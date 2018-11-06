ICC Holdings, Inc. Discloses Plan for Niche Expansion into the Cannabis Market

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Dec. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCH) (the Company), parent company of Illinois Casualty Company, a regional, multi-line property and casualty insurance company focusing primarily on the food and beverage industry, today reported that the Board of Directors has authorized management to evaluate options for offering its current insurance policies to cannabis-related businesses. With the recent decision by the state of Michigan to legalize recreational cannabis, Illinois Casualty Company has now begun the process of exploring opportunities to provide insurance for cannabis dispensaries in those states where adult recreational use of cannabis is legal. There can be no assurance that exploration of the Company's opportunity in this area will result in us being able to offer our products to cannabis-related businesses.

ABOUT ICC HOLDINGS, INC.

ICC Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated company created to facilitate the growth, expansion and diversification of its subsidiaries in order to maximize value to its stakeholders. The group of companies consolidated under ICC Holdings, Inc. engages in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including property and casualty insurance, real estate, and information technology.

The Company's common shares trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "ICCH". For more information about ICC Holdings, visit http://ir.iccholdingsinc.com.

