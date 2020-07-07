IBM Named Leader in the 2020 IaaS Value Matrix by Nucleus Research

ARMONK, N.Y., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that IBM public cloud has been named a leader in the Nucleus Research 2020 IaaS Value Matrix.

In the report, Nucleus evaluated infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) vendors based on their products' usability, functionality and overall value. IBM public cloud is positioned squarely in the Leaders' Quadrant. The report notes the IBM public cloud's ability to integrate with customers' existing investments in on-premises and public cloud infrastructure while still enabling the flexibility and efficiency of public cloud as a key differentiator. In addition, the industry-leading security of the IBM public cloud makes it more accessible to businesses that want to modernize applications but need to do so in a security-conscious manner.

"IBM's approach to IaaS and cloud computing specializes in bringing modern cloud-native capabilities to high complexity and mission critical enterprise workloads," says Daniel Elman, analyst at Nucleus Research. "With the acquisition of Red Hat and embrace of a cloud-first long-term strategy, we expect IBM to experience strong continued growth across its IaaS portfolio."

As businesses migrate, modernize and build new applications to achieve greater scale and efficiency, they need do so while knowing that their data will remain secured and, for those in highly regulated industries, maintaining their compliance obligations. Public cloud plays a critical role in this modernization process because of the efficiency, scale and access to high value services, such as AI and blockchain, it provides for even the most complex workloads.

The IBM public cloud is the industry's most open and secure public cloud for business. With more than 60 cloud data centers across 19 countries and 18 availability zones across 6 regions, with several more expected by the end of the year. IBM public cloud helps enterprises in all industries with their global deployment requirements. It offers the industry's only commercially available state-of-art cryptographic technology for the cloud called "Keep Your Own Key," enabling enterprises to retain control of their own encryption keys – and the hardware security modules that protect them. For businesses in highly regulated industries such as finance, healthcare and insurance, this can be an opportunity to take advantage of the benefits of cloud in support of their security and compliance needs.

"IBM has built our public cloud on industry-leading open source and secured infrastructure technology, so that clients across industries – including regulated ones – can take advantage," said Harish Grama, general manager, IBM public cloud. "And for clients with existing hybrid and multicloud architectures, we offer an optimized platform on which to run Red Hat OpenShift. This recognition from Nucleus Research is a strong endorsement of our approach."

For more information about IBM public cloud, visit https://www.ibm.com/cloud/public.

See the full report at: https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/iaas-technology-value-matrix-2020/.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. We deliver the numbers that drive business decisions. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow us on Twitter @NucleusResearch.

CONTACT

Hannah Slocum

IBM Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE IBM

Related Links

www.ibm.com

