for loan losses increased to $11.1 million on a linked quarter basis and covered net charge-offs in 3Q18 by 124%. The overall increase in provision was mainly attributable to a $741.7 million increase in legacy loans.

In 3Q18, non-interest income decreased $0.9 million, or 2%, compared to 2Q18 primarily as a result of seasonal declines in the Company's fee income businesses. Non-interest income on a linked quarter basis included a decrease of $1.0 million in mortgage income, a decrease of $0.6 million in title revenue, and a decrease of $0.5 million in ATM/debit card fee income. These decreases were offset by an increase of $1.1 million in client derivative activity and $0.6 million in service charges on deposit accounts.

Non-interest expense decreased $27.5 million, or 14%, on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to decreased merger and conversion-related expenses and reduced salaries and employee benefits expenses. During 3Q18, non-interest expense included $3.3 million in branch closure and other impairment expenses, a $2.7 million gain on the early termination of loss share agreements, $1.1 million in compensation-related expenses, and $1.0 million in merger and conversion-related expenses that are considered non-core items by management.

Excluding these items, core non-interest expense decreased $6.8 million, or 4%, primarily driven by decreases of $1.4 million in salary and employee benefits expenses, $1.4 million in occupancy and equipment expenses, $1.3 million in the accrual for mortgage loan repurchase reserves, $1.3 million in professional services expenses, and $0.8 million in marketing and business development expenses.

Branch closure expenses were partially offset by gains on sales of branches previously closed and gains on the termination of loss share agreements acquired in the Sabadell United Bank acquisition and made up the majority of the variance between GAAP and Core EPS.

On a linked quarter basis, the efficiency ratio improved to 54.2% from 63.5%, while the non-GAAP core tangible efficiency ratio improved to 52.0% from 54.3%. The Company continues to focus on cost containment and revenue enhancement efforts to deliver positive operating leverage. Refer to Table A for a summary of financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

Table B - Summary Financial Condition Results

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and For the Three Months Ended

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

% Change

9/30/2017

% Change

PERIOD-END BALANCES:

Total loans and leases, net of unearned income

$

22,343,906

$

22,075,783

1.2

$

19,795,085

12.9

Total deposits

23,193,446

23,430,458

(1.0)

21,334,271

8.7

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1)

0.32

%

0.20

%

0.29

%

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1)

0.06

0.04

0.01

Non-performing assets to total assets (1)(2)

0.63

0.54

0.63

Classified assets to total assets (3)

1.09

1.26

1.47

CAPITAL RATIOS:

Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (4) (5)

8.69

%

8.56

%

8.68

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio (6)

9.65

9.54

10.17

Total risk-based capital ratio (6)

12.42

12.37

12.78

PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

Book value

$

68.03

$

67.06

1.4

$

66.74

1.9

Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (4) (5)

44.72

43.75

2.2

43.04

3.9

Closing stock price

81.35

75.80

7.3

82.15

(1.0)

Cash dividends

0.39

0.38

2.6

0.37

5.4

(1)

Past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.

(2)

Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. Refer to Table 5 for further detail.

(3)

Classified assets include commercial loans rated substandard or worse and non-performing mortgage and consumer loans and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30. Classified assets were $328 million, $379 million and $410 million at September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2017, respectively.

(4)

See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(5)

Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

(6)

Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2018 are preliminary.

Loans and Other Assets

Total loans increased $268.1 million, or 5% annualized, to $22.3 billion at September 30, 2018. Period-end loan growth during 3Q18 was strongest in the Energy Group (reserve-based lending), South Florida Commercial, Corporate Asset Finance Group (equipment financing business), and the Birmingham, Tampa and Dallas markets. The Company believes it is well-positioned for diversified loan growth based on our strategic presence in significant MSAs in the Southeastern United States.

