iCAN: Israel-Cannabis CEO & Founder Saul Kaye to Participate at the Cannabis Europa Conference in London

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 17, 2019 iCAN: Israel Cannabis Founder and CEO Saul Kaye will participate at the Cannabis Europa Conference taking place in London's Southbank Center on June 24-25. The Conference will explore the latest developments in the European market.

Kaye, a leader in the global cannabis ecosystem will be a panelist in a session entitled, "Modern Medicine & Health Tech." Other panel members are Pamela Hadfield, co-founder, HelloMD, Everett Knight, Executive VP, Strategy & Investments, Valens, Gustavo Escobar, co-founder, Clever Leaves, and Tom Powell, Jacana.

The panel, which will take place on 24th June at 14:30 will examine several issues including: What role can tech play in patient empowerment? How could blockchain impact the cannabis industry? How can innovation shape product standardisation?

In addition to his leadership of iCAN: Israel Cannabis, Kaye is an industry advisor to the Medical Cannabis Caucus of the Israeli Parliament, as well as an advisor to the Ministries of Economy and Health in Israel. He is a licensed pharmacist and a successful entrepreneur with both retail and e-commerce experience. Saul has founded multiple companies spanning six countries across the US, Europe, Israel and Australia.

"I look forward to participating at the Europa Cannabis Conference as more and more European countries are on the way to legalize both medical and recreation cannabis creating what is poised to be one of the largest markets in the world. Currently, there is interest worldwide in Israel's unsurpassed cannabis R&D expertise as well as its newly legislated ability to export medical cannabis abroad. Israel has much to offer the European cannabis industry, particularly in helping patients get the right care they so deserve," said Kaye.

About iCAN

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is building the Global Cannabis Ecosystem. iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's CannaTechnology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and around the world, including London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Panama and Cape Town, South Africa in November 2019. For more information about iCAN and iCAN Incubate click here.

For further information and to set up interviews with Saul Kaye contact Laura Kam, laura@kamgs.com, 972-54-806-8613.

SOURCE iCAN: Israel Cannabis

Related Links

https://www.israel-cannabis.com

