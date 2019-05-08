IBS Software to Unify the Fleet & Crew Operations Software of LATAM Airlines Group

Under the contract, IBS's iFlight NEO system will provide a single, intergrated operations platform for LATAM's affiliate airlines across its global network. This software will help LATAM to simplify and centralize processes and systems to improve efficiency and lower operational costs.

IBS's iFlight NEO is an integrated digital platform for end-to-end flight operations, crew management, and disruption management for airlines, airline groups and alliances. The browser-based application will unify and streamline the operations across LATAM's affiliate airlines by providing a single digital platform on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

The iFlight NEO platform embodies the spirit of automation with several tools and features designed to help airlines optimize resources, employ emerging technologies and boost decision making processes. The solution will also help LATAM to respond quickly to potential disruptions and minimize the impact on passengers.

"With a fleet of over 310 aircraft operating around 1,300 flights each day across five continents, we have a complex and dynamic operation. As part of our commitment to offering our customers industry-leading service, we continue to harness the latest technology and digital tools to optimize efficiency and ensure our passengers arrive to where they want to be, on-time," said Hernán Pasman, Chief Operations Officer, LATAM Airlines Group.

"To be chosen by one of the largest airline groups in the Americas is testimony not only to the increasing acceptance of iFlight NEO as a cutting-edge platform for Airline Operations but also to the confidence in our capability to deliver successfully within time and budget. This is a large and complex digital transformation exercise and we are confident of adding substantial business value to LATAM," said Jitendra Sindhwani, President & Head - Global Sales and Marketing, IBS Software.

About IBS Software:

IBS is a 3,000+ employee, multi-national, vertical SaaS software company, providing new-gen solutions that manage mission critical operations of some of the best airlines, busiest airports, leading cruise lines, top oil & gas companies and renowned travel distributors & hotel groups in the world. IBS also offers consulting and domain-led software services in these business verticals. IBS is a Blackstone invested company and operates from 9 offices across the world serving 170+ customers. To the aviation industry, IBS offers IT systems for passenger services (including Loyalty and staff travel), cargo operations, flight and crew operations, airport operations and aircraft maintenance engineering, making it the enterprise that offers the widest range of technology products to the aviation industry.

