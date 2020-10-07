IBM: Global Procurement Transformation || Supply Chain Digital

NORWICH, England, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media announced today the launch of the October edition of Supply Chain Digital magazine .

In this month's cover feature, we speak exclusively with Bob Murphy, CPO at IBM, as he discusses digital transformation and the effect COVID-19 has had on his organisation's operations and the wider industry. "For IBM, as well as for many other companies who have progressed on this journey, the transformation of procurement has been driven by innovation," comments Murphy.

Further, Tim Bridges, Global Head of Consumer Goods and Retail at Capgemini, talks about the influence of drones and AGVs as a result of the global pandemic, while we also explore the impact of digital twin technology in the supply chain.

Elsewhere, we explore the influence of digital twins and hear from executives at AVEVA, Dassault Systèmes and LLamasoft about how the technology is leveraged in a supply chain setting.

This magazine is packed full of in-depth company reports, featuring companies such as: AdoreMe, Lufthansa Cargo AG, Dallah Trane Manufacturing, Mediterraneo Hospital and more that you won't want to miss!

Finally, check out our Top 10 on the leading supply chain executives worldwide.

