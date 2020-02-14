IBQMI® Announces New and Updated Certification Program for Total Quality Management - Become an IBQMI TQM TRAINER®

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC (IBQMI®) recently announced it had updated and revived the Total Quality Management (TQM) framework to meet modern requirements. IBQMI TQM TRAINER® is a unique, patented, corporate senior management training program that provides guidance in leadership using a holistic approach, within a particular TQM framework that is widely accepted as the gold standard in the industry. IBQMI® is a U.S. Government contractor and an industry-standard setting training and certification institution that provides a full spectrum of easily accessible online training programs for professionals worldwide. For more information regarding the new TQM certification, visit: https://www.ibqmi.org/certifications/tqm-trainer.

Official Training Material IBQMI TQM TRAINER®

IBQMI TQM TRAINER®: Features

The IBQMI TQM TRAINER® program instructs professionals on how to become corporate senior trainers who interact with employees on-site, implementing and executing effective corporate standards. IBQMI® TQM Trainers are typically employed to make specific advances into Process Improvement, Customer Satisfaction and Organizational Development, while providing leadership and strategies that help implement ongoing improvements as directed by senior company leadership.

IBQMI® TQM Trainers plan total quality policies, programs and initiatives that assist the development of their companies and organizations, using customer feedback and multiple streams of research data. IBQMI® TQM Trainers strategically focus on continuous improvement of company and organizational policy based on the populations served by their products and services. After IBQMI® certification, TQM Trainers will have the knowledge to:

Challenge quantified goals and data-driven benchmarking.

Coach and support organizations in the use of systematic measurements.

Articulate and implement strategies in Process Improvement, Customer Satisfaction and Organizational Development that are tailor-made to each organization and company served.

Reduce product and service costs while also reducing development cycle times.

Develop evaluation methods and standards that can be objectively analyzed for a variety of important uses.

Improve overall team performance and reduce waste, to increase profitability.

IBQMI® TQM Trainers enjoy positions of influence that allow them to make major decisions and set constraints on decisions made by others – all to ensure that a company's products meet client and consumer demands. Graduates of the IBQMI TQM TRAINER® program track warranties, audits and customer feedback, becoming the key contacts responsible for inspecting products, processes and metrics that help improve overall quality control.

Because it is a unique and proprietary program, this TQM Senior Management title may only be awarded by IBQMI®. Once bestowed, recipients have the privilege of placing these qualifications on a CV for a lifetime. All IBQMI® certifications are internationally recognized by major corporations worldwide.

About IBQMI®

IBQMI® is an independent, international institute that engages in the development, adoption and use of globally accepted, industry-leading knowledge and practices for information and management systems. IBQMI® provides practical guidance, benchmarks and other effective tools for all enterprises that use informational systems by defining the roles of professionals in those systems, as well as roles in security, auditing and quality assurance. IBQMI® is a U.S. Government contractor and official member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and develops global standards used by industries worldwide. Learn more about IBQMI® training and certification programs at: www.IBQMI.org.

Media Contact:

Ken Davis, Director

+1 307-459-3576

233891@email4pr.com

SOURCE International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC

Related Links

https://www.ibqmi.org