Table C - Period-End Loans

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and For the Three Months Ended

Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year Change

Mix

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

9/30/2017

$

%

Annualized

$

%

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

Legacy loans:

Commercial(1)

$

11,971,771

$

11,500,907

$

10,295,455

470,864

4.1

16.2

%

1,676,316

16.3

73.2

%

73.7

%

Residential mortgage

1,836,119

1,534,294

1,040,990

301,825

19.7

78.0

%

795,129

76.4

11.2

%

9.8

%

Consumer

2,543,872

2,574,834

2,496,701

(30,962)

(1.2)

(4.8)

%

47,171

1.9

15.6

%

16.5

%

Total legacy loans

16,351,762

15,610,035

13,833,146

741,727

4.8

18.9

%

2,518,616

18.2

100.0

%

100.0

%

Acquired loans:

Balance at beginning of period

6,465,748

6,792,168

2,062,606

(326,420)

(4.8)

4,403,142

213.5

Loans acquired during the period

4,026,020

(4,026,020)

N/M

Net paydown activity

(473,604)

(326,420)

(126,687)

(147,184)

45.1

(346,917)

273.8

Total acquired loans

5,992,144

6,465,748

5,961,939

(473,604)

(7.3)

30,205

0.5

Total loans

$

22,343,906

$

22,075,783

$

19,795,085

268,123

1.2

2,548,821

12.9

(1) Includes equipment financing leases.

N/M= not meaningful

On an average balance and linked quarter basis, the investment portfolio increased $37.9 million, or 3% annualized, to $4.9 billion, mainly due to purchases of additional investment securities. Approximately 96% of the Company's investment portfolio is in available-for-sale securities, which experience unrealized losses as interest rates rise. On a period-end basis, the investment portfolio equated to $4.8 billion, or 16% of total assets at September 30, 2018. The investment portfolio had an effective duration of 4.0 years at September 30, 2018, up from 3.9 years at June 30, 2018, and a $181.1 million unrealized loss at September 30, 2018, up from an $151.4 million loss at June 30, 2018. The average yield on investment securities increased 1 basis point to 2.43% in 3Q18. The Company holds in its investment portfolio primarily government agency securities. Municipal securities comprised 8% of total investments at September 30, 2018.

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits decreased $237.0 million, or 1%, to $23.2 billion at September 30, 2018. Deposit growth during 3Q18 was strongest in the Dallas, Baton Rouge and New York markets. Third quarter deposits were significantly influenced by several large commercial deposit outflows, which were expected. During the quarter, the Company had continued growth in its number of deposit
accounts, and expects positive deposit trends to resume moving forward. Periodic lumpy inflows and outflows are not unusual given the commercial nature of our franchise.

Table D - Period-End Deposits

(Dollars in thousands)

Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year Change

Mix

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

9/30/2017

$

%

Annualized

$

%

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

Non-interest-bearing

$

6,544,926

$

6,814,441

$

5,963,943

(269,515)

(4.0)

(15.9)

%

580,983

9.7

28.2

%

29.1

%

NOW accounts

4,247,533

4,453,152

3,547,761

(205,619)

(4.6)

(18.3)

%

699,772

19.7

18.3

%

19.0

%

Money market accounts

8,338,682

8,467,906

8,321,755

(129,224)

(1.5)

(6.0)

%

16,927

0.2

36.0

%

36.1

%

Savings accounts

820,354

850,425

843,662

(30,071)

(3.5)

(13.9)

%

(23,308)

(2.8)

3.5

%

3.6

%

Time deposits

3,241,951

2,844,534

2,657,150

397,417

14.0

55.5

%

584,801

22.0

14.0

%

12.2

%

Total deposits

$

23,193,446

$

23,430,458

$

21,334,271

(237,012)

(1.0)

(4.0)

%

1,859,175

8.7

100.0

%

100.0

%

Asset Quality

Credit quality remains stable and reflects strength in the economy.  On a linked quarter basis, classified assets decreased $51.6 million and were down $82.9 million, or 20%, from the same time a year ago. The Company's classified assets to total assets were 1.09% in 3Q18, down from 1.26% at 2Q18 and 1.47% at 3Q17.

Refer to Table 5 - Loans and Asset Quality Data for further information.

