IBM RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Software and Consulting Growth Driven by Hybrid Cloud Adoption; Strong Profit Performance

Jan 24, 2022, 16:08 ET

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results.

"We increased revenue in the fourth quarter with hybrid cloud adoption driving growth in software and consulting," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "Our fourth-quarter results give us confidence in our ability to deliver our objectives of sustained mid-single digit revenue growth and strong free cash flow in 2022."

On November 3, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl. Unless otherwise specified, fourth-quarter and full-year results are presented on a continuing operations basis.

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $16.7 billion, up 6.5 percent, up 8.6 percent at constant currency (including about 3.5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
    - Software revenue up 8 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
    - Consulting revenue up 13 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue flat, up 2 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
    - Hybrid cloud revenue:
          -- Fourth Quarter: $6.2 billion, up 16 percent, up 18 percent at constant currency
          -- Full Year: $20.2 billion, up 20 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency
  • Pre-tax Income:
    - GAAP: $2.9 billion, up 183 percent, including 167 points from the impact of fourth-quarter 2020 charge for structural actions
    - Operating (Non-GAAP): $3.5 billion, up 102 percent, including 92 points from the impact of fourth-quarter 2020 charge for structural actions
                                     
   

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
                     

Pre-tax 

             
           

Gross

    

Pre-tax 

 

Income 

   

Net 

   

Diluted 

 
     

Revenue

    

Profit

    

Income**

  

Margin**

    

Income**

    

EPS**

  

GAAP from
Continuing
Operations

  

$

16.7B

  

$

9.5B

  

$

2.9B

  

17.2

%

$

2.5B

  

$

2.72

  

    Year/Year

    

6.5

%*

  

2.8

%

  

183

%

10.7

Pts

  

107

%

  

106

%

Operating
(Non-GAAP)

  

$

    

$

9.7B

  

$

3.5B

  

21.2

%

$

3.0B

  

$

3.35

  

    Year/Year

          

2.8

%

  

102

%

10.0

Pts

  

80

%

  

78

%

* 8.6% at constant currency

** Year-to-year results include impact of $1.5 billion pre-tax charge for structural actions in fourth quarter of 2020

"In 2021, we continued to invest for the future by increasing R&D spending, expanding our ecosystem and acquiring 15 companies to strengthen our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "With the separation of Kyndryl we now have taken the next step in the evolution of our strategy, creating value through focus and strengthening our financial profile."

Segment Results for Fourth Quarter

  • Software (includes Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Transaction Processing)— revenues of $7.3 billion, up 8.2 percent, up 10.1 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl):
    - Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 7 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency (including about 1 point from incremental external sales to Kyndryl):
          -- Red Hat up 19 percent, up 21 percent at constant currency
          -- Automation up 13 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency
          -- Data & AI up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
          -- Security down 2 percent, down 1 percent at constant currency
    - Transaction Processing up 11 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency (including about 16 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
    - Software segment hybrid cloud revenue up 22 percent, up 24 percent at constant currency

  • Consulting (includes Business Transformation, Technology Consulting and Application Operations)— revenues of $4.7 billion, up 13.1 percent, up 15.7 percent at constant currency:
    - Business Transformation up 18 percent, up 20 percent at constant currency
    - Technology Consulting up 14 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency
    - Application Operations up 6 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting segment hybrid cloud revenue up 31 percent, up 34 percent at constant currency

  • Infrastructure (includes Hybrid Infrastructure, Infrastructure Support)— revenues of $4.4 billion, down 0.2 percent, up 1.7 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl):
    - Hybrid Infrastructure flat, up 2 percent at constant currency (including about 4 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
          -- IBM Z down 6 percent, down 4 percent at constant currency
          -- Distributed Infrastructure up 5 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure Support down 1 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency (including about 6 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
    - Infrastructure segment hybrid cloud revenue down 12 percent, down 11 percent at constant currency

  • Financing (includes client and commercial financing)— revenues of $0.2 billion, down 29.4 percent, down 28.8 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
On a consolidated basis, full-year cash from operating activities was $12.8 billion and free cash flow was $6.5 billion. These consolidated results include ten months of Kyndryl results, and reflect cash paid in 2021 for separation charges and fourth-quarter 2020 structural actions.

