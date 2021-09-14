Ibex Expands United States Operations: Appointing Douglas Clark MD, as Chief Medical Officer, Americas; CEO Relocating to Lead U.S. Headquarters

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibex Medical Analytics, the market leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-based cancer diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Douglas Clark, MD, pathologist and distinguished healthcare executive with over 30 years experience, as its Chief Medical Officer, Americas. Ibex further announced that Joseph Mossel, its co-founder and CEO, is relocating to the United States to lead the company's expansion in North-America from its Boston headquarters.

Dr. Clark's career includes tenures as a physician, professor of pathology and senior executive. Prior to joining Ibex, Dr. Clark was Chief Medical Officer at TriCore, a nationally-recognized reference laboratory, where he led the transformation to digital pathology. Before that, Dr. Clark was Chair of the Department of Pathology at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine and was previously Professor of Pathology and Oncology at The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. As an entrepreneur, Dr. Clark holds several patents and was the scientific founder of a molecular diagnostics company. Dr. Clark is an expert in the fields of cytopathology and molecular diagnostics and has authored over 80 peer-reviewed publications. He received his M.D. degree from The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Ibex transforms cancer diagnosis by harnessing Strong AI and machine learning technology at an unprecedented scale. Its AI-powered Galen™ platform has been deployed in labs worldwide where it is used as part of everyday clinical practice and was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a title awarded to technologies that have the potential to provide more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening diseases, such as cancer. Alverno Laboratories, one of the largest pathology laboratories in the Midwest, has recently selected Ibex's AI platform to help its pathologists provide accurate diagnosis and improved care for cancer patients.

"I am very excited to join the Ibex team and work closely with physicians and providers as they enhance the quality of cancer diagnosis with Ibex's Strong AI," said Dr. Douglas Clark. "My entire career has been dedicated to driving innovation in the pathology laboratory and improving patient care. Ibex's AI technology enables the next transformation in cancer diagnosis and I am eager to help accelerate that transition."

"We are very proud to welcome Dr. Clark to our executive leadership team. Doug brings a wealth of clinical experience, deep understanding of the cancer pathway and invaluable knowledge about the U.S. healthcare system," said Joseph Mossel, CEO and Co-founder of Ibex. "2021 is a transformative year for AI-powered cancer diagnostics and I am thrilled with the pace at which our business in the Americas is growing. I look forward to working with Dr. Clark and our commercial leader Joel Duckworth and continue to rapidly expand the Ibex footprint across the country."

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex is the market leader in AI-powered cancer diagnostics in pathology. We empower physicians to provide every patient with an accurate, timely and personalized cancer diagnosis by developing clinical-grade AI algorithms and digital workflows that help detect and grade cancer in biopsies. Our Galen™ platform is the first-ever AI-powered integrated diagnostics solution in pathology and used in routine clinical practice worldwide, supporting pathologists and providers in improving the quality and accuracy of diagnosis, implementing comprehensive quality control, reducing turnaround times and boosting productivity with more efficient workflows. Ibex's Artificial Intelligence technology is built on Deep Learning algorithms trained by a team of pathologists, data scientists and software engineers. For more information, go to www.ibex-ai.com.