Capital Position

At September 30, 2018, the Company reported a non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio of 8.69%, up 13 basis points compared to June 30, 2018, and the preliminary Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.65%, up 11 basis points compared to June 30, 2018. The Company's preliminary calculation of its total risk-based capital ratio at September 30, 2018, was 12.42%, up 5 basis points compared to June 30, 2018.

At September 30, 2018, book value per common share was $68.03, up $0.97 per share, compared to June 30, 2018. Tangible book value per common share was $44.72, up $0.97 per share, compared to June 30, 2018. Based on the closing stock price of the Company's common stock of $75.30 per share on October 18, 2018, this price equated to 1.11 times September 30, 2018 book value per common share and 1.68 times September 30, 2018 tangible book value per common share.

Dividends On Capital Stock. The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. The following details the recent dividend declarations:

Common Stock. On August 2, 2018, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share, a 3% increase compared to the common dividend declared in June 2018. The dividend is payable on October 26, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2018.

On October 19, 2018, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.41 per common share, payable on January 25, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2018.  This equated to a 5% increase to the common dividend declared in August 2018. This announcement marks the third common dividend increase in 2018.

Preferred Stock. On July 6, 2018, the Company declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.8281 per depositary share of Series B Preferred Stock that was paid on August 1, 2018. On August 2, 2018, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4125 per depositary share of Series C Preferred Stock that is payable on November 1, 2018.

Common Stock Repurchase Program. On May 10, 2018, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 1,137,500 shares of the Company's common stock. This repurchase authorization equated to approximately 2% of total common shares outstanding. Stock repurchases under this program will be made from time to time, on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions at the discretion of the management of the Company. The timing of these repurchases will depend on market conditions and other requirements. The Company anticipates executing an active quarterly share repurchase. During 3Q18, the Company repurchased 363,210 common shares, at a weighted average price of $83.63 per common share. At September 30, 2018, there were approximately 709,290 remaining shares that may be repurchased under the current Board-approved plan.

IBERIABANK Corporation

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company with locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, and title insurance services.

The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC". The Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock also trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "IBKCP" and "IBKCO", respectively.  The Company's common stock market capitalization was approximately $4.2 billion, based on the NASDAQ Global Select Market closing stock price on October 18, 2018.

The following 10 investment firms currently provide equity research coverage on the Company:

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • FIG Partners, LLC
  • Hovde Group, LLC
  • Jefferies & Co., Inc.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.
  • Piper Jaffray & Co.
  • Raymond James & Associates, Inc.
  • Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P.
  • Stephens, Inc.
  • SunTrust Robinson-Humphrey

Conference Call

In association with this earnings release, the Company will host a live conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter just completed. The telephone conference call will be held on Friday, October 19, 2018, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time by dialing 1-888-317-6003. The confirmation code for the call is 9041078. A replay of the call will be available until midnight Central Time on October 26, 2018 by dialing 1-877-344-7529. The confirmation code for the replay is 10124103. The Company has prepared a PowerPoint presentation that supplements information contained in this press release. The PowerPoint presentation may be accessed on the Company's web site, www.iberiabank.com, under "Investor Relations" and then "Financial Information" and "Presentations."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance.  Non-GAAP measures in this press release include, but are not limited to, descriptions such as core, tangible, and pre-tax pre-provision.  These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that in management's opinion can distort period-to-period comparisons of the Company's performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP performance measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank owned real estate, realized gains/losses on securities, income tax gains/losses, merger-related charges and recoveries, litigation charges and recoveries, debt repayment penalties, and gains, losses, and impairment charges on long-lived assets. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.  Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are presented in the supplemental tables at the end of this release.  Please refer to the supplemental tables for these reconciliations.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Risk Factors" and "Regulation and Supervision" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website, https://www.sec.gov, and the Company's website, https://www.iberiabank.com. To the extent that statements in this press release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Table 1 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and For the Three Months Ended

INCOME DATA:

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

% Change

9/30/2017

% Change

Net interest income

$

259,225

$

256,113

1.2

$

216,883

19.5

Net interest income (TE) (1)

260,727

257,562

1.2

219,463

18.8

Total revenues (2)