IBM's post-separation baseline free cash flow for the year was $7.9 billion excluding Kyndryl charges and pre-separation activity. This view is aligned to the company's go-forward business. Payments for IBM-related structural actions and deferred cash taxes paid in 2021 contributed to the year-to-year decline in the post-separation baseline free cash flow.

IBM ended the year with $7.6 billion of cash on hand (which includes marketable securities), down $6.7 billion from year-end 2020, reflecting acquisitions of $3.3 billion and debt reduction payments consistent with the company's previously-stated intention to deleverage. Debt, including Financing debt of $13.9 billion, totaled $51.7 billion, down $9.6 billion since the end of 2020, and down more than $21 billion since closing the Red Hat acquisition. The company returned $5.9 billion to shareholders in dividends.

Full-Year 2022 Expectations
The company will discuss 2022 expectations during today's quarterly earnings conference call.

Continuing Operations
With the separation completed on November 3, 2021, Kyndryl's operational activity has been reclassified to IBM's discontinued operations results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). As discussed in previous communications, discontinued operations does not include historical intercompany transactions between IBM and Kyndryl (e.g., purchases of IBM hardware and software) which were previously eliminated in consolidation. It also does not include the spending for shared services (e.g., finance, marketing, human resources, global sales coverage) that has already been transferred to Kyndryl. IBM results on a continuing operations basis after separation reflect the new commercial relationship with Kyndryl and do not include shared services costs, which have been transferred to Kyndryl.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • consolidated free cash flow;
  • post-separation baseline free cash flow.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8–K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast
IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-4q21. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact:       IBM
                      Sarah Meron, 347–891–1770
                      [email protected]

                      Tim Davidson, 914–844–7847
                      [email protected]

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
   

Three Months Ended

     

Year Ended

   
   

December 31, 

      

December 31, 

    
   

2021

  

2020

      

2021

  

2020

    

REVENUE

                                

Software

  

$

7,273

  

$

6,719

      

$

24,141

  

$

22,927

    

Consulting

    

4,746

    

4,196

        

17,844

    

16,257

    

Infrastructure

    

4,414

    

4,425

        

14,188

    

14,533

    

Financing

    

172

    

244

        

774

    

975

    

Other

    

89

    

98

        

404

    

488

    

TOTAL REVENUE

    

16,695

    

15,682

        

57,350

    

55,179

    
                                 

GROSS PROFIT

    

9,500

    

9,238

        

31,486

    

30,865

    
                                 

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

                                

Software

    

80.9

%

  

80.5

%

      

78.8

%

  

78.3

%

  

Consulting

    

27.0

%

  

29.7

%

      

28.0

%

  

29.3

%

  

Infrastructure

    

54.8

%

  

60.1

%

      

55.3

%

  

57.5

%

  

Financing

    

32.5

%

  

36.0

%

      

31.7

%

  

41.6

%

  
                                 

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

    

56.9

%

  

58.9

%

      

54.9

%

  

55.9

%

  
                                 

EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

                                

S,G&A

    

4,903

    

6,256

        

18,745

    

20,561

    

R,D&E

    

1,625

    

1,592

        

6,488

    

6,262

    

Intellectual property and custom development income

    

(181)

    

(171)

        

(612)

    

(620)

    

Other (income) and expense

    

(18)

    

230

        

873

    

802

    

Interest expense

    

303

    

317

        

1,155

    

1,288

    

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

    

6,632

    

8,224

        

26,649

    

28,293

    
                                 

INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

                                

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

    

2,869

    

1,014

        

4,837

    

2,572

    

Pre-tax margin

    

17.2

%

  

6.5

%

      

8.4

%

  

4.7

%

  

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes

    

407

    

(175)

        

124

    

(1,360)

    

Effective tax rate

    

14.2

%

  

(17.3)

%

      

2.6

%

  

(52.9)

%

  
                                 

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

  

$

2,462

  

$

1,190

      

$

4,712

  

$

3,932

    
                                 

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

                                

Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

    

(129)

    

166

        

1,030

    

1,658

    
                                 

NET INCOME

  

$

2,332

  

$

1,356

      

$

5,743

  

$

5,590

    
                                 

EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

                                

Assuming Dilution

                                

Continuing Operations

  

$

2.72

  

$

1.32

      

$

5.21

  

$

4.38

    

Discontinued Operations

  

$

(0.14)

  

$

0.19

      

$

1.14

  

$

1.85

    

TOTAL

 

$

2.57

  

$

1.51

      

$

6.35

  

$

6.23

    
                                 

Basic

                                

Continuing Operations

  

$

2.74

  

$

1.33

      

$

5.26

  

$

4.42

    

Discontinued Operations

  

$

(0.14)

  

$

0.19

      

$

1.15

  

$

1.86

    

TOTAL

 

$

2.60

  

$

1.52

      

$

6.41

  

$

6.28

    
                                 

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)

                                

Assuming Dilution

    

906.6

    

899.0

        

904.6

    

896.6

    

Basic

    

898.2

    

892.6

        

896.0

    

890.3

    

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)
 
   

At

  

At
   

December 31, 

  

December 31, 

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2021

  

2020

ASSETS:

            

Current Assets:

            

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$

6,650

  

$

13,188

Restricted cash

    

307

    

463

Marketable securities

    

600

    

600

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

    

6,754

    

5,790

Short-term financing receivables, net

    

8,014

    

10,892

Other accounts receivable, net

    

1,002

    

695

Inventories

    

1,649

    

1,812

Deferred costs

    

1,097

    

1,018

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

    

3,466

    

2,089

Current assets of discontinued operations

    

   

2,618

Total Current Assets

    

29,539

    

39,165
             

Property, plant and equipment, net

    

5,694

    

6,205

Operating right-of-use assets, net

    

3,222

    

3,566

Long-term financing receivables, net

    

5,425

    

7,086

Prepaid pension assets

    

9,850

    

7,557

Deferred costs

    

924

    

1,150

Deferred taxes

    

7,370

    

8,404

Goodwill

    

55,643

    

53,765

Intangibles, net

    

12,511

    

13,739

Investments and sundry assets

    

1,823

    

2,187

Non-current assets of discontinued operations

    

   

13,147

Total Assets

  

$

132,001

  

$

155,971
             

LIABILITIES:

            

Current Liabilities:

            

Taxes

  

$

2,289

  

$

3,198

Short-term debt

    

6,787

    

7,116

Accounts payable

    

3,955

    

4,033

Deferred income

    

12,518

    

11,980

Operating lease liabilities

    

974

    

1,035

Other liabilities

    

7,097

    

8,688

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

    

   

3,820

Total Current Liabilities

    

33,619

    

39,869
             

Long-term debt

    

44,917

    

54,217

Retirement related obligations

    

14,435

    

17,184

Deferred income

    

3,577

    

3,758

Operating lease liabilities

    

2,462

    

2,720

Other liabilities

    

13,996

    

14,180

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations

    

   

3,317

Total Liabilities

    

113,005

    

135,244
             

EQUITY:

            

IBM Stockholders' Equity:

            

Common stock

    

57,319

    

56,556

Retained earnings

    

154,209

    

162,717

Treasury stock — at cost

    

(169,392)

    

(169,339)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

    

(23,234)

    

(29,337)

Total IBM Stockholders' Equity

    

18,901

    

20,597
             

Noncontrolling interests

    

95

    

129

Total Equity

    

18,996

    

20,727
             

Total Liabilities and Equity

  

$

132,001

  

$

155,971

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)
                         
   

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

   

December 31, 

  

December 31, 

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2021

  

2020

  

2021

  

2020

Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

  

$

2,543

  

$

5,859

  

$

12,796

  

$

18,197
                         

Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

    

(1,328)

    

(974)

    

3,907

    

4,349

Capital Expenditures, net

    

(526)

    

(780)

    

(2,381)

    

(3,042)
                         

Consolidated Free Cash Flow

    

3,345

    

6,054

    

6,508

    

10,805
                         

Acquisitions

    

(275)

