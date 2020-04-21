IBQMI® Partners with U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs to Help Workers in Developing Countries Begin Building 21st Century Skills and Credentials

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC (IBQMI® – https://www.ibqmi.org/) recently announced a beneficial partnership with the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs to supply a total of $120,000 in scholarships to help workers in various developing nations. These scholarships give access to IBQMI® programs that both train and provide the professional credentialing workers need to build a thriving business economy. Widely recognized and accepted worldwide, IBQMI® is a U.S. Government contractor, official member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and an industry-standard setting training and certification institution that provides a full spectrum of easily accessible online training programs. The IBQMI® action plan regarding the U.N. program and partnership may be viewed HERE.

"Agile management in general has completely revolutionized the face of global industry in many ways," said Marcello Raffaele Avagliano, IBQMI® Managing Director EU/UK. "The market has an increased demand for IT professionals with an understanding of this methodology, in all of its varieties and nuance. IBQMI® already offers Lean Project Management, Kanban, Total Quality Management and Enterprise Architecture certifications; certifications that are used as a benchmark and baseline to showcase knowledge and competency in many areas of expertise. And that is why we are confident and happy to deliver scholarships to global recipients that are most in need of them. Access to further education does not just help an individual, it also has invaluable impact on society as a whole. We respect the principles of the U.N. Charter and the 2030 Agenda: a solid plan for people that brings prosperity and enriches the planet."

As the scholarships are rolled out and delivered, IBQMI® will provide published videos of the students who benefit, exploring how the new credentials help each gain professional job access that dramatically changes their lives. IBQMI®'s action is highlighted at the High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development (HLPF) and other key global meetings, including the annual ECOSOC Partnership Forum, and through the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs Acceleration Action platform.

"In sub-Saharan Africa, only about one-quarter of pre-primary teachers are trained," said Avagliano. "And it is well-known that we can decrease the maternal mortality rate by nearly 70% if every girl in sub-Saharan Africa completed just a primary education. As a Manager and a father of three kids, I am extremely happy to grant $120,000 in IBQMI® scholarships for people from the 50 poorest countries in the world. We are resolved to free the human race from the tyranny of global inequality."

About IBQMI® LLC

IBQMI® is an independent, international institute that engages in the development, adoption and use of globally accepted, industry-leading knowledge and practices for information and management systems. IBQMI® provides practical guidance, benchmarks and other effective tools for all enterprises that use informational systems by defining the roles of professionals in those systems, as well as roles in security, auditing, and quality assurance. IBQMI® is a U.S. Government contractor and official member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and develops global standards used by industries worldwide. Learn more about IBQMI® training and certification programs at: www.IBQMI.org.

