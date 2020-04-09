IC Realtime Shifts Production to South Korea

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IC Realtime announced a strategic plan to provide advanced video surveillance products that come from South Korea which is a "TAA"-compliant country of origin. The intention is to deliver exclusive products centered around standards that converge upon information security and restrict the use of Chinese products.

With the recent ban on Chinese products, this will bridge the gap with turn-key solutions that are fully compliant, allowing customers the opportunity to bid on medium-large projects that require the equipment to be certified. One hundred percent of IC Realtime products are UL-listed and 30-50% will be manufactured in Korea to IC Realtime's specific requirements in order to meet the stringent regulations that have been put in place. ICR plans to have its entire line made in Korea by mid-2021.

"We are leading the way of creating and securing a certified line of products that will have far fewer constraints on where they may be installed. This will give our customers a huge advantage in the marketplace because most companies will not be compliant and, thus, not allowed to be installed in these types of facilities," says IC Realtime CEO Matt Sailor.

"We have been working on this project for over 18 months now and could not be more excited to finally take it to market," Matt Sailor further explains.

About IC Realtime

Established in 2006, IC Realtime is a leading digital surveillance manufacturer serving the residential and commercial security markets. With an expansive product portfolio of surveillance solutions, IC Realtime innovates, distributes, and supports global video technology. Its latest initiative is to move production away from China and into South Korea, which is a TAA-compliant country.

Contact:

IC Realtime, LLC

Phone: (866) 997-9009

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.icrealtime.com

Related Files

PR_ICR-Shifts-Production.pdf

Related Images

ic-realtime.png

IC Realtime

IC Realtime Logo

Related Links

IC Realtime website

TAA Compliancy

SOURCE IC Realtime

Related Links

https://www.icrealtime.com