    

(299)

    

(3,293)

    

(336)

Divestitures

    

88

    

(7)

    

114

    

503

Dividends

    

(1,474)

    

(1,455)

    

(5,869)

    

(5,797)

Non-IBM Financing debt

    

(20)

    

(4,814)

    

(1,191)

    

221

Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)*

    

(2,514)

    

(958)

    

(2,987)

    

(130)
                         

Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term
Marketable Securities**

  

$

(850)

  

$

(1,478)

  

$

(6,718)

  

$

5,265

____________________

* The three months and year ended December 31, 2021 include distribution from Kyndryl of $0.9 billion. 

** Cash flows above are presented on an IBM consolidated basis and therefore include an immaterial amount of cash and cash equivalents presented in current assets of discontinued operations in the IBM Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at December 31, 2020.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

   

December 31, 

  

December 31, 

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2021

  

2020

  

2021

  

2020

Net Income from Operations

  

$

2,332

  

$

1,356

  

$

5,743

  

$

5,590

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles

    

1,380

    

1,699

    

6,416

    

6,695

Stock-based Compensation

    

264

    

279

    

982

    

937

Working Capital / Other

    

(105)

    

3,499

    

(4,253)

    

625

IBM Financing A/R

    

(1,328)

    

(974)

    

3,907

    

4,349

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

  

$

2,543

  

$

5,859

  

$

12,796

  

$

18,197

Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds

    

(526)

    

(780)

    

(2,381)

    

(3,042)

Divestitures, net of cash transferred

    

88

    

(7)

    

114

    

503

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

    

(275)

    

(299)

    

(3,293)

    

(336)

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

    

38

    

528

    

(414)

    

(153)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

  

$

(675)

  

$

(558)

  

$

(5,975)

  

$

(3,028)

Debt, net of payments & proceeds

    

(2,030)

    

(4,781)

    

(8,116)

    

(3,714)

Dividends

    

(1,474)

    

(1,455)

    

(5,869)

    

(5,797)

Financing - Other*

    

811

    

(57)

    

630

    

(210)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

  

$

(2,692)

  

$

(6,293)

  

$

(13,354)

  

$

(9,721)

Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

    

(26)

    

113

    

(185)

    

(87)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash**

  

$

(850)

  

$

(878)

  

$

(6,718)

  

$

5,361

____________________

* Represents Common Stock Transactions and other financing activities. The three months and year ended December 31, 2021 include distribution from Kyndryl of $0.9 billion. 

** Cash flows above are presented on an IBM consolidated basis and therefore include an immaterial amount of cash and cash equivalents presented in current assets of discontinued operations in the IBM Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at December 31, 2020.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

  
                     

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

  

Consulting

  

Infrastructure

  

Financing

  

Revenue

  

$

7,273

  

$

4,746

  

$

4,414

  

$

172

  

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

    

2,109

    

436

    

1,036

    

79

  

Pre-tax Margin

    

29.0

%

  

9.2

%

  

23.5

%

  

46.0

%

Change YTY Revenue

    

8.2

%

  

13.1

%

  

(0.2)

%

  

(29.4)

%

Change YTY Revenue - constant currency

    

10.1

%

  

15.7

%

  

1.7

%

  

(28.8)

%
                           
                           
   

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

  
                     

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

  

Consulting

  

Infrastructure

  

Financing

  

Revenue

  

$

6,719

  

$

4,196

  

$

4,425

  

$

244

  

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

    

1,151

    

62

    

629

    

110

  

Pre-tax Margin

    

17.1

%

  

1.5

%

  

14.2

%

  

45.1

%
                           
                           
   

Year Ended December 31, 2021

  
                     

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

  

Consulting

  

Infrastructure

  

Financing

  

Revenue

  

$

24,141

  

$

17,844

  

$

14,188

  

$

774

  

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

    

4,722

    

1,449

    

2,025

    

441

  

Pre-tax Margin

    

19.6

%

  

8.1

%

  

14.3

%

  

57.0

%

Change YTY Revenue

    

5.3

%

  

9.8

%

  

(2.4)

%

  

(20.6)

%

Change YTY Revenue - constant currency

    

