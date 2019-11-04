ICC Holdings, Inc. Reports 2019 Third Quarter and Nine Months Results

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCH) (the Company), parent company of Illinois Casualty Company, a regional, multi-line property and casualty insurance company focusing exclusively on the food and beverage industry, today reported preliminary, unaudited results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 – FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net loss totaled $14,000 or $0.00 per share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $209,000 or $0.07 per share for the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported net earnings of $717,000 or $0.24 per share, compared to $259,000 or $0.08 per share for the same period in 2018. Additionally, book value per share increased 6.3% to $19.08 at September 30, 2019 from $17.95 at September 30, 2018.

Direct premiums written grew by $134,000, or 0.8%, to $16,305,000 for the third quarter of 2019 from $16,171,000 for the same period in 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, direct premiums written grew by $1,766,000, or 3.8%, to $48,349,000 from $46,583,000 for the same period in 2018. Net premiums earned grew by 12.7% to $13,680,000 for the third quarter of 2019 from $12,138,000 for the same period in 2018. Net premiums earned grew by 12.3% to $39,220,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 from $34,920,000 for the same period in 2018.

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company ceded to reinsurers $2,392,000 of earned premiums, compared to $2,969,000 of earned premiums for the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company ceded $7,665,000 of earned premiums to reinsurers compared to $7,949,000 of earned premiums for the same period in 2018.

Net realized investment gains including other-than-temporary impairment losses were $141,000 compared to $15,000 for the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net realized investment gains net of other-than-temporary impairment losses, decreased by $346,000 to $741,000 from $1,087,000 for the same period in 2018.

Net investment income increased by $75,000, or 10.2%, to $811,000 for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $736,000 for the same period in 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net investment income grew $283,000, or 13.3% to $2,407,000 from $2,124,000 for the same period in 2018. The growth in net investment income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was driven by increased book yield and an increase in net asset value for much of the period.

Losses and settlement expenses increased by $997,000, or 11.6%, to $9,609,000 for the third quarter of 2019, from $8,612,000 for the same period in 2018. Losses and settlement expenses increased by $3,719,000, or 15.2% to $28,117,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from $24,398,000 for the same period in 2018. Losses and settlement expenses increased for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to an increase in property losses.

Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses increased by $257,000, or 5.7%, to $4,733,000 for the third quarter of 2019 from $4,476,000 for the same period in 2018. Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses increased by $1,453,000, or 11.1%, to $14,542,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 from $13,089,000 for the same period in 2018. The primary driver relates to restructuring 2019 reinsurance contracts to eliminate all ceding commissions on primary excess of loss contracts. This change increases the Company's overall net earned premiums by the same amount as the decrease in ceding commission.

Total assets increased by 7.4% from $150,283,000 at December 31, 2018, to $161,472,000 at September 30, 2019. Our investment portfolio, which consists of fixed maturity securities, common stocks, property held for investment, and other invested assets, increased by 6.1% from $104,565,000 at December 31, 2018, to $110,966,000 at September 30, 2019.

THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 – FINANCIAL RATIOS

The Company's losses and settlement expense ratio (defined as losses and settlement expenses divided by net premiums earned) was 70.24% and 71.69% in the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with 70.95% and 69.87% in the same periods of 2018, respectively.

The expense ratio (defined as the amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs and underwriting and administrative expenses divided by net premiums earned) was 34.60% and 37.08% in the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to 36.88% and 37.48% in the same periods of 2018, respectively.

The Company's GAAP combined ratio (defined as the sum of the losses and settlement expense ratio and the expense ratio) was 104.84% and 108.77% in the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to 107.83% and 107.35% in the same periods of 2018, respectively.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"I am pleased to report that the Company continues to produce positive year-to-date earnings per share, along with growth in book value per share. Although we have not yet returned to historical profitability levels, results signal that the rate strengthening actions implemented this year are starting to positively impact results. Firstly, both the third quarter earnings per share and combined ratio were an improvement over the same period in 2018. Additionally, book value per share rose above $19 per share for the first time since becoming publicly traded in 2017. Unfortunately, weather-related claims costs continue to impede current year earnings and are up approximately 27% over the prior year-to-date period. The Company's topline growth slowed in the quarter due to increased focus on profitable renewal business and rate strengthening in our underwriting operations. The 2019 year-to-date combined ratio continues to improve and, as our book of business renews, I anticipate the impact of continued rate firming coupled with our expense reduction efforts to move the organization closer to underwriting profit.

The Company continues to position itself for future geographic expansion. Licensure has been approved in Utah and Arizona and the Company plans to accept business in those states sometime after 2020.

While recognizing that there is much work left to do to improve underwriting profit, I am pleased to see the positive movement in the year-to-date results and the opportunities going forward for ICCH," stated Arron Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer.

UPDATE REGARDING CONFERENCE CALLS FOR QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL RESULTS

The Company also announced today that it has elected to discontinue future conference calls to discuss quarterly and annual results due to limited third party participation. The Company will continue to evaluate other alternatives to engage with interested parties about its financial performance and outlook and may consider resuming conference calls at a later date.

ABOUT ICC HOLDINGS, INC.

ICC Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated company created to facilitate the growth, expansion and diversification of its subsidiaries in order to maximize value to its stakeholders. The group of companies consolidated under ICC Holdings, Inc. engages in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including property and casualty insurance, real estate, and information technology.

