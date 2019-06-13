iCAN: Israel-Cannabis CEO and Founder Saul Kaye to Participate at the World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, New Brunswick

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iCAN: Israel Cannabis Founder and CEO Saul Kaye will participate at the World Cannabis Conference being held in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada from June 16-18, 2019.

Kaye, a leader in the global cannabis ecosystem will moderate a session entitled, "Innovative Methodologies and Emerging Topics in Global Cannabis Research." Panelists are Dr. Suzanne Sisley MD President and Principal Investigator, Scottsdale Research Institute and, Dr. Jerry King, R&D Consultant, CFS. The session will take place at the Saint John Trade & Convention Centre on June 18.

The World Cannabis Congress (WCC) is an exclusive, invite-only event for international cannabis leaders, influencers and trend setters. The event will have hundreds of attendees from around the world from business, government and medicine.

In addition to his leadership of iCAN: Israel Cannabis, Kaye is an industry advisor to the Medical Cannabis Caucus of the Israeli Parliament, as well as an advisor to the Ministries of Economy and Health in Israel. He is a licensed pharmacist and a successful entrepreneur with both retail and e-commerce experience. Saul has founded multiple companies spanning six countries across the US, Europe, Israel and Australia.

"Canada has truly been a global trailblazer in the cannabis industry. Canadian cannabis companies and its stock market are influential and forward looking and we in Israel, the R&D capital of cannabis, collaborate with our Canadian friends on many different levels. I look forward to participating at the WCC as the medicine and business of cannabis develops at breathtaking speed both in Israel and beyond," said Kaye.

About iCAN

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is building the Global Cannabis Ecosystem. iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's CannaTechnology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and around the world, including London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Panama and Cape Town, South Africa in November 2019. For more information about iCAN and iCAN Incubate click here.