4.1

%

  

8.3

%

  

(3.4)

%

  

(21.9)

%
                           
                           
   

Year Ended December 31, 2020

  
                     

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

  

Consulting

  

Infrastructure

  

Financing

  

Revenue

  

$

22,927

  

$

16,257

  

$

14,533

  

$

975

  

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

    

3,341

    

1,034

    

1,654

    

449

  

Pre-tax Margin

    

14.6

%

  

6.4

%

  

11.4

%

  

46.1

%

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
   

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

  
   

Continuing Operations

  
         

Acquisition-

  

Retirement-

  

Tax

  

Kyndryl-

        
         

Related

  

Related

  

Reform

  

Related

  

Operating

  
   

GAAP

  

Adjustments (1)

  

Adjustments (2)

  

Impacts

  

Impacts (4)

  

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

  

$

9,500

  

$

182

  

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

9,682

  

Gross Profit Margin

    

56.9

%

  

1.1

Pts

  

Pts

  

Pts

  

Pts

  

58.0

%

S,G&A

    

4,903

    

(290)

    

   

   

(8)

    

4,605

  

Other (Income) & Expense

    

(18)

    

(1)

    

(315)

    

   

126

    

(208)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

    

6,632

    

(290)

    

(315)

    

   

118

    

6,145

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations

    

2,869

    

472

    

315

    

   

(118)

    

3,537

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

    

17.2

%

  

2.8

Pts

  

1.9

Pts

  

Pts

  

(0.7)

Pts

  

21.2

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (3)

    

407

    

117

    

109

    

(94)

    

(37)

    

502

  

Effective Tax Rate

    

14.2

%

  

1.4

Pts

  

1.8

Pts

  

(2.7)

Pts

  

(0.6)

Pts

  

14.2

%

Income from Continuing Operations

    

2,462

    

355

    

206

    

94

    

(81)

    

3,035

  

Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

    

14.7

%

  

2.1

Pts

  

1.2

Pts

  

0.6

Pts

  

(0.5)

Pts

  

18.2

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:
Continuing Operations

  

$

2.72

  

$

0.39

  

$

0.23

  

$

0.10

  

$

(0.09)

  

$

3.35

  
                                       
                                       
   

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

  
   

Continuing Operations

  
         

Acquisition-

  

Retirement-

  

Tax

  

Kyndryl-

        
         

Related

  

Related

  

Reform

  

Related

  

Operating

  
   

GAAP

  

Adjustments (1)

  

Adjustments (2)

  

Impacts

  

Impacts (4)

  

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

  

$

9,238

  

$

176

  

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

9,414

  

Gross Profit Margin

    

58.9

%

  

1.1

Pts

  

Pts

  

Pts

  

Pts

  

60.0

%

S,G&A

    

6,256

    

(283)

    

   

   

   

5,973

  

Other (Income) & Expense

    

230

    

(1)

    

(278)

    

   

   

(49)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

    

8,224

    

(283)

    

(278)

    

   

   

7,662

  

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing
Operations

    

1,014

    

459

    

278

    

   

   

1,752

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

    

6.5

%

  

2.9

Pts

  

1.8

Pts

  

Pts

  

Pts

  

11.2

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (3)

    

(175)

    

102

    

156

    

(18)

    

   

66

  

Effective Tax Rate

    

(17.3)

%

  

10.4

Pts

  

11.7

Pts

  

(1.0)

Pts

  

Pts

  

3.7

%

Income from Continuing Operations

    

1,190

    

357

    

122

    

18

    

   

1,686

  

Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

    

7.6

%

  

2.3

Pts

  

0.8

Pts

  

0.1

Pts

  

Pts

  

10.8

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:
Continuing Operations

  

$

1.32

  

$

0.40

  

$

0.14

  

$

0.02

  

$

 

$

1.88

  

____________________

(1)

Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition
integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2)

Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/
settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3)

Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax
income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

(4)

Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM, employee awards, and separation related tax impacts.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
   

Year Ended December 31, 2021

  
   

Continuing Operations

  
         

Acquisition-

  

Retirement-

  

Tax

  