312,312

310,053

0.7

267,726

16.7

Provision for loan losses

11,097

7,595

46.1

18,514

(40.1)

Non-interest expense (2)

169,349

196,877

(14.0)

200,762

(15.6)

Net income available to common shareholders

97,866

74,175

31.9

26,046

275.7

PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

Earnings available to common shareholders - basic

$

1.74

$

1.31

32.8

$

0.49

255.1

Earnings available to common shareholders - diluted

1.73

1.30

33.1

0.49

253.1

Core earnings (Non-GAAP) (3)

1.74

1.71

1.8

1.00

74.0

Book value

68.03

67.06

1.4

66.74

1.9

Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (3) (4)

44.72

43.75

2.2

43.04

3.9

Closing stock price

81.35

75.80

7.3

82.15

(1.0)

Cash dividends

0.39

0.38

2.6

0.37

5.4

KEY RATIOS AND OTHER DATA (7):

Net interest margin (TE) (1)

3.74

%

3.76

%

3.64

%

Efficiency ratio (2)

54.2

63.5

75.0

Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) (4)

52.0

54.3

57.9

Return on average assets

1.34

1.01

0.45

Return on average common equity

10.21

7.87

2.92

Core return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (3)(4)

16.34

16.70

8.95

Effective tax rate

23.1

28.8

38.8

Full-time equivalent employees

3,429

3,543

3,646

CAPITAL RATIOS:

Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (3) (4)

8.69

%

8.56

%

8.68

%

Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (4)

10.17

10.18

10.56

Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)

9.65

9.54

10.17

Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio (5)

10.79

10.72

10.93

Tier 1 capital ratio (5)

11.33

11.27

11.53

Total risk-based capital ratio (5)

12.42

12.37

12.78

Common stock dividend payout ratio

21.8

28.9

76.5

Classified assets to Tier 1 capital (8)

11.7

13.9

16.2

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

Non-performing assets to total assets (6)

0.63

%

0.54

%

0.63

%

ALLL to total loans and leases

0.61

0.62

0.69

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.16

0.21

0.62

Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (6)

0.84

0.74

0.89

(1)

Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21% for 2018 and a rate of 35% for 2017.

(2)

Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. The adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.2 million and had no impact on net income.

(3)

See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(4)

Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

(5)

Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2018 are preliminary.

(6)

Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. For purposes of this table, past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.

(7)

All ratios are calculated on an annualized basis for the periods indicated.

(8)

Classified assets include commercial loans rated substandard or worse and non-performing mortgage and consumer loans and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30.

Table 2 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

Linked Qtr
Change

Year/Year
Change

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

$

%

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

$

%

Interest income

$

317,067

$

303,823

13,244

4.4

$

270,543

$

269,703

$

246,972

70,095

28.4

Interest expense

57,842

47,710

10,132

21.2

37,654

34,201

30,089

27,753

92.2

Net interest income

259,225

256,113

3,112

1.2

232,889

235,502

216,883

42,342

19.5

Provision for loan losses

11,097

7,595

3,502

46.1

7,986

14,393

18,514

(7,417)

(40.1)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

248,128

248,518

(390)

(0.2)

224,903

221,109

198,369

49,759

25.1

Mortgage income

12,732

13,721

(989)

(7.2)

9,595

13,675

16,050

(3,318)

(20.7)

Service charges on deposit accounts

13,520

12,950

570

4.4

12,908

12,581

12,534

986

7.9

Title revenue

6,280

6,846

(566)

(8.3)

5,027

5,398

5,643

637

11.3

Broker commissions(1)

2,627

2,396

231

9.6

2,221

1,958

2,094

533

25.5

ATM/debit card fee income(1)

2,470

2,925

(455)

(15.6)

2,633

2,583

2,486

(16)

(0.6)

Income from bank owned life insurance

1,744

1,261

483

38.3

1,282

1,267

1,263

481

38.1

Gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

3

(3)

(100.0)

(59)

35

(242)

242

100.0

Trust department income

3,993

4,243

(250)

(5.9)

3,426

3,081

2,686

1,307

48.7

Other non-interest income(1)

