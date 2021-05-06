IC Bus Delivers First Electric CE School Buses To Canada

"IC Bus is proud to deliver our electric CE Series school buses to British Columbia School Districts," said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. "We look forward to expanding our electric footprint and leading in the electric space by delivering the very best electric bus solution on the market."

The buses were delivered by Western Canada Bus, the IC Bus® dealership that has been partnering with British Columbia School Districts over the last two years on electrifying their fleet. The entire experience serves as a standard for IC Bus moving forward.

With the help of NEXT, Navistar's eMobility business unit, IC Bus serves customers through a "5 Cs" approach: Consulting, Constructing, Charging, Connecting and Conservation. This approach includes improving on-site infrastructure, exploring grant opportunities and working with local electric companies to lower total cost of ownership.

"Navistar is committed to supporting our electric customers through the entire electrification process to not only make it easier for fleets to transition to electric, but to do so in a cost-effective way," said Gary Horvat, vice president, eMobility, Navistar.

Beyond planning support, IC Bus also offers the longest range on a single charge in the industry. The electric CE Series comes with three battery options to meet customer needs, ranging from 70 miles to upwards of 200 miles on a single charge, which is nearly 130 percent of the closest competitor's maximum range. In addition, IC Bus offers the only electric school bus with three levels of regenerative braking, allowing the bus to gather kinetic energy created from braking and use it to power the vehicle.

"With an outstanding dealer network, industry best manufacturing and design and expertise in the electrification process, IC Bus provides customers looking to electrify their school bus fleet with a safe, powerful, industry leading vehicle as well as top tier support that is necessary for a successful transition to electric," said Reed.

