IBM Watson Health Names 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM Watson Health™ (NYSE: IBM) today published its 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ annual study identifying top U.S. hospitals for inpatient cardiovascular services based on a balanced national scorecard of hospital performance metrics. The Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study, formerly the Truven Health Analytics® 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study, is now in its 20th year.

When compared with other U.S. acute care hospitals providing cardiovascular care that were included in in this study, the Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals consistently outperformed on clinical outcomes, efficiency, and 30-day readmissions, providing higher quality at a lower cost.

"Cardiovascular disease is among the most widespread and costliest diseases in the U.S. with an annual price tag of roughly $317 billion. It is estimated that cardiovascular disease accounts for approximately $1 out of every $6 spend on healthcare in the country. That's why it is so critical that hospitals find new and innovative ways to deliver better care at a lower cost," said Ekta Punwani, 100 Top Hospitals® program leader at IBM Watson Health. "The winning hospitals in our study have established the new benchmark for cardiac care performance by driving consistently better outcomes at a lower cost per case than non-winning hospitals."

Following are some of the key performance benchmarks set by this year's Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals:

Higher Inpatient Survival Rates: Winning hospitals had significantly higher inpatient survival rates (27.7 to 46.8 percent higher).

Winning hospitals had significantly higher inpatient survival rates (27.7 to 46.8 percent higher). Fewer Complications: The 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals achieved 16.1 to 24.2 percent fewer patient complications.

The 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals achieved 16.1 to 24.2 percent fewer patient complications. Shorter Length of Stay: Average length-stay for coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) patients was nearly one day lower (0.8) and 0.4 days lower for acute myocardial infarction (AMI), heart failure (HF) and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in winning hospitals.

Average length-stay for coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) patients was nearly one day lower (0.8) and 0.4 days lower for acute myocardial infarction (AMI), heart failure (HF) and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in winning hospitals. Lower Cost: Winning hospitals delivered care for an average of $7,812 less per bypass surgery and $1,635 to $3,582 less for HF, AMI, and PCI inpatient stays; as well as demonstrating lower average 30-day episode of care payments for AMI and HF ( $1,208 and $883 , respectively).

Winning hospitals delivered care for an average of less per bypass surgery and to less for HF, AMI, and PCI inpatient stays; as well as demonstrating lower average 30-day episode of care payments for AMI and HF ( and , respectively). Lower Readmission Rates: Readmission rates for AMI and CABG were 0.6, and HF 0.7 percentage points lower in winning hospitals than non-winning hospitals.

Extrapolating the study's findings, if all cardiovascular providers in the U.S. performed at the level of this year's winners (based on Medicare patients only), results industry-wide could amount to: over 10,300 additional lives saved, $1.8 billion saved, and 2,800 additional bypass and angioplasty patients could be complication-free.

To determine the 50 top U.S. hospitals for heart care, IBM Watson Health researchers analyzed 2016 and 2017 Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) data, 2017 Medicare cost reports (2016 if 2017 reports were not available) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare published in the second quarter of 2018. Hospitals were scored in key value-based performance areas: risk-adjusted mortality, risk-adjusted complications, percentage of coronary bypass patients with internal mammary artery use, 30-day mortality rates, 30-day readmission rates, severity-adjusted average length of stay, wage- and severity-adjusted average cost per case and, new this year, CMS 30-day episode payment measures.

The winning Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals were classified into three comparison groups. (The order of hospitals in the following list does not reflect performance ranking.)

Teaching Hospitals with Cardiovascular Residency Programs

Duke Regional Hospital – Durham, NC

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center – Burlington, MA

Maimonides Medical Center – Brooklyn, NY

Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys Hospital – Rochester, MN

McLaren Macomb Hospital – Mount Clemens, MI

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital – Brooklyn, NY

NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital – Flushing, NY

NorthShore University HealthSystem – Evanston, IL

Northwestern Memorial Hospital – Chicago, IL

OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital – Columbus, OH

Rhode Island Hospital – Providence, RI

Southside Hospital – Bay Shore, NY

St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital – Indianapolis, IN

Tulane Medical Center – New Orleans, LA

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center – Winston-Salem, NC

Teaching Hospitals without Cardiovascular Residency Programs

Aspirus Wausau Hospital – Wausau, WI

Centra Health – Lynchburg, VA

Central Maine Medical Center – Lewiston, ME

Cone Health – Greensboro, NC

Decatur Memorial Hospital – Decatur, IL

Grand Strand Medical Center – Myrtle Beach, SC

Holston Valley Medical Center – Kingsport, TN

Lee Memorial Hospital/HealthPark Medical Center (LMH/HPMC) – Fort Myers, FL

MacNeal Hospital – Berwyn, IL

Mission Hospital – Asheville, NC

PIH Health Hospital – Whittier – Whittier, CA

Sacred Heart Hospital – Pensacola, FL

Saint Thomas West Hospital – Nashville, TN

St. Joseph Mercy Hospital – Ann Arbor, MI

St. Luke's Boise Medical Center – Boise, ID

Community Hospitals

Bellin Health – Green Bay, WI

Carolinas Medical Center Mercy-Pineville – Charlotte, NC

Doylestown Hospital – Doylestown, PA

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center – Knoxville, TN

Longview Regional Medical Center – Longview, TX

Mary Washington Hospital – Fredericksburg, VA

McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital – Petoskey, MI

Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge – Oak Ridge, TN

Oklahoma Heart Hospital North Campus – Oklahoma City, OK

Presbyterian Hospital – Albuquerque, NM

Reid Health – Richmond, IN

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center – Reno, NV

Salem Hospital – Salem, OR

Shannon Medical Center – San Angelo, TX

Shasta Regional Medical Center – Redding, CA

St. David's Medical Center – Austin, TX

St. Vincent Heart Center of Indiana – Indianapolis, IN

UNC Rex Healthcare – Raleigh, NC

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center – Towson, MD

Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center – High Point, NC

