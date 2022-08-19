IBEW Local 58 Partners With Vehya to Provide the Workforce for EV Charger Installation and Service

DETROIT, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Vehya wants to ensure that our electric vehicle and EVSE partners, receive the highest level of service in the industry. For this reason, we are excited to announce that Vehya will be partnering in our Detroit Market with IBEW Local 58," states CEO and founder of Vehya.

IBEW Local 58 and Vehya

Vehya is a platform designed to connect qualified electricians with consumers for installation and service of products like EV chargers, solar, and battery storage. IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) is a non–profit labor organization, as defined in the Labor–Management Reporting and Disclosure Act. IBEW Local 58 – Detroit includes 4,800 member electricians with expertise in EV charging, solar, battery storage and all aspects of the electrical industry.

IBEW Local 58 partners exclusively with signatory contractors represented by the Southeastern Michigan Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) who provide electrical contracting services in the residential, commercial, public and industrial markets.

NECA Signatory Contractors known as Service Providers, who enter Vehya's platform are provided direct connection with auto manufacturers, EVSE manufacturers, and consumers. After onboarding company information including IBEW electrician employees, verifications are completed, and the NECA Signatory Contractor powered by IBEW Local 58 electricians are connected to residential and commercial projects and given a workflow for installation and service of products such as EV chargers, solar, and battery storage. "We are excited and honored to join forces with the IBEW Local 58's 4,800+ electricians. This contractor network and workforce of highly trained and experienced electricians will provide Vehya's electric vehicle and EVSE partners with full coverage throughout the State," relates Marissa McCoy, president and co-founder of Vehya.

The White House: FACT SHEET recently announced steps it is taking to 'build out the first-ever network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along America's highways and in communities.' This means good paying electrical projects for IBEW electricians across the U.S. According to GlobeNewswire, "The global electric vehicle charging stations market size is expected to grow from USD 17.59 billion in 2021 to USD 111.90 billion by 2028, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.26% from 2021 to 2028."

EV automakers like Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors are doing something never done before. They are working with EVSE companies like Blink, Tritium, and Enel X to offer customers installation and service at their homes and offices. "This extends the relationship and liability of the automakers," according to William McCoy. Hence the need for reliable certified, high-quality electricians to ensure installation and service of products such as EV chargers, solar, and battery storage.

"IBEW Local 58 electricians are some of the bests in the nation. Many are EVITP certified, which is the nationally recognized and preferred certification training for EVSE. Through the IBEW, installation of EVSE products is warrantied up to 5 years. Our partnership with Vehya will be critical to connecting EV, solar and storage customers to quality electrical contractors and trained and certified union electricians," relates Paul VanOss, Business Manager for IBEW Local 58.

It is with good reason that Vehya is partnering with IBEW Local 58. "Workforce and economic development in underserved areas such as rural and intercity communities are important to the Biden's goals regarding EV infrastructure. Both IBEW Local 58 and Vehya align on these issues locally and nationally. We have thousands of apprentices who are very interested in electrification and sustainability. Vehya's goal to create 100,000 electrical professionals by 2030 and the IBEW Local 58's goals to place our amazing apprentice in quality high paying projects seems like a perfect match. We look forward to working with Vehya," according to Andre Crook, Business Representative for IBEW Local 58.

"We are very excited to be working with the IBEW Local 58. Their network of electrical contractors and qualified EVITP certified electricians will provide our product partners and customers with the highest quality of service needed for our sustainable, all-electric future." explains William McCoy. Outside of the Detroit area, Vehya seeks to expand the IBEW relationship in other markets in the coming months.

Customers, contractors and electricians interested in learning more about the benefits of IBEW Local 58 and Vehya can visit www.ibewlocal58.org and www.vehya.com for more information.