The Company's common shares trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "ICCH". For more information about ICC Holdings, visit http://ir.iccholdingsinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or the Reform Act, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," and similar expressions. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue and profit growth, product and segment expansion, regulatory approval in connection with expansion, and market share, as well as statements expressing optimism or pessimism about future operating results, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Although the Company does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, the Company cannot guarantee their accuracy. The foregoing factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company's results, see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," including "Forward-Looking Information," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. No undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





As of



September 30,

December 31,



2019

2018





(Unaudited)





Assets











Investments and cash:











Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost - $88,857,008 at 9/30/2019 and $89,252,906 at 12/31/2018)

$ 92,918,467

$ 88,981,159 Common stocks (cost - $13,235,053 at 9/30/2019 and $13,572,713 at 12/31/2018)



13,330,075



11,843,223 Other invested assets



878,308



154,200 Property held for investment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $302,100 at 9/30/2019 and $222,825 at 12/31/2018



3,839,390



3,586,273 Cash and cash equivalents



2,030,900



4,644,784 Total investments and cash



112,997,140



109,209,639 Accrued investment income



650,692



648,321 Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $50,000 at 9/30/2019 and 12/31/2018



23,252,325



21,404,344 Ceded unearned premiums



861,471



796,065 Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses and settlement expenses, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $0 at 9/30/2019 and 12/31/2018



12,266,481



6,735,964 Federal income taxes



616,785



1,868,669 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



5,525,395



5,247,188 Property and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,564,730 at 9/30/2019 and $5,099,090 at 12/31/2018



3,088,736



3,332,810 Other assets



2,212,641



1,040,193 Total assets

$ 161,471,666

$ 150,283,193 Liabilities and Equity











Liabilities:











Unpaid losses and settlement expenses

$ 58,322,611

$ 51,447,440 Unearned premiums



31,615,601



29,972,623 Reinsurance balances payable



95,991



993,004 Corporate debt



3,477,586



3,484,606 Accrued expenses



3,159,742



4,536,218 Other liabilities



1,858,174



1,256,003 Total liabilities



98,529,705



91,689,894 Equity:











Common stock1



35,000



35,000 Treasury stock, at cost2



(3,102,850)



(2,999,995) Additional paid-in capital



32,641,488



32,505,423 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax



3,208,554



(1,580,976) Retained earnings



33,031,328



33,680,702 Less: Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares at cost3



(2,871,559)



(3,046,855) Total equity



62,941,961



58,593,299 Total liabilities and equity

$ 161,471,666

$ 150,283,193





1 Par value $0.01; authorized: 2019 - 10,000,000 shares and 2018 – 10,000,000 shares; issued: 2019 - 3,500,000 shares and 2018 – 3,500,000 shares; outstanding: 2019 - 3,012,223 and 2018 - 2,992,734 shares. 2 2019 –200,621 shares and 2018 – 196,721 shares 3 2019 –287,156 shares and 2018 –304,685 shares

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Earnings (Unaudited)



















For the Three-Months Ended



September 30,



2019

2018 Net premiums earned

$ 13,679,746

$ 12,137,690 Net investment income



811,462



735,683 Net realized investment gains (losses)



141,481



15,029 Net unrealized losses on equity securities



(7,603)



— Other (loss) income



(112,763)



74,051 Consolidated revenues



14,512,323



12,962,453 Losses and settlement expenses



9,609,347



8,611,573 Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses



4,733,206



4,475,659 Interest (income) expense on debt



32,458



32,553 General corporate expenses



164,378



128,803 Total expenses



14,539,389



13,248,588 Loss before income taxes



(27,066)



(286,135) Total income tax benefit



(13,150)



(77,569) Net loss

$ (13,916)

$ (208,566)













Other comprehensive earnings, net of tax



703,220



213,059 Comprehensive earnings

$ 689,304

$ 4,493













Earnings per share:











Basic:











Basic net loss per share

$ (0.00)

$ (0.07) Diluted:











Diluted net loss per share

$ (0.00)

$ (0.07)













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic



3,011,034



3,135,277 Diluted



3,015,038



3,136,764

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Earnings (Unaudited)

















For the Nine-Months Ended



September 30,



2019

2018 Net premiums earned

$ 39,219,882

$ 34,919,705 Net investment income



2,406,965



2,124,059 Net realized investment gains



741,123



1,087,229 Net unrealized gains on equity securities



1,716,124



— Other income



(43,838)



130,222 Consolidated revenues



44,040,256



38,261,215 Losses and settlement expenses



28,117,369



24,398,009 Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses



14,541,986



13,089,081 Interest expense on debt



96,353



108,335 General corporate expenses



444,829



398,859 Total expenses



43,200,537



37,994,284 Earnings before income taxes



839,719



266,931 Total income tax expense



122,796



8,209 Net earnings

$ 716,923

$ 258,722













Other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax



3,423,233



(2,389,414) Comprehensive earnings (loss)

$ 4,140,156

$ (2,130,692)













Earnings per share:











Basic:











Basic net earnings per share

$ 0.24

$ 0.08 Diluted:











Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.24

$ 0.08













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic



3,004,887



3,165,239 Diluted



3,008,891



3,166,726

Contact Info: Arron K. Sutherland, President and CEO



Illinois Casualty Company



(309) 732-0105



arrons@ilcasco.com



225 20th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201



SOURCE ICC Holdings, Inc.

