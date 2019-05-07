IC System Promotes VP of Sales for Financial Services

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IC System, one of the largest collection agencies in the United States, is pleased to announce Robin Borneman as Vice President of Sales. Robin will expand IC System's nationwide presence in the financial services industry.

Robin comes to the role with three years of experience at IC System and nearly 20 years of experience in the collection industry. Her background includes roles in training and development, as well as operational management in call center environments for financial services, healthcare, and government operations.

Robin joined IC System in 2016 as the Manager of Training and Development, where she implemented and oversaw a diverse new program for training new collection representatives, streamlined the hiring process, and improved the skills of established employees and members of leadership. In her time at IC System, Robin has focused on fostering professional development and personal improvement by using the right tools for the job.

In her new role, Robin will bring her unique perspective and expertise to financial services organizations looking to increase their delinquent account recoveries. Robin has worked closely with financial services clients in the past to develop employees for client-specific processes and procedures.

"I am thrilled to be starting this new opportunity for a company that encourages employee growth," said Robin. "I look forward to applying what I've learned about employee development to the realm of business development in the financial services industry."

Dan Devere, IC System's Senior Vice President of Sales, commented, "Robin is perfect for this position because she has a background that makes her knowledgeable about operational strategy, yet she is excellent at building relationships and working hands-on with IC System's clients. I'm excited to have her as a new member of our field sales team."

Please contact Robin Borneman at (612) 597-8007 or RBorneman@icsystem.com to discuss the role IC System can play in improving your financial services recovery solution.

About IC System

IC System is one of the largest receivables management companies in the United States. Celebrating its 80th year, IC System is a family-owned, privately held accounts receivable management firm in its third generation of family ownership. IC System provides customized, tailor-made debt recovery solutions for healthcare, dental, small business, government, utilities, and telecommunications industries on a nationwide scale. Follow IC System on Twitter at @icsystem or on Linkedin.

SOURCE IC System