9,721

9,595

126

1.3

7,533

11,764

8,329

1,392

16.7

Total non-interest income(1)

53,087

53,940

(853)

(1.6)

44,566

52,342

50,843

2,244

4.4

Salaries and employee benefits

101,159

107,445

(6,286)

(5.9)

104,586

104,387

106,970

(5,811)

(5.4)

Occupancy and equipment

18,889

19,931

(1,042)

(5.2)

20,047

19,211

19,139

(250)

(1.3)

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

5,382

6,111

(729)

(11.9)

5,102

4,642

4,527

855

18.9

Data processing(1)

9,036

9,309

(273)

(2.9)

12,393

11,416

12,300

(3,264)

(26.5)

Professional services

5,519

7,160

(1,641)

(22.9)

7,391

9,441

22,550

(17,031)

(75.5)

Credit and other loan related expense

5,117

5,190

(73)

(1.4)

4,618

3,170

7,532

(2,415)

(32.1)

Other non-interest expense(1)

24,247

41,731

(17,484)

(41.9)

34,159

29,798

27,744

(3,497)

(12.6)

Total non-interest expense(1)

169,349

196,877

(27,528)

(14.0)

188,296

182,065

200,762

(31,413)

(15.6)

Income before income taxes

131,866

105,581

26,285

24.9

81,173

91,386

48,450

83,416

172.2

Income tax expense

30,401

30,457

(56)

(0.2)

17,552

81,108

18,806

11,595

61.7

Net income

101,465

75,124

26,341

35.1

63,621

10,278

29,644

71,821

242.3

Less: Preferred stock dividends

3,599

949

2,650

279.2

3,598

949

3,598

1

Net income available to common shareholders

$

97,866

$

74,175

23,691

31.9

$

60,023

$

9,329

$

26,046

71,820

275.7

Income available to common shareholders - basic

$

97,866

$

74,175

23,691

31.9

$

60,023

$

9,329

$

26,046

71,820

275.7

Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock

908

767

141

18.4

639

101

283

625

220.8

Earnings allocated to common shareholders

$

96,958

$

73,408

23,550

32.1

$

59,384

$

9,228

$

25,763

71,195

276.3

Earnings per common share - basic

$

1.74

$

1.31

0.43

32.8

$

1.11

$

0.17

$

0.49

1.25

255.1

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.73

1.30

0.43

33.1

1.10

0.17

0.49

1.24

253.1

Impact of non-core items (Non-GAAP) (2)

0.01

0.41

(0.40)

(97.6)

0.27

1.16

0.51

(0.50)

(98.0)

Earnings per share - diluted, excluding non-core items (Non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.74

$

1.71

0.03

1.8

$

1.37

$

1.33

$

1.00

0.74

74.0

NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

55,571

55,931

(360)

(0.6)

53,616

53,287

52,424

3,147

6.0

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

55,945

56,287

(342)

(0.6)

53,967

53,621

52,770

3,175

6.0

Book value shares (period end)

56,007

56,390

(383)

(0.7)

56,779

53,872

53,864

2,143

4.0

(1)  Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. On average, the adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.3 million on a quarterly basis, and had no impact on net income.

(2)  See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

Table 3 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Nine Months Ended

Change

9/30/2018

9/30/2017

$

%

Interest income

$

891,433

$

644,080

247,353

38.4

Interest expense

143,206

70,736

72,470

102.5

Net interest income

748,227

573,344

174,883

30.5

Provision for loan losses

26,678

36,718

(10,040)

(27.3)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

721,549

536,626

184,923

34.5

Mortgage income

36,048

49,895

(13,847)

(27.8)

Service charges on deposit accounts

39,378

35,097

4,281

12.2

Title revenue

18,153

16,574

1,579

9.5

Broker commissions (1)

7,244

7,203

41

0.6

ATM/debit card fee income (1)

8,028

7,615

413

5.4

Income from bank owned life insurance

4,287

3,815

472

12.4

(Loss) gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

(56)

(183)

127

69.4

Trust department income

11,662

6,625

5,037

76.0

Other non-interest income (1)

