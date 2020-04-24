IBERIABANK Corporation Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals with First Horizon National Corporation

LAFAYETTE, La., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC), holding company of the 133-year-old IBERIABANK ( www.iberiabank.com ), received shareholder approval for the merger of equals between IBERIABANK Corporation and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN). At a special meeting of shareholders held today, 95.67% of the shares voted were cast in favor of the all-stock merger of equals with First Horizon.

Daryl G. Byrd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to have received overwhelming shareholder support for the pending merger with First Horizon. The combination of these two regional banking companies will provide a superior platform to better serve our stakeholders and communities. The resulting organization will deliver highly diversified businesses, produce complimentary revenue streams, expand the product capabilities of both companies, and strengthen our position in high growth, attractive markets."

Once the transaction is complete, the combined organization will be one of the largest financial services companies headquartered in the South. The merger is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, pending receipt of the remaining regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company with locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, commercial leasing and equipment financing, and title insurance services.

