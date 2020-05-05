Ibotta Teams Up with Tic Tac®, Kellogg's Cereal, Huggies Pull-Ups, Flipz®, KIND and Others to Commit over $10M Cash Back to Consumers

The campaign's participating brand offers will include popular items and essentials, like bread, snacks and personal care items. When consumers purchase these items, they will immediately receive cash back in their Ibotta account, which they can send to PayPal, or redeem for gift cards at stores like Walmart and Amazon. Ibotta has committed to funding extra cash back opportunities in bonuses and special offers on staples, and collectively, these commitments are worth $10 million in extra cash back.

Here to Help comes at a time when many consumers are in dire need of financial support. Research from Influence Central shows that a majority of consumers value cost-saving promotions from brands during this time. And with more than 30 million people now filing for unemployment, and the total percentage predicted to average around 14 percent in Q2 2020, it's no surprise that 58 percent of consumers are "greatly worried about their long-term finances" due to COVID-19. Making a tough situation even harder for many Americans is the fact that retailers have started discontinuing the use of paper coupons indefinitely - which many believe may accelerate the decline of paper coupon use. But having already delivered more than $700M in cash back to consumers since 2012, Ibotta is well-positioned to help consumers get through these trying times with digital offers designed to help them save money when it matters most.

"Ibotta's mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding," said Ibotta COO Kane McCord, "and in this period of crisis, we want to help consumers get what they need while also helping them save money, something that many individuals and families now have no choice but to prioritize. We are honored to partner with leading brands to help consumers in this time of need."

"Pull-Ups is proud to support Ibotta's Here to Help campaign as many parents need extra support and encouragement during this challenging time," says Martin Knight-Jones, General Manager for Huggies Pull-Ups. "With stay-at-home orders in place, we know many parents have decided to start potty training and Pull-Ups is proud of our long-standing relationship with Ibotta to help parents put a little more money back in their pockets."

Leading CPG brands have stepped up to meet this challenge and commit to helping consumers in partnership with Ibotta:

Tic Tac®

Kellogg's Cereal

Flipz® Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Huggies Pull-Ups

Cheez-it

Sweet Earth Foods

Orgain

KIND

Tastykake®

Ripple

Dave's Killer Bread

Kashi

"Flipz is honored to be a part of Ibotta's Here to Help campaign at a time when so many really could use some help," said Carlos Canals, Pladis Managing Director – Americas. "As a brand, we are cheering on everyone knowing they are doing their best and we hope that Flipz can be an easy way for families to celebrate the small wins and share a moment of joy together."

The Here to Help campaign will provide Ibotta Savers with over $10 million in money-saving opportunities. The campaign's dedicated cash back offers are in addition to other offers that can be found in the Ibotta app, including deals from the biggest names in online shopping and meal delivery.

"Our Savers are the reason we do what we do, and it is inspiring to see how so many of them have stepped up to help their communities during this crisis. From Savers using Ibotta to save money on essentials they donate to local food banks to those cashing out their earnings to help people and causes important to them, their generosity has been incredible," said Rich Donahue, Ibotta's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "A huge part of this campaign is just recognizing these ongoing acts of kindness and empowering our Savers to continue helping their communities."

Consumers who are interested in learning more about Ibotta and the Here to Help campaign can visit this blog post .

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered nearly $700 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps, via websites or through Pay with Ibotta™. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 38 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments apps in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post three years in a row.

SOURCE Ibotta

Related Links

http://home.ibotta.com