26,849

23,164

3,685

15.9

Total non-interest income (1)

151,593

149,805

1,788

1.2

Salaries and employee benefits

313,190

275,140

38,050

13.8

Occupancy and equipment

58,867

51,452

7,415

14.4

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

16,595

7,948

8,647

108.8

Data processing (1)

30,738

25,374

5,364

21.1

Professional services

20,070

39,104

(19,034)

(48.7)

Credit and other loan related expense

14,925

15,838

(913)

(5.8)

Other non-interest expense (1)

100,137

70,082

30,055

42.9

Total non-interest expense (1)

554,522

484,938

69,584

14.3

Income before income taxes

318,620

201,493

117,127

58.1

Income tax expense

78,410

69,358

9,052

13.1

Net income

240,210

132,135

108,075

81.8

Less: Preferred stock dividends

8,146

8,146

Net income available to common shareholders

$

232,064

$

123,989

108,075

87.2

Income available to common shareholders - basic

$

232,064

$

123,989

108,075

87.2

Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock

2,341

1,052

1,289

122.5

Earnings allocated to common shareholders

$

229,723

$

122,937

106,786

86.9

Earnings per common share - basic

$

4.17

$

2.47

1.70

68.8

Earnings per common share - diluted

4.14

2.45

1.69

68.9

Impact of non-core items (Non-GAAP) (2)

0.69

0.68

0.01

1.5

Earnings per share - diluted, excluding non-core items (Non-GAAP) (2)

$

4.83

$

3.13

1.70

54.3

NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

55,047

49,749

5,298

10.6

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

55,407

50,106

5,301

10.6

Book value shares (period end)

56,007

53,864

2,143

4.0

(1)  Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. The adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $6.6 million and had no impact on net income.

(2)  See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

TABLE 4 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

PERIOD-END BALANCES

Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year Change

ASSETS

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

$

%

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

$

%

Cash and due from banks

$

291,083

$

299,268

(8,185)

(2.7)

$

253,527

$

319,156

$

298,173

(7,090)

(2.4)

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

184,852

428,120

(243,268)

(56.8)

310,565

306,568

583,043

(398,191)

(68.3)

Total cash and cash equivalents

475,935

727,388

(251,453)

(34.6)

564,092

625,724

881,216

(405,281)

(46.0)

Investment securities available for sale

4,634,124

4,650,915

(16,791)

(0.4)

4,542,486

4,590,062

4,736,339

(102,215)

(2.2)

Investment securities held to maturity

213,561

221,030

(7,469)

(3.4)

224,241

227,318

175,906

37,655

21.4

Total investment securities

4,847,685

4,871,945

(24,260)

(0.5)

4,766,727

4,817,380

4,912,245

(64,560)

(1.3)

Mortgage loans held for sale

42,976

78,843

(35,867)

(45.5)

110,348

134,916

141,218

(98,242)

(69.6)

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

22,343,906

22,075,783

268,123

1.2

21,706,090

20,078,181

19,795,085

2,548,821

12.9

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(136,950)

(136,576)

(374)

0.3

(144,527)

(140,891)

(136,628)

(322)

0.2

Loans and leases, net

22,206,956

21,939,207

267,749

1.2

21,561,563

19,937,290

19,658,457

2,548,499

13.0

Premises and equipment, net

304,605

326,213

(21,608)

(6.6)

329,454

331,413

330,800

(26,195)

(7.9)

Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,313,478

1,320,664

(7,186)

(0.5)

1,338,573

1,277,464

1,281,479

31,999

2.5

Other assets

926,752

861,902

64,850

7.5

801,880

779,942

771,220

155,532

20.2

Total assets

$

30,118,387

$

30,126,162

(7,775)

$

29,472,637

$

27,904,129

$

27,976,635

2,141,752

7.7

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

6,544,926

$

6,814,441

(269,515)

(4.0)

$

6,595,495

$

6,209,925

$

5,963,943

580,983

9.7

NOW accounts

4,247,533

4,453,152

(205,619)

(4.6)

4,500,181

4,348,939

3,547,761

699,772