Kyndryl-

        
         

Related

  

Related

  

Reform

  

Related

  

Operating

  
   

GAAP

  

Adjustments (1)

  

Adjustments (2)

  

Impacts

  

Impacts (4)

  

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

  

$

31,486

  

$

719

  

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

32,205

  

Gross Profit Margin

    

54.9

%

  

1.3

Pts

  

Pts

  

Pts

  

Pts

  

56.2

%

S,G&A

    

18,745

    

(1,160)

    

   

   

(8)

    

17,577

  

Other (Income) & Expense

    

873

    

(2)

    

(1,282)

    

   

126

    

(285)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

    

26,649

    

(1,162)

    

(1,282)

    

   

118

    

24,324

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations

    

4,837

    

1,881

    

1,282

    

   

(118)

    

7,881

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

    

8.4

%

  

3.3

Pts

  

2.2

Pts

  

Pts

  

(0.2)

Pts

  

13.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (3)

    

124

    

457

    

251

    

(89)

    

(37)

    

706

  

Effective Tax Rate

    

2.6

%

  

5.2

Pts

  

2.8

Pts

  

(1.1)

Pts

  

(0.4)

Pts

  

9.0

%

Income from Continuing Operations

    

4,712

    

1,424

    

1,031

    

89

    

(81)

    

7,174

  

Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

    

8.2

%

  

2.5

Pts

  

1.8

Pts

  

0.2

Pts

  

(0.1)

Pts

  

12.5

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:
Continuing Operations

  

$

5.21

  

$

1.57

  

$

1.14

  

$

0.10

  

$

(0.09)

  

$

7.93

  
                                       
                                       
   

Year Ended December 31, 2020

  
   

Continuing Operations

  
         

Acquisition-

  

Retirement-

  

Tax

  

Kyndryl-

        
         

Related

  

Related

  

Reform

  

Related

  

Operating

  
   

GAAP

  

Adjustments (1)

  

Adjustments (2)

  

Impacts

  

Impacts (4)

  

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

  

$

30,865

  

$

726

  

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

31,591

  

Gross Profit Margin

    

55.9

%

  

1.3

Pts

  

Pts

  

Pts

  

Pts

  

57.3

%

S,G&A

    

20,561

    

(1,117)

    

   

   

   

19,445

  

Other (Income) & Expense

    

802

    

(2)

    

(1,073)

    

   

   

(273)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

    

28,293

    

(1,119)

    

(1,073)

    

   

   

26,101

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations

    

2,572

    

1,845

    

1,073

    

   

   

5,490

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

    

4.7

%

  

3.3

Pts

  

1.9

Pts

  

Pts

  

Pts

  

9.9

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (3)

    

(1,360)

    

411

    

208

    

110

    

   

(630)

  

Effective Tax Rate

    

(52.9)

%

  

25.3

Pts

  

14.1

Pts

  

2.0

Pts

  

Pts

  

(11.5)

%

Income from Continuing Operations

    

3,932

    

1,434

    

864

    

(110)

    

   

6,120

  

Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

    

7.1

%

  

2.6

Pts

  

1.6

Pts

  

(0.2)

Pts

  

Pts

  

11.1

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:
Continuing Operations

  

$

4.38

  

$

1.60

  

$

0.96

  

$

(0.12)

  

$

 

$

6.82

  

____________________

(1)

Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition
integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2)

Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/
settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3)

Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax
income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

(4)

Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM, employee awards, and separation related tax impacts.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in billions)
 
     

Year Ended

    

IBM post-separation baseline Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

    

December 31, 2021

    
           

Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

  

$

12.8

    

Less: change in Financing receivables

    

3.9

    

Capital Expenditures, net

    

(2.4)

    

Consolidated Free Cash Flow

    

6.5

    

Less: Kyndryl charges and pre-separation activity*

    

(1.4)

*

  

IBM post-separation baseline Free Cash Flow

    

7.9

    

____________________

* Includes Kyndryl portion of cash impacts incurred in the period related to structural actions initiated in 4Q20 and separation related costs. Kyndryl's estimated free cash flow was deemed immaterial.

SOURCE IBM

