IBM Watson Health Demonstrates Global Imaging Market Momentum

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the 105th RSNA Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting, IBM (NYSE: IBM) Watson Health™ highlighted its recent clients and collaborations for its IBM Watson Health Imaging artificial intelligence (AI) platform, a leading provider of innovative artificial intelligence, enterprise imaging and interoperability solutions available through multiple products and services trusted by medical professionals worldwide.

IBM Watson Health will be showcasing its suite of solutions across AI and Machine Learning, Enterprise Imaging, Vendor Neutral Archive, Image Viewing and Sharing, and PACS at the RSNA 105th RSNA Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL between December 1 – 6, 2019. The IBM Watson Health booths are located at the North Hall Level 1 – booth 11332B and North Hall Level 3 — booth 6100.

"We are delighted to announce these collaborations at RSNA highlighting our advancements in medical imaging globally," said Anne Le Grand, General Manager, Imaging, Life Sciences and Oncology, IBM Watson Health. "From helping clinicians to identify potential missed findings to seeing a summary view of patient records quickly, our innovative technologies are at the forefront of Watson Health's mission to help enable clinicians to more effectively respond to the world's most pressing health challenges."

Hardin Memorial Health First Provider to Use Patient Synopsis

In June 2019, Hardin Memorial Health (HMH) announced it would be the first provider to use IBM Watson Imaging Patient Synopsis, which provides a summary view of patients through analytics and extracts insights from patient records to uncover underlying issues.

"Being the first in the world to 'go live' with IBM Watson Imaging Patient Synopsis was an enormous milestone for the HMH team. This tool is already helping to empower HMH to assist care givers in their treatment of patients through the use of this revolutionary platform," said Dennis Johnson, HMH president and CEO. "We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with IBM Watson Health as we continue to care for more than 400,000 Central Kentuckians at our facilities."

IBM Watson Health Imaging Clinical Review 3.0 Launches in UK

On October 30 2019, Clinical Review 3.0 launched in the UK. The solution is designed to analyze medical imaging studies and their associated reports to identify potential missed findings, helping to facilitate more comprehensive reports, which can potentially lead to higher quality of care for the patient.

IBM Watson Health Imaging has recently engaged with Fortrus Ltd, to grow upon the reseller's strong relationship with the UK public sector, which includes a single supplier outcome-based Managed Services framework.

Guerbet Signs Exclusive Development Agreement for AI in Prostate Cancer

Guerbet, a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging, also recently signed an exclusive joint development agreement to develop an artificial intelligence software solution to support prostate cancer diagnostics and monitoring, utilizing MR imaging. This deal extends their earlier collaboration regarding liver cancer signed in January, 2018.

IBM Imaging AI Marketplace Launched

The IBM Imaging AI Marketplace is a single-source solution designed to help simplify the complex process of locating, purchasing, deploying and managing the vast array of AI imaging applications. The Imaging AI Marketplace is carefully curated and contains only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared solutions alongside Watson Health developed AI solutions. It provides a single location for procurement through deployment, simplifying complex and resource-draining processes, and can be easily accessed via our iConnect™️Enterprise Archive.

Vendor Partners:

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging

DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd.

MaxQ AI

Quantib BV

VIDA LungPrint

4ways Healthcare Limited Adopts IBM Watson Health Imaging Merge PACS™

4ways, a fast-growing private tele-radiology network in the UK that enables UK-based radiologists to work remotely over a leading technology platform, has committed to underpin its ambitious growth strategy with IBM Watson Health's Merge PACS 8.0 platform, upgrading its current platform to support their business growth. Merge PACS™ is a workflow platform that is designed to help simplify physicians' reading activities and can empower IT leaders with advanced control of the flow of studies throughout the enterprise.

"We're committed to constantly investing in and upgrading our IT provision to be able to offer our clients and partners the very best service. That means working with the best tech providers in our space. We've used Merge solutions successfully for many years so continuing with IBM Watson Health imaging solutions was a natural next step. Merge PACS is designed to handle high-enterprise imaging volumes, perform in diverse reading environments, and helps us to scale our delivery of care," said Ajay Chadha, CEO, 4ways.

About IBM Watson Health

Watson Health is a business unit of IBM that is dedicated to the development and implementation of AI and data-driven technologies to advance health. Watson Health technologies are tackling a wide range of the world's biggest healthcare challenges including cancer, diabetes, drug discovery and more. Learn more at ibm.com/watson/health.

About Fortrus

Fortrus operates an outcome based managed service procurement framework for digital transformation across the UK public sector, which has a value of £10 billion. Fortrus is a leading solutions development company focused on user experience software design, providing managed service contracts to a network of NHS customers.

About Guerbet

Guerbet is a pioneer in the contrast-agent field, with more than 90 years' experience, and is a leader in medical imaging worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices and services for diagnostic and interventional imaging, to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients. With 8% of revenue dedicated to R&D and more than 200 employees distributed amongst its four centers in France, Israel and the United States, Guerbet is a substantial investor in research and innovation. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €790 million in revenue in 2018. For more information about Guerbet, please visit www.guerbet.com

About Hardin Memorial Health

HMH is an integrated system of providers and facilities serving approximately 400,000 residents in 10 Central Kentucky counties (Hardin, LaRue, Meade, Breckinridge, Grayson, Nelson, Hart, Bullitt, Green and Taylor). The 300-bed hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky includes 270 acute care, 15 psychiatric and 15 skilled nursing beds. Additionally, HMH includes 50+ outpatient facilities across the service area including a Cancer Care Center and Outpatient Surgical Center. There are over 445 physicians and advanced practice clinicians in over 40 specialties and primary care including Hospitalists available 24/7, Emergency and Urgent Care; Cancer, Cardiac, Rehab and Therapy Services; Medical and Surgical Services; Pulmonary Care, Diagnostic Imaging, Ear, Nose and Throat, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Obstetrics including a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatrics. With 2,700 employees and an active volunteer corps of 140, Hardin Memorial Hospital is the third largest employer in Hardin County.

About 4ways

4ways is a UK-based market leader in the provision of high-quality remote radiology reporting services. As a trusted partner to the NHS and private healthcare clients, 4ways offers flexible and responsive services in four areas; urgent reporting, routine reporting, advanced super-specialist reporting and clinical audit. Since 2005, clients have relied on 4ways to provide high-quality, cost-effective radiology diagnoses contributing to better clinical decision making and improved patient outcomes.

The types of reporting that 4ways covers includes; critical and urgent services with double-read life threat and polytrauma reporting, routine reporting of general, neurological, paediatric, muscular-skeletal, GIT/UIT, gynae, prostate and vascular reporting. 4ways is the market leader in offering advanced remote super-specialist reporting that includes CT-colonography, nuclear medicine, PET-CT, breast MRI, mammography, cardiac CT and cardiac MRI.